16 Quirky Types Of Runners

Peculiar runner tendencies are all around us. See where you fit in. – Research by Scott Douglas, Illustrations By Dan Fuehrer

Running, in essence, is the same for everybody. Whether running for fitness or toward an ultra-marathon finish line, as long as you’re putting one foot in front of the other, you’re accomplishing something. But it’s also safe to say that the more you run, the more you notice the odd tendencies of other runners – or yourself – while out on the road or trails. Check out these 16 quirky runner types to see where you or your running pals may fit in.

16 Quirky Runner Types
The Morning Runner

The day is ruined if a pre-dawn run does not start on time.

The Fair Weather Frolicker

Always up for a run – as long as it’s 22 degrees and sunny with low humidity and no wind.

The Blogger jogger

If a run isn’t posted on social media, did it really happen?

The Marvelous

No matter the location or dire situation, every run ends up being one of the best runs of this person’s life.

The Miserable

Even under the best of conditions, this person is always “forced” to do this horrible thing called running.

The Bro Runner

Rackin’ up the kays one fist bump at a time. They might even do some burpees afterward.

The New Alum


Those 23-year-olds who train full-time right after their college track careers can’t understand why everyone is so slow.

The Crusty Old Timer

Those were the days!

The But I...


Would have set a PB, but so many things derail this runner.

The Gear Junkie

The great thing about running is that all you need are good shoes. Well, and…

The Trendinista

Good at running, even better at hopping on bandwagons.

The Fashionista

More concerned about what they’re wearing than the actual run.

The Trail Junkie

It’s all about getting back to nature – even if it means driving two hours to find it.

The Bling Chaser

It’s all about getting that hardware.

The Don’t-Call-Me-a-Jogger

This person is a runner – and don’t you forget it!

The 24/7 Runner

When not running, this person is always talking about running…

Got something to say?

Leave a Reply