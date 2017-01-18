TESTED: adidas Adios 3

adidas Adios 3

It’s hard to improve upon the adiZero Adios 2 – the shoe worn by Dennis Kimetto, the fastest marathoner ever, when he ran 2:02.57 at the Berlin Marathon in 2014. But testers confirmed that this update of the popular racer is even better. The midsole remains consistent: a full-length slab of springy Boost foam is rimmed with firm foam around the top, to add a bit of stability and create a fast-rolling feel. adidas tweaked the outsole, wrapping the forefoot in a thin, waffle-cut layer of stretchy Continental rubber, improving flexibility, traction, and durability. Testers also reported that the mesh-and-suede-like upper feels softer, and fits larger feet than previous versions.

PRICE: R1 999

WEIGHT: 193 grams