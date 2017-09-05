GEAR CHECK: adidas Supernova ST

adidas Supernova ST: R1 999

The Supernova ST replaces the Supernova Sequence in adidas’ performance running line. It’s the stability sister to the Supernova; a plush, neutral shoe. And just like that model, the ST has a boatload of Boost under the foot for a soft run. But we’ve noticed it’s nowhere near as marshmallowy-soft. The ST is a fair bit firmer in both heel and forefoot, giving you a secure, stable ride. The stability comes via a few features: first, the EVA rim that lines the top edge of the shoe is extended further back on the medial (inner) edge, past the arch and under the heel. And the heel counter is shaped to give a little more support on the medial side. Finally, the midsole is more dense where you’d typically find a medial post – they’ve packed more Boost into the inner edge of the shoe, under your heel and arch. That creates a smoother sensation, so you won’t even notice the stabilising component is there.

Weight: 326g