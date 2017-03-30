Entries For the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon Are Open!

Entries for the 24th Old Mutual Soweto Marathon officially opened on Thursday, 30 March and close on 30 June or once a total number of 25 000 entries over the three races is reached.

“I am delighted that the countdown to the race is about to start. I urge all runners to act immediately and enter as early as possible to avoid disappointment,” says the Chairman of the Soweto Marathon Trust, Sello Khunou.

The race will take place on 5 November 2017 and will start and finish at the FNB Stadium, Nasrec, Johannesburg. The organisers and sponsors of the race, Soweto Marathon Trust and Old Mutual respectively, once again promise runners and all participants a fantastic race-day experience.

For online entries visit www.sowetomarathon.com.

Keen to give it a bash? Get a headstart on your training with our 20-week Foolproof Beginners Marathon Training Programme.