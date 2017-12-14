Asics Launches Its Lightest Model In Gel-Nimbus History!

SPONSORED

To celebrate nearly twenty years of the Gel-Nimbus™ series, Asics has launched a new edition of its most popular long-distance shoe, the Gel-Nimbus™ 20. The lightest model in Gel-Nimbus™ history, the Gel-Nimbus™ 20 is made for the runner in everyone—whether it’s your first mile or your hundredth.

Like the Gel technology in the shoe, running is evolving—breaking the mold of what people consider a runner to be. The new Gel-Nimbus™ 20 shoe is designed with cushioning and lightweight comfort aimed to give runners their best performance from start to finish.

Today, Gel-Nimbus™ is the leading cushioning model mainly for neutral runners and underpronators, packed with a range of Asics performance technology.

The combination of its patented FlyteFoam midsole inserts with GEL Technology gives the Gel-Nimbus™ 20 superior cushioning, shock absorption and a lightweight feel with every step.

Suitable for any runner

Built for runners of every stride, the Gel-Nimbus™ 20 features new Gradient Jacquard Mesh structure, designed with strategic 3D printed overlays that seamlessly wrap and support the foot throughout your run. The new feature on the upper also gives feet a great fit and breathability for runners of every stride.

Gerard Klein, Senior General Manager, Global Performance Running Footwear, Asics Corporation says, “The Gel-Nimbus™ is a shoe with nearly 20 years of history. And there’s a very good reason for this—since its debut in 1999, the Gel-Nimbus™ has managed to deliver against runners’ highest expectations and help them achieve their personal bests. The Gel-Nimbus™ has always been designed to offer runners superior cushioning without excess weight. In fact, Nimbus means “cloud” in Latin. Our goal with the Gel-Nimbus™ is literally to make runners feel so light and comfortable, it’s almost like they’re running on a cloud. Every year Asics raises its aspirations even higher, and we will continue to innovate and develop the Gel-Nimbus™ series.”

Features of the Gel-Nimbus™ 20 include:

· I.G.S (Impact Guidance System)

· FlyteFoam Midsole –bottom layer

· SpEVA Midsole –top layer

· Plus 3 and Gender Specific Cushioning (for Women’s model)

· GUIDANCE LINE

· TRUSSTIC System

· Visible Rearfoot and Forefoot GEL

· SpEVA Lasting

· FluidFit Upper with Gradient Jacquard Mesh

· Outsole Forefoot: AHAR Sponge

· Rear foot: AHAR PLUS Rubber

· X-40 Ortholite Sockliner

· External Counter

· 3M Reflectivity