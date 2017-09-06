Discovery Vitality Run Series Gets All Runners Moving!

SPONSORED

Whether you’re a new or seasoned runner, training for a series of successive races is thrilling and challenging, and guaranteed to get you pushing your limits!

This is one of the reasons Discovery introduced its new Vitality Run Series (VRS): to keep runners moving and motivated!

The Discovery Vitality Run Series is a series of four consecutive races with 5km, 10km and 21.1km offerings, and has taken place in partnership with four of Johannesburg’s most established running clubs – Old Edwardian Athletics Club (Old Eds), Wanderers, Randburg Harriers and Rockies.

With all four events selling out in the first few weeks of the launch, the series has been successful in recruiting new runners and keeping avid athletes active.

Thousands of runners, with different fitness levels, have taken to the streets of Johannesburg to conquer not only the road race at hand, but their own personal limits and they’ve reaped the benefits!

Supporting running clubs

While the series is focused on health and fitness, it also aims to boost running clubs in Joburg.

“We want to support our partner running clubs in Joburg, as they [the running clubs] make it easy and safe for people to stay committed to road-running and ensure the longevity of the iconic races that are a part of the Discovery Vitality Run Series this year,” says Craig Nossel, Head of Discovery Vitality Wellness.

Mark Mohring, Chairman of the Old Edwardian Athletics Club says, “The Discovery Vitality Run Series ensures the sustainability of road running in South Africa for many years to come and we are excited about the role we have played in this endeavour.”

With the first two Discovery Vitality Run Series races in the bag (Old Eds Road Race and the Wanderers Aucor Property Race), the remaining two (the Adrienne Hersch Challenge and Rockies Gerald Fox Memorial on 10 September and 17 September 2017 respectively) promise runners the same electric camaraderie in Joburg’s beautiful outdoors, enjoyed at the first two races.

A quick view of the routes of each of the races:

“We hope that the people of Joburg will join us on the streets at each event, support their families and friends taking part in the races and enjoy the celebrations at the end of the race,” adds Dr Nossel.

For more information on the Discovery Vitality Run Series, visit www.discovery.co.za/vitality/runseries.