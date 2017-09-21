Power Your Next Adventure With This Solar Charger

Stay at full battery charge no matter where you are in the world. – By Ryan Scott

We’ve been testing the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Power Bank and it turned out to be the perfect way to stay at full battery charge no matter where you are in the world – as long as the sun is shining. The energy from the sun strikes the solar panels and your chosen cable (perfect for smartphone charging) plugs right into the USB socket and quickly starts charging your device.

The Nomad folds up into the size of a small notebook for easy storage and has all sorts of nifty hooks so you can clip it onto your backpack or tent to make the most of the sun at all times of the day. Available from www.capeunionmart.com.