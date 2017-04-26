Win A R2,500 PUMA Voucher With Wings For Life World Run!26 Apr 2017
SPONSORED
The Wings For Life World Run takes place on 7 May in Pretoria. Enter this competition and you could win two entries to the race plus a R2,500 PUMA voucher!
The Wings For Life World Run is a global event that’s all about running for those who can’t. In order to raise money to find a cure to spinal cord injury, runners in 25 locations around the world start the race all at the same time on the same day. But the most amazing thing about the race besides its cause, is that the finish line catches you – so you could challenge yourself to run further and faster than you ever thought possible!
There will also be a host of ambassadors running this year including Red Bull athletes Ryan Sandes; MsCosmo and Thando Thabethe from 5FM; actor Thapelo Mokoena; TV show host Stacey Holland – as well as actress Hlubi Mboya and more!
Visit www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com to enter or donate!