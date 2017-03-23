5 Best Shoe Combos To Smash That PB

It’s not uncommon to own more than one pair of shoes – especially if you’re a runner. Here are the best combinations to match your running goals. – By Ryan Scott



The Ultra Hero

When you’re training for an ultra, no amount of mileage you cover in training ever seems enough. You need shoes robust enough to withstand all those long hours on the road. These two will get you from your first training session all the way to the finish line of an ultra marathon.



NB Fresh Foam 1080 Comrades Version (AVAILABLE COMRADES 2017)

The 1080 is the most cushioned model in the Fresh Foam line, delivering a plush, neutral ride – 30mm at the heel, and 23.9mm in the forefoot. Despite a lack of motion-control devices, and the fact it’s so high off the ground, the shoe feels stable due to a wide base that flares out on the arch side, and a high-moulded perimeter around the midsole. All in all, a good shoe for a 50km+ race: every year, it’s designed with Comrades runners in mind.

WEIGHT: 244g (women-specific 2016 version; 2017 available from April.)

Mizuno Wave Inspire 13 R2 750

The Wave provides the heavy dose of both support and cushioning that suits most ultra runners; the difference to the NB is the springy transition from heel to toe, partly due to the double-fan-shaped wave insert. Together with the NBs, these will get you all the way to the finish line of your chosen ultra.

WEIGHT: 260g

