GEAR CHECK: New Balance 880 V7

New Balance 880 V7: R2 200

Wear-testers gave this do-it-all daily trainer high marks for cushioning, comfort, fit and ride. Much of that is attributable to the extremely soft heel and bendy forefoot. Credit better segmentation of the outsole rubber and deep flex grooves in the midsole for the improvement in flexibility. “I found the 880 to be a mix of two of my favourite shoes,” said Andrew Pestana, a PhD student from Bethlehem. “They fit snugly and were flexible like my Mizuno Wave Riders, while also providing the support and cushioning of my Brooks Glycerins.”

Weight: 314g