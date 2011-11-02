6 Weeks to Your Best 10km

You’ll be glad to hear that training for a 10km race forms the foundation of all-round fitness, because it includes ample amounts of the three core components of distance running – strength, stamina and speed. Not only can you use it to train for your goal 10km, but with certain adjustments you can also use it to prepare for everything from a 5km to the marathon.

When you race a 10km, you immerse yourself in near-mythical tradition. So read through the runner profiles below to determine which of our six-week plans is best for you. And remember: These are not one-size-fits-all plans, so if you can’t complete a given workout, don’t. If you need to rearrange training days to fit your schedule, do it.

Runner Profiles

Beginner You’re a notch above novice. You’ve been running at least six months and maybe have done a 5km or two. You run 5-6km three or four days a week, have done a little fast running when you felt like it, and now you want to enter – and finish – what you consider a real distance race.

Intermediate You’ve been running a year or more, done some 5km races, maybe even a 10km. But you’ve always finished feeling like you could have gone faster. You consider yourself mainly a recreational runner, but you still want to make a commitment to see how fast you can go.

Advanced You’ve been a serious runner for several years, have run many races – perhaps even a marathon. You’re familiar with fartleks and intervals, and can run comfortably for an hour-plus. Now you want a breakthrough time – and you’re willing to put in a rigorous six weeks to achieve it.

Get Started

Now that you’ve decided what your profile is and which programme to follow, download your choice here:

Beginner 10km programme

Intermediate 10km programme

Advanced 10km programme

 

Got something to say?

  • Lisa

    I want a program to get fit and start running

    • Nicolene

      I want a program to get fit en start running. In January I want to run a 10km

    • Marty

      want to do a 10k run at the end of jan. With my daughter haven’t run for a few years got dicky knees and have had a heart attack ( mild) have you a training shehule I could follow?

    • Sandra Pennie

      I have 14 weeks to go from the couch to running a 10 km run. I don’t need to win I really just want to be able to do it. I am overweight and out of shape and I hope I have not bit off more than I can chew.

  • No Name

    It will take around 9 weeks to be able to jog 5 kilometers. Before starting a 10-kilometer program, I would recommend you to finish this first: http://c25k.com/

    If you are overweight, or in my case underweight, you might not be able to finish it in 9 weeks at first. I remember when I wasn’t able to run the needed distance in around fifth or sixth week, but few weeks later I decided to try again and eventually I managed to finish the program. So don’t quit even if you feel like you can’t make it. It’s all in your head.