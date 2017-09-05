GEAR CHECK: Puma Ignite Netfit

Puma Ignite Netfit: R2 600

Netfit is Puma’s new technology. It improves the fit of the shoe via a fishnet-like structure that wraps around the entire upper. The cool thing about it is that you can tweak the lacing, allowing you to dial in your fit – and the combinations are endless. Forefoot too wide for you? Bring the laces down and thread them into the lower eyelets, to take up some volume. If you need more support from the upper, bring the laces down a little further and pull them tighter on the inside. Heel slippage? Bring the top laces back a little further, and then tighten and pull up through the heel. The outsole is made of Ignite foam, which was introduced last year. When you bend it, it snaps back, so you get that lively toe-off.

Weight: 304g