Win adidas UltraBOOST X Designed To Improve Performance!12 Jul 2017
SPONSORED
adidas Running has added an eye-catching Mystery Blue colourway to its UltraBOOST X collection, giving female runners a fresh new way to stand out in the streets.
Launched earlier this year, UltraBOOST X is adidas’ pinnacle performance shoe, tailored to the unique shape of the female foot and designed to make women greater with every run.
The shoe’s distinctive Dynamic Arch works alongside a sculpted midfoot and Primeknit upper to adapt effortlessly to the changing shape of the female foot, delivering superior comfort and support.
To develop the shoe, adidas Innovation Technologies used the ARAMIS system, a motion-tracking technology that offers a highly detailed analysis into the movement of the foot. The shoe was built around the female foot, with focus on exact points that require most support and where the foot needs room for natural expansion.
The leading innovations featured in UltraBOOST X include:
- Dynamic Arch – designed to contour the arch of the female foot and adapt effortlessly to the changing shape as she runs.
- Primeknit upper – that wraps underneath the arch of the foot for additional support, with the pattern in the toe area more open to ensure increased breathability.
- 100% full-length Boost midsole – crafted for ultra-responsive comfort and cushioning that stores and returns energy with every stride.
- Continental Rubber 4-way stretch web outsole – created for a female gait, providing good traction for urban running, in any condition.
adidas #UltraBOOSTX has a retail price of R2799 and is available at selected adidas retail stores, the adidas ecommerce store and selected Totalsports.
WIN!
To win a pair of the unique design of Ultraboost X made to enhance your performance with every step, enter this competition.