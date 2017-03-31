Wings For Life World Run: The Race Every Runner Is Sure To Finish!

SPONSORED

The Wings For Life World Run is one race you have to experience – where the finish line catches you!

Taking place around the world at the same time on the same day, participants of the Wings For Life World Run have a unique task – to run as far as they can before being caught by the finish line!

Yes, that’s right! The finish line, which is actually a car, sets off at 15km/hr from the start after runners have left and gradually speeds up, “catching” them along the way and thereby ending their race.

Whether you’re a total beginner or experienced pro, this race is totally inclusive as you could run any distance from two to 88.44 kilometres or more if you break the world record!

Enter the race now!

Being “chased” also brings in an element of healthy fear, which drives you to run faster to stay ahead of the Catcher Car – meaning you’re quite likely to run your best time ever or perhaps even your longest distance.

Besides the really fun and social format of this race, the best reason to take part is that 100% of all donations raised go directly to help find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

South Africa is proud be one of the chosen locations for the Wings For Life World run in 2017 – and will host the event at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 1pm on 7 May, so come out and show your support.

Go on run for those who can’t!

Can’t make it to the run? That’s okay – simply download the Wings For Life World Run App (on iTunes or Google Play), make a donation – and be chased by a virtual catcher car at the same time as all the other runners around the globe!

For more information or to enter the race visit www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.

If you missed out on last year’s race and OCAL Global’s epic 10-day journey to the race, where a team of ordinary runners, 2 hand cyclists and an amputee, ran non stop from Cape Town to Pretoria, check out this video…