3 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The New Year

Reflect on what worked (and what didn’t) to set inspiring goals for 2017. – By Jenny Hadfield

As we begin to dream of all the successes the new year may bring, it is smart to reflect on this past year. Ask yourself the following questions before the ball drops, and they can lead you to a year of improvement, achievement, and consistent motivation.

What were my three favourite athletic moments of the year?

Whether this means looking through your training log or your Instagram account, identify three successful and happy moments you experienced in the last 12 months.

The truth is, sometimes our favourite moments aren’t impressive, but they can lead us to new heights. Take time to honour and celebrate the positive moments this year. Let the good energy carry you forward.

What were my challenges this year?

As you review your year, it’s also smart to look at the tough moments. We may not like thinking about setbacks or failures, but when we do, we can more easily learn and grow from them.

Challenges can often lead us to discovery and growth. Whether our struggles are running-related or more general, they can be our greatest guide.

What inspires me now?

It’s natural to go through phases with exercise – what seemed fresh and exciting at this time last year may now seem tired and stale. You may have run your 100th half marathon and you can’t quite get your mojo going to run another. This is the perfect time to write down three things you think you want to achieve in the new year and then let them percolate to see if they stick. A goal that truly motivates you will do so not just today, but also days and weeks in the future.

Write your goals down, post them on your fridge, and see if you’re still jazzed about them two weeks from now. If not, continue to seek out something that inspires you. Take your time. It may be weeks before something comes to you, and that is okay. You may choose to simply run for fitness, or to start cycling, or to try a new yoga class, or to train for a triathlon. Taking some time away from your usual goals and distances is sometimes what you need to feel inspired.

Happy holidays.