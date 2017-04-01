Win Speedform Gemini 3’s & Under Armour Gear Worth R3500!

SPONSORED

When it comes to understanding and satisfying the needs of athletes, Under Armour is always one step ahead. With the new Speedform Gemini 3, the American brand is proving why it is becoming more and more formidable in the running shoe space.

The Gemini 3 is the third instalment of Under Armour’s Gemini series – and it’s their best one yet!

Aesthetically they are an improvement from the Gemini 2, with more comfort and breathability. The embedded sockliner is perfect for added cushioning, support and seamless comfort which is compounded with the Charged Cushioning™ technology, that allows the shoe to absorb impact and return explosive energy, giving you a more comfortable run.

The Under Armour SpeedForm® upper and seamless heel cup moulds to the foot for a perfect fit, eliminating all distraction. The Micro G® heel unit increases protection & stabilisation. While the internal heel counter provides seamless, lightweight support and structure, in addition to its breathable upper with midfoot support making it the perfect shoe for mid to long-distance runs.

With the Gemini 3, Under Armour has shown the world why they’re, among other things, a reliable and innovative running brand.

Available at Under Armour Brand Houses in Mall of Africa and Menlyn Mall, Totalsports and Sportsmans Warehouse (nationwide), Athletes Foot and Barefoot Concepts (Cape Town only).

