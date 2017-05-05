Get The Wings for Life World Run App And Join The Virtual Race!

SPONSORED

Can’t make it to the Wings For Life World Run in Pretoria? Why not download the Wings App and run the race on your own or with friends this Sunday – and of course donate to a very worthy cause – finding a cure to spinal cord injury.

The Wings for Life World Run has once again revolutionised their unique event format by offering runners the chance to participate from virtually anywhere on race day through the use of a free app.

With 100% of proceeds going towards funding research for those with spinal cord injuries, this app edition of the run will allow even more consumers from around the globe the ability to participate and raise funds for the Wings for Life Foundation.

Can’t make it to a race? No problem, just tune into the app and run from wherever you are on May 7th at 1pm. Complete with catcher car, the app will track you, motivate you and even list your results on the Global Result List.

The Wings for Life World Run App

Download the free Wings for Life World Run app at the App Store or Google Play, or register online to run at an event location by visiting wingsforlifeworldrun.com. A unique aspect of the Wings for Life World Run is its moving finish line: the “Catcher Car.” The Virtual Catcher Car will give you a head start and then begin pursuit at the same slow pace as the real Catcher Cars at event locations around the world. When you’re caught, you’ve reached your personal finish line. The App will show you the distance you achieved and make it easy to share your accomplishment.

Join an organised App run (there is one in Cape Town), check it out here: http://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/za/en/organized-app-runs/

Watch the Wings For Life World Run Pretoria 2017 live

You can watch the event live on Sunday 7 May from 1pm.

For more info go to www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com