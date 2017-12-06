15 Best Gifts For Runners On Any Budget!6 Dec 2017
Looking for that perfect inexpensive gift for the runner in your life? (Or maybe that runner is you?) Here are 15 ideas to suit any budget!
UNDER R100
1. Maxed Led Headlamp – R59,99
Make your way down dimly lit or pitch dark roads with help from this headlamp.
Price: R59,99
Buy now: Maxed Led Headlamp
2. Falke Performance Running Socks – R75
Enjoy supreme support and get a good run in these Falke Performance AR 3 Neutral Running Socks.
Price: R75
Buy now: Falke Performance AR 3 Neutral Runner Socks
3. Sweat Towel – R99,99
This compact design soft, durable and absorbant sweat towel is easy for runners to take along to any workout.
Price: R99,99
Buy now: Sweat Towel
R100 – R200
4. Portable Sports MP3 Player – R120
This portable music device is perfect to help keep you moving when your motivation dips. Simply insert a Micro SD memory card (loaded with MP3 files) and you’re set for the run.
Price: R120 (was R200)
Buy now: Portable Sports MP3
5. Running Waist Belt – R139,99
Keep small essentials like keys, phone and your mp3 player at hand while you’re on the move, with this adjustable and reflective running waist belt.
Price: R139,99
Buy Now: Maxed Running Waist Belt
6. Printed Yoga Mat – R199,99
Get this printed yoga mat to help loosen tight spots, strengthen weak spots, and become a better, less injury-prone runner.
Price: R199,99
Buy now: Printed Yoga Mat
R200 – R300
7. Training Headband – R299
This training headlband has windproof fabric in front with an integrated sweatband and holes that keep your glasses in place. Perfect for those cold, early morning runs.
Price: R299
Buy now: Salomon Training Headband
R300 – R400
8. Water Bottle Holster – R399
Stay hydrated on the go with this Medalist water bottle tied to your hip. The convenient, supportive grip makes it easy to take a sip without having to slow down.
Price: R399
Buy now: Medalist water bottle
R400 – R500
9. Sports Bag – R419
This Nike Performance sports bag is a convenient carryall designed to withstand any weather and ideal to take to the gym for those indoor training sessions.
Price: R419
Buy now: Nike Performance Sports Bag
R500 – R600
10. Nike Sports Bra – R569
The Nike Pro Classic Pad and Wrap Bra, offers breathable and quick dry fabrication designed to provide support and comfort on the run.
Price: R569
Buy now: Nike Sports Bra
R600 – R700
11. Wireless Running Earphones – R699
These wireless earphones from Skull Candy are lightweight and have a flexible collar, making it the perfect pair to take on a run.
Price: R699
Buy now: Wireless Running Earphones
12. Running Shorts – R699
Salomon’s shortest running short is made for comfort during any exercise. The short cut with wide openings allow complete freedom of movement and is ideal for running in the heat.
Price: R699
Buy Now: Salomon Running Shorts
R1000+
13. Running Tights – R1,149
Nike’s Performance Power Legendary Tights is made of a smooth, stretchy fabric to help you train your hardest without being held back.
Price: R1,149
Buy now: Nike Performance Power Legendary Tights
14. Hooded Running Jacket – R1,249
This Puma Performance Core-Run Hooded Jacket is a running essential – warm enough to brave the cold morning chills, yet lightweight and breathable enough to keep you dry.
Price: R1,249
Buy now: Hooded Running Jacket
15. Fitbit Alta – R2,089
Use the Fitbit Alta to stay motivated and track all-day activity including steps, distance, calories burned and running time.
Price: R1,989 (was R2,489)
Buy now: Fitbit Alta