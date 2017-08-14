Adidas UltraBOOST X Parley, The Shoe Of The Future

We tested the world’s first running shoe made from plastic bottles. – By Lisa Abdellah

Launched at the IAAF World Championships, the upper of adidas’ latest running shoe (the UltraBOOST X Parley) is made from 11 upcycled plastic bottles, intercepted before they reach the ocean from beaches and coastal communities. Same look and fit, only this time it’s sustainable.

It’s marketed as ‘a fast-focused, elite running shoe with the same engine and construction as adidas’ marathon world-record setting models’.

Our very own Wayde van Niekerk was involved in the development of the range, and was wearing the Prime SP Parley – the world’s first sprint spike made from recycled plastic – when he took gold in the men’s 400m at the IAAF World Championships in London. From his result alone, we can say that a shoe made of ocean plastic doesn’t compromise performance.

That’s all well and good if you’re an elite athlete, but how will adidas’ latest offering benefit the everyday runner?

“It’s designed with the faster runner in mind, who wants to beat their friends on apps like Strava, and improve their personal bests at races,” says Matthias Amm, director at adidas Running. “It feels tight as soon as you step into it – like a fast, racing shoe.”

He continues: “Not only do our consumers want to get faster; they want to run in a shoe that makes an impact in the world, because they want to feel like they’re part of something bigger – in this case, helping to stop marine plastic pollution.”

I tested the women’s adidas UltraBOOST X Parley, which based on first impressions was an attractive shoe: an icy blue colour way, inspired by the ocean.

Admittedly, the upper felt slightly tighter than I’m used to in the UltraBOOST. I was worried that it may cause foot pain during my run; on the contrary, the level of support and comfort I received surprised me.

The sole was flexible and cushioned enough to stand up to the task of my 90-minute long run. The outsole is made from the same, grippy rubber I’ve grown accustomed to with my adizero Adios racing flats – which was particularly useful where I was running. I generally run in a more minimalist shoe, but given the bulkiness, all in all this was a lightweight, zippy ride.

The UltraBOOST X Parley Running White are available now and the blue colourway will be available in South Africa later in the year.