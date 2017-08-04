16 Quirky Types Of Runners

16 Quirky Types Of Runners4 Aug 2017
Peculiar runner tendencies are all around us. See where you fit in. – Research by Scott Douglas, Illustrations By Dan Fuehrer
Running, in essence, is the same for everybody. Whether running for fitness or toward an ultra-marathon finish line, as long as you’re putting one foot in front of the other, you’re accomplishing something. But it’s also safe to say that the more you run, the more you notice the odd tendencies of other runners – or yourself – while out on the road or trails. Check out these 16 quirky runner types to see where you or your running pals may fit in.
Those 23-year-olds who train full-time right after their college track careers can’t understand why everyone is so slow.
Would have set a PB, but so many things derail this runner.
The great thing about running is that all you need are good shoes. Well, and…
More concerned about what they’re wearing than the actual run.
It’s all about getting that hardware.