Smash a 5 or 10-K: Four Week Crash Training

Not surprisingly, 5-Ks and 10-Ks are easiest to complete on a whim and a prayer, even if you’re running sporadically.

Hill work will improve leg strength, which contributes to a smoother gait and helps fend off fatigue. Speedwork prepares you for the faster pace of shorter races. It’s important to tax your lungs and get them used to that hard effort.

WEEK 1
Two to four easy runs.
Hill workout: Find a moderate slope that takes one to two minutes to ascend. Run up and jog down. Repeat four to six times.

WEEK 2
Two easy runs.
Fartlek workout: Warm up and run five minutes at 5-K race pace. Repeat two or three times.

WEEK 3
Two easy runs.
Hill workout (same as week 1).

RACE WEEK
Two easy runs.
Fartlek workout (same as week 2).

Race!

Too Easy? Go for a half or full marathon!

  • robert volschenk

    Hi guys, I have been running in the gym everyday for the past 3 weeks as a warm-up but cant seem to last longer than 1km then my legs hurt and my lungs say, no way! Any help or advice?

    Robert

    • Chris Haynes

      Take a recovery day every 2 or 3 days, especially when you starting, and know that 3 weeks is a drop in the ocean. It takes time to build fitness and running strength, keep at it. Finally, I find it way easier, more fun and rewarding running outside with friends and changing scenery and environment than the tedious monotony of an indoor treadmill.

  • Yolande Oelofsen

    Hi, i am running now for 5 weeks every morning 5 kilos.

    I have swollen feet and my toes and soles of my feet are red. When i run i have this burning feeling

    I really enjoy trying to get fit and dont want to stop run. Can you please help me?

    Regards

    Yolande
    Namibia
    Africa

  • pieter

  • Jonty

    Hi Yolande – when my feet and toe’s get sore i soak them in water with lots of ice in a foot massage machine directly after my run. I have found that this helps me. Hope this helps.

  • Chevaune

    A burning sensation normally indicates nerve involvement, perhaps get your running shoes checked out, they may be too tight or even not the correct shoe for you. Since as though you do a lot of running you may need a new pair.
    Ice water after a run can ease any pain and swelling, a foot massage in the evening may also relieve pain. Try rolling a tennis ball under your foot, almost like a foam roller effect, you could possibly be experiencing plantar fasciitis, this is just inflammation of the fascia sheath of muscle. A day or two rest may be necessary as well