Join The RW Team This Month!

Ever wished you could be part of our editorial team? Well, here’s your chance!

This month, we’re doing things a little differently. We need you, our loyal and knowledgeable audience, to share your running expertise. Send us your best tips and you could feature in the November issue of Runner’s World!

Here’s what you need to do:

Drop RW Deputy Editor Lisa Abdellah (lisa.abdellah@media24.com) a mail with your tips on training, nutrition, injury prevention or gear.

Include a short bio (maximum two lines, not a novel!), with your name, age, where you’re from and your proudest running achievement.

Attach a photograph.

Hit send!

If your tip is top notch, you will feature in our upcoming November issue. Simple as that!