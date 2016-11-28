SHOE TEST: Hoka One One Clifton 3

Hoka One One Clifton 3 • R2150 • 221 grams (Women’s Version)

Hoka is a brand already entrenched in American and European running culture, and offers footwear options suitable for both road and trail. In January 2017, this shoe – pronounced ‘Ho-kuh Oh-nay Oh-nay’, which is Maori for ‘to fly over the earth’ – will be released in South Africa.

The shoe’s signature oversized soft-stack height has caused a stir in the market. But despite its bulky appearance, it’s surprisingly lightweight, and the forefoot is roomy.



Clifton Shores

The Clifton 3 is actually named after the iconic Clifton beaches in Cape Town, and was inspired by one of the shoe’s early supporters, legendary South African runner Johnny Halberstadt.



Buck the Trend

Hoka created the maximalist category at a time when natural, minimalist designs (at the opposite end of the spectrum) were trending. Which raised questions: about how stable a high-stacked shoe actually is, and whether the sole is too soft. But testers were adamant the shoe needs to be experienced first-hand, in order to appreciate its lightness and ease of use.

Downhill Solution

The shoe was originally designed to make downhill trail running easier – and more fun after a hard climb. The result? A chunky, soft and lightweight shoe. Testers spoke highly of its comfortable fit.

Afterthought

With so much going on in the sole, the good-looking upper is almost an afterthought. The fabric has lots of overlays and is seamless, which makes it durable and adds to the shoe’s overall comfort.

Forefoot Width

A prominent feature in most Hoka models is the wide toe-box and forefoot. The previous version, the Clifton 2, was given a bit of stick for being designed with less width than previous models. So Hoka have responded by bringing back the wide toe-box and forefoot in the Clifton 3 – the foot is no longer prevented from splaying upon impact.

Road Surfing

The road shoe features ‘rocker’ technology, which means it’s been designed like a surfboard; there’s a slight, upward turn at both the front and the back of the midsole. The result is a smooth ride that accommodates all types of foot strikers, and counters concerns about stability.

Hoka One One Clifton 3’s will be available at leading retailers in early 2017.