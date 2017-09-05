GEAR CHECK: Saucony Ride 10

Saucony Ride 10: R2 400

“The Ride 10 has a great combination of cushioning and flexibility, and is still lightweight,” says Bill Harris, a fast masters runner from Pretoria. “As a result, I found the shoe to be very versatile for all-round use; able to slog out a winter long run, but also up to the task of toeing the line for a 10-K race.”

That’s exactly the kind of experience Saucony was shooting for in this update – it focuses on the underfoot experience, and improving the fit of the upper. Saucony removed the second layer of Landing Zone foam and upgraded the midsole foam. In the lab, we found both areas to be a bit firmer than before, but it still offers plenty of cushioning without sacrificing responsiveness.

We also found the shoe far more flexible, which a number of testers noted positively in their assessments. The upper now features an engineered mesh in the forefoot that can expand a little to accommodate wider or swollen feet – both of which are common at the end of a long road run.

Weight: 280g