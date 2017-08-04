16 Quirky Types Of Runners

Peculiar runner tendencies are all around us. See where you fit in. – Research by Scott Douglas, Illustrations By Dan Fuehrer

Running, in essence, is the same for everybody. Whether running for fitness or toward an ultra-marathon finish line, as long as you’re putting one foot in front of the other, you’re accomplishing something. But it’s also safe to say that the more you run, the more you notice the odd tendencies of other runners – or yourself – while out on the road or trails. Check out these 16 quirky runner types to see where you or your running pals may fit in.