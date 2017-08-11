The 7 Biggest Eating Mistakes You Make After A Run

Do you really need to refuel after every run? Not necessarily. – By Markham Heid for Prevention

The sports nutrition industry is certainly booming. So it’s no surprise that television commercials, magazine ads and websites are loaded with ads for foods and drinks that help you “refuel” and “recharge” after a workout. While there’s a time and place for these products – more on them in a minute – not every workout demands an immediate snack or meal, says Rob Danoff, a physician with a subspecialty in sports medicine. “People ask me all the time, ‘Do I have to refuel after exercise?’ ” Danoff says. “The answer I usually give them is no.”

Especially if you’ve only engaged in a light workout – say, a gentle yoga class, or a short run – your body doesn’t need to replace much, Danoff says. “If you exercised first thing in the morning before breakfast, then of course you need to eat something,” he says. “But if you’ve eaten a meal during the last four to six hours, you really don’t need food right after a light or moderate workout.” And when it comes to those calorie-dense sports drinks and bars, you’re more likely sabotaging your workout gains than aiding them.

“They can be helpful if you’ve done an hour or more of vigorous exercise,” Danoff says. But for most of us, a few celery sticks or a banana and some water will get the job done, he says. What other post-exercise eating mistakes are you making? Keep reading.

You go nuts on protein.

There’s a persistent myth that exercisers need to smash a lot of protein after a workout in order to maximise their strength gains. Not true. As long as your daily diet includes adequate protein intake – that’s 46g for adult women, according to the National Academy of Medicine – there’s no need to eat a lot of protein right after a workout, concludes a study from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

You drink alcohol.

Knocking back a few glasses of wine after a workout may mess with your muscles’ ability to effectively recover and rebuild. The good news: A single glass of wine or beer probably won’t cause issues.

You overindulge.

Many of us tell ourselves that, because we ran, we can eat whatever we want. This mindset can even bleed into our non-workout days, says Jenna Braddock. “I ran five kilometres two days ago, so it’s OK to go all out tonight at dinner,” she says, giving an example of the kind of unhelpful mindset she’s been guilty of herself. But most research shows what you eat matters a lot more than how much you exercise when it comes to your waistline. It’s OK to indulge a little from time to time. But don’t let the fact that you got in a workout steer you toward a massive or unhealthy meal, Braddock says.

You skimp on carbs after an intense workout.

After an hour or more of high-intensity exercise – think running or swimming – your muscles require lots of glycogen to bounce back and grow stronger, says Nancy Cohen, a professor of nutrition at the University of Massachusetts. Healthy carbs – stuff like fruit, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains – are the best dietary sources of glycogen. Cohen says you’ll want to consume roughly one gram of healthy carbs per kilogram of body weight within 60 minutes of finishing your workout. A fruit-rich smoothie will get you there.

You’re not drinking enough water.

Runners underestimate the amount of water they sweat away by fully 50 percent, according to research from the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism. Even a light workout – one where you don’t feel like you were sweating hard – can lead to mild dehydration. Weigh yourself before and after your workout, Cohen advises. For every half a kilo of body weight you lose, you want to drink roughly that amount of water. (Half a kilogram equals 470ml.)

You don’t plan ahead.

If you’ve busted your butt during your workout, you’re going to feel some serious hunger pangs. And that’s the worst time to decide what to eat. Our brains are wired to crave high-calorie, energy-rich foods when we’re hungry. And those calorie cravings drive us to select unhealthy foods. Research has found that hungry shoppers bought 46 percent more high-calorie items than their less-famished counterparts. The hungry shoppers also bought fewer healthy foods. You’re better off planning your post-workout snack or meal before you get your sweat on.

The article The 7 Biggest Eating Mistakes You Make After Exercise originally appeared on Prevention.