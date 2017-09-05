GEAR CHECK: Brooks Ravenna 8

Brooks Ravenna 8: R2 299

The Ravenna has long been a moderately supportive and cushioned shoe, capable of handling both long runs and tempo runs with ease. This year, Brooks is labelling it as one of its ‘Energize’ shoes, recommending it as the stability sister shoe to the Launch. The shoes now share a number of similarities, such as 5.5mm of blown rubber in the forefoot for a softer ride and springier toe-off, and an X-shaped patch of rubber in the midfoot that smooths the gap between heel and forefoot. A new air mesh is more breathable than previous versions, but the upper still has plenty of structure to hold the foot steady, thanks to an adjustable strap that locks into the laces.

Weight: 297g