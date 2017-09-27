Running Shoes By The Numbers!

Ask any runner what their most important item of kit is, and the answer will always be the same: shoes. – By Andre Valentine

Running gear has evolved and diversified: style has become more scientific, and sport-specific hijabs have caused a stir. But ask any runner what their most important item of kit is, and the answer will always be the same: shoes. A Runner’s World survey in which 500 readers took part revealed we don’t all treat our running shoes the same – and most of us don’t own a walk-in closet packed to the rafters with colour-coordinated pairs.