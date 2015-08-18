Not surprisingly, 5-Ks and 10-Ks are easiest to complete on a whim and a prayer, even if you’re running sporadically.

Hill work will improve leg strength, which contributes to a smoother gait and helps fend off fatigue. Speedwork prepares you for the faster pace of shorter races. It’s important to tax your lungs and get them used to that hard effort.

WEEK 1

Two to four easy runs.

Hill workout: Find a moderate slope that takes one to two minutes to ascend. Run up and jog down. Repeat four to six times.

WEEK 2

Two easy runs.

Fartlek workout: Warm up and run five minutes at 5-K race pace. Repeat two or three times.

WEEK 3

Two easy runs.

Hill workout (same as week 1).

RACE WEEK

Two easy runs.

Fartlek workout (same as week 2).

Race!

Too Easy? Go for a half or full marathon!