Lace Up Your Way With PUMA IGNITE NETFIT!

SPONSORED

PUMA has recently introduced their latest game-changing innovation, designed to accommodate runners’ needs when it comes to shoe fit.

The NETFIT technology offers a unique lacing system that allows for infinite style options in one shoe. It combines high grade, engineered net with form-fitting base materials to give runners enhanced support and a customisable fit, to boost performance.

The global sports brand’s newest performance trainer, the IGNITE NETFIT, features this innovation, allowing runners the freedom to be creative when lacing up.

The IGNITE NETFIT also features PUMA’s evoKNIT form fitting knit for added comfort and a fresh look. The heel is reinforced by PUMA’s TPU Heel clip, locking the heel into the platform of the shoe for ultimate stabilisation.

The IGNITE NETFIT boasts PUMA’s proprietary PU foam with a brand-new chevron design giving users superior energy return and comfort, combine this with the Molded EVA sockliner and the result is ultimate comfort on every run. The outsole provides a perfect platform for users to take every stride with confidence, PUMA’s EverTrack outsole rubber gives durability and traction from heel to toe, with flex grooves allowing for full flexibility at toe off. To add to this, a redesigned transition line runs from the heel to the toe of the shoe and mimics the natural gait of the user to create the smoothest ride possible.

Infinite Lacing Styles

The innovation and performance teams at PUMA have developed five different lacing options to help provide guidance, but the possibilities to lace are endless.

The five lacing systems include:

Standard lacing – for runners who need minimal support,

Stability lacing – for runners who need additional medial support,

Wide Foot lacing – for runners with wider feet that need extra room,

Narrow Foot lacing – for runners with narrow feet, and

Heel Support lacing – for runners who prefer a tighter fit around the heel.

Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, currently trains for the World Championships in London 2017 using the IGNITE NETFIT.

“I do a lot of training – sometimes a bit too much – and it’s always different. Sometimes I’m doing power work, and then sometimes it’s speed and agility work, so it’s important to have a shoe that’s flexible enough to do the right exercise,” says Bolt.

“The best thing about the NETFIT Technology is that it is customisable and I can lace them any way I want; not only to get the best fit, but it gives me the opportunity to be creative with it. Sometimes you wish you could just design shoes purely tailored to your own feet and now you can. Plus, they look great, and that’s always the most important thing, right?”

PUMA IGNITE NETFIT retails at R2 799 for men and R2 599 for women and is available from 15 July 2017 at selected PUMA outlets.

