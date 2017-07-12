Win adidas UltraBOOST X Designed To Improve Performance!

SPONSORED

adidas Running has added an eye-catching Mystery Blue colourway to its UltraBOOST X collection, giving female runners a fresh new way to stand out in the streets.

Launched earlier this year, UltraBOOST X is adidas’ pinnacle performance shoe, tailored to the unique shape of the female foot and designed to make women greater with every run.

The shoe’s distinctive Dynamic Arch works alongside a sculpted midfoot and Primeknit upper to adapt effortlessly to the changing shape of the female foot, delivering superior comfort and support.

To develop the shoe, adidas Innovation Technologies used the ARAMIS system, a motion-tracking technology that offers a highly detailed analysis into the movement of the foot. The shoe was built around the female foot, with focus on exact points that require most support and where the foot needs room for natural expansion.

The leading innovations featured in UltraBOOST X include:

Dynamic Arch – designed to contour the arch of the female foot and adapt effortlessly to the changing shape as she runs.

Primeknit upper – that wraps underneath the arch of the foot for additional support, with the pattern in the toe area more open to ensure increased breathability.

100% full-length Boost midsole – crafted for ultra-responsive comfort and cushioning that stores and returns energy with every stride.

Continental Rubber 4-way stretch web outsole – created for a female gait, providing good traction for urban running, in any condition.

adidas #UltraBOOSTX has a retail price of R2799 and is available at selected adidas retail stores, the adidas ecommerce store and selected Totalsports.

WIN!

To win a pair of the unique design of Ultraboost X made to enhance your performance with every step, enter this competition.

Win 1 of 3 pairs of women-specific adidas UltraBOOST X Name *

Surname *

Email address *

Mobile number *

What is the purpose of the Dynamic Arch? * It makes you stand out on the run. Designed to contour the arch of the female foot and adapt effortlessly to the changing shape as she runs. Created for a female gait, providing good traction for urban running, in any condition.

Would you like to subscribe to our newsletters? * Yes! Sign me up to Runner's World Extra (delivered every Tuesday & Thursday)ce Yes! Sign me up to the Promo Mailer database (for info on promotions or news from advertisers) No thanks

I have read the terms and conditions * Yes, got it! Second Choice Third Choice



TERMS & CONDITIONS: *This offer is valid until 4 August 2017. Winners will be chosen by means of a random-number generator and prizes are limited to three winners only. No correspondence will be entered into. Prizes are not transferable and may not be converted into cash. If email addresses are provided, you may receive promotional information from Media24 and/or competition sponsor. Winners will be notified by telephone or email, and will forfeit prize if unreachable or if prize is not claimed within 4 weeks of notification.