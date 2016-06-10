TESTED: Asics Gel Fuji Attack 5



The FujiAttack 5 is a rugged crossover shoe that can handle roads, paths, or technical singletracks. A new upper, incorporating Discrete Eyestay Lacing technology, is designed to adapt to foot movement. The entire outsole is made of Asics’ durable, high-abrasion rubber, and features a variety of lugs for traction on any surface. The shoe runs like a traditional lightweight trainer, with a 10-milimetre drop, a rigid midfoot bridge, and a firm, responsive forefoot.

PRICE: R1 600

WEIGHT: 329g

