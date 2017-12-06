15 Best Gifts For Runners On Any Budget!

Looking for that perfect inexpensive gift for the runner in your life? (Or maybe that runner is you?) Here are 15 ideas to suit any budget!

UNDER R100

1. Maxed Led Headlamp – R59,99

Make your way down dimly lit or pitch dark roads with help from this headlamp.

Price: R59,99

Buy now: Maxed Led Headlamp

2. Falke Performance Running Socks – R75

Enjoy supreme support and get a good run in these Falke Performance AR 3 Neutral Running Socks.

Price: R75

Buy now: Falke Performance AR 3 Neutral Runner Socks

3. Sweat Towel – R99,99

This compact design soft, durable and absorbant sweat towel is easy for runners to take along to any workout.

Price: R99,99

Buy now: Sweat Towel

R100 – R200

4. Portable Sports MP3 Player – R120

This portable music device is perfect to help keep you moving when your motivation dips. Simply insert a Micro SD memory card (loaded with MP3 files) and you’re set for the run.

Price: R120 (was R200)

Buy now: Portable Sports MP3

5. Running Waist Belt – R139,99

Keep small essentials like keys, phone and your mp3 player at hand while you’re on the move, with this adjustable and reflective running waist belt.

Price: R139,99

Buy Now: Maxed Running Waist Belt

6. Printed Yoga Mat – R199,99

Get this printed yoga mat to help loosen tight spots, strengthen weak spots, and become a better, less injury-prone runner.

Price: R199,99

Buy now: Printed Yoga Mat

R200 – R300

7. Training Headband – R299

This training headlband has windproof fabric in front with an integrated sweatband and holes that keep your glasses in place. Perfect for those cold, early morning runs.

Price: R299

Buy now: Salomon Training Headband

R300 – R400

8. Water Bottle Holster – R399

Stay hydrated on the go with this Medalist water bottle tied to your hip. The convenient, supportive grip makes it easy to take a sip without having to slow down.

Price: R399

Buy now: Medalist water bottle

R400 – R500

9. Sports Bag – R419

This Nike Performance sports bag is a convenient carryall designed to withstand any weather and ideal to take to the gym for those indoor training sessions.

Price: R419

Buy now: Nike Performance Sports Bag

R500 – R600

10. Nike Sports Bra – R569

The Nike Pro Classic Pad and Wrap Bra, offers breathable and quick dry fabrication designed to provide support and comfort on the run.

Price: R569

Buy now: Nike Sports Bra

R600 – R700

11. Wireless Running Earphones – R699



These wireless earphones from Skull Candy are lightweight and have a flexible collar, making it the perfect pair to take on a run.

Price: R699

Buy now: Wireless Running Earphones

12. Running Shorts – R699

Salomon’s shortest running short is made for comfort during any exercise. The short cut with wide openings allow complete freedom of movement and is ideal for running in the heat.

Price: R699

Buy Now: Salomon Running Shorts

R1000+

13. Running Tights – R1,149

Nike’s Performance Power Legendary Tights is made of a smooth, stretchy fabric to help you train your hardest without being held back.

Price: R1,149

Buy now: Nike Performance Power Legendary Tights

14. Hooded Running Jacket – R1,249

This Puma Performance Core-Run Hooded Jacket is a running essential – warm enough to brave the cold morning chills, yet lightweight and breathable enough to keep you dry.

Price: R1,249

Buy now: Hooded Running Jacket

15. Fitbit Alta – R2,089

Use the Fitbit Alta to stay motivated and track all-day activity including steps, distance, calories burned and running time.

Price: R1,989 (was R2,489)

Buy now: Fitbit Alta