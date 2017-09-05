GEAR CHECK: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34: R2 000

The latest iteration of the Pegasus, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34, features a design inspired by Olympic champion Mo Farah. The original shoe was a 1983 vintage, which makes it the same age as Mo! The nostalgia just keeps on coming with the waffle-lug outsole that characterises Nike’s heritage. Zoom Air units in the rearfoot and forefoot, the Fitsole sockliner, and the Cushion Foam midsole create the soft, responsive ride so many look for in this shoe. There were big changes from version 32 to 33, but only one major change from version 33 to 34 – the one-piece engineered mesh upper is a full re-design, and is kept locked down at the midfoot by the Flywire lacing system. It’s also a little lighter, at…

Weight: 283g