6 Mouth-Watering Post-Run Burgers

Ready to fire up the braai? These recipes are perfect as post-run treats or as a rest day meal. – By Joanna Sayago Golub

Burgers don’t have to be boring. With recipes for six inventive variations (below) – plus detailed guides to the patties, buns, spreads, cheese, and toppings – we have everything you need to build a sensational post-run meal.

Ultimate Beef Burgers

Ingredients

6 slices bacon

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon sriracha

canola oil, for the grill

4 slices (½″ thick) sweet onion

700 grams ground beef chuck or sirloin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

4 kaiser buns, sliced

16 dill pickle slices

4 tomato slices

4 leaves lettuce

Instructions

Place bacon slices in a large skillet. Cook over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Let cool slightly, then break in half.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and sriracha.

Prepare grill for medium-high heat. Brush grates with oil. Add onion and cook, flipping halfway through, until lightly charred, 6 minutes. Remove from grill and set aside.

While onion cooks, form beef into 4 patties, pressing an indent into the middle of each. Season outside of patties with salt and pepper. Cook on grill with lid closed until grill marks form, 6 minutes. Flip patties and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook for another 6 to 7 minutes for medium-well (or until they reach desired doneness).

Meanwhile, lightly toast buns. Spread an equal amount of sriracha-mayo on inside of each top bun. Transfer cooked patties to toasted bottom buns and top each with 3 bacon halves, 1 onion slice, 1 tomato slice, 4 pickles, and 1 lettuce leaf. Add top buns and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Spicy Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients

½ cup walnuts

1 small white onion, quartered

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 slices pepper jack cheese

4 large, soft pretzel rolls, sliced

¼ cup olive-oil mayonnaise

1 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)

½ cup sliced pimiento peppers or 2 roasted red pepper halves

4 romaine lettuce leaves

Instructions

Place walnuts in food processor. Process for about 20 seconds, or until the nuts are like breadcrumbs. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Add onion to food processor and process until finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Add half the beans and process until they’re a chunky puree, about 10 seconds. Transfer mixture to bowl of walnuts. Add remaining beans, breadcrumbs, cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and egg. Mix until well combined. With wet hands, form mixture into 4 patties. Chill for 1 hour.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add patties and cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip, top patties with cheese, and cook 4 to 6 minutes more, covering with a lid in the last few minutes to melt cheese.

Meanwhile, lightly toast rolls. Spread 1 ½ teaspoons of mayo inside each top and bottom bun. Transfer cooked patties to bottom buns. Top each patty with ¼ teaspoon of hot sauce, ¼ of the pimientos, and 1 lettuce leaf. Add top buns and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Sesame Salmon Burgers

Ingredients

450 grams skinless, boneless wild salmon

½ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped scallions

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 large sesame buns, sliced

1 cup mixed leaves salad

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

Instructions

Cut salmon into 1″ cubes. Place half of the fish into a food processor. Process until evenly pureed, about 15 seconds, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add remaining salmon and pulse until just combined and large chunks are broken up. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in breadcrumbs, scallions, cilantro, garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce, and salt. Using wet hands, form mixture into 4 patties.

Heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add patties and cook for 5 minutes. Gently flip and cook 5 minutes more.

Meanwhile, lightly toast buns. Transfer patties to bottom buns and top each with ¼ cup of spring mix. Brush hoisin sauce on top buns. Close and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Lamb Burgers with Tzatziki

Tzatziki Sauce Ingredients

½ seedless cucumber, peeled and grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 clove garlic, crushed in a garlic press

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

Instructions

Put grated cucumber in a sieve placed over a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Toss gently to combine. Let sit for 30 minutes. Squeeze to remove as much water as possible. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add yoghurt, dill, mint, garlic, and lemon juice. Stir well to combine. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Burger Ingredients

700 grams ground lamb

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

canola oil, for the grill

4 ciabatta buns, sliced

4 thick tomato slices

4 thin red onion slices

1 cup fresh baby spinach

Instructions

Prepare grill for medium-high heat. In a large bowl, add lamb, salt, cumin, cinnamon, and pepper. Using your hands, gently mix until spices are combined. Shape into 4 patties, pressing an indent into the middle of each. Brush grill grates with oil. Cook patties on grill, with lid closed, until grill marks form, 6 minutes. Flip patties and cook for another 6 to 7 minutes for medium-well (or until they reach desired doneness).

Meanwhile, lightly toast buns. Transfer patties to toasted bottom buns. Top each with 2 tablespoons of tzatziki sauce, tomato slice, onion slice, and ¼ cup spinach. Add top buns and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Bukowski’s Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

Ingredients

12 strips bacon

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 ½ pounds 80% lean ground beef

4 tablespoon creamy or chunky peanut butter

4 rolls, sliced

4 tomato slices

8 dill pickle rounds

4 red leaf lettuce leaves

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Place bacon on a baking sheet and cook for about 25 minutes, flipping once halfway through, or until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a cast iron or heavy-bottom skillet over medium-high heat. Form beef into 4 patties. When skillet is hot, add patties and cook until the undersides develop a nice char, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook to desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes more for medium.

Transfer patties to a plate and top each with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter. Remove skillet from heat and add rolls with insides down to toast them, working in batches, if needed.

Place patties on the bottom buns. Top each with 3 strips of bacon, 1 tomato slice, 2 pickles, and 1 lettuce leaf. Add top buns and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Chipotle Chilli Turkey Burgers

Ingredients

680 ground turkey

3 canned chipotle chilli peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

½ cup finely chopped white onion (about ½ medium onion)

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

canola oil, for the grill

½ cup crumbled queso fresco

4 whole-grain buns, sliced

1 avocado, mashed

½ cup fresh tomato and onion mix

4 leaves lettuce

Instructions

Prepare grill for medium-high heat. In a large bowl, add turkey, peppers, onion, garlic, and salt. Use a fork to gently mix until thoroughly combined. Using wet hands, form mixture into 4 patties, pressing an indent into the middle of each.

Brush grill grates with oil. Cook patties on grill, with lid closed, until grill marks form, 5 minutes. Flip and top each patty with 2 tablespoons of queso fresco. Close lid and cook until burgers reach an internal temperature of 165°F, about 5 minutes more.

Meanwhile, lightly toast buns. Spread ¼ of the avocado on the inside of each top bun. Transfer patties to bottom buns. Top each patty with 2 tablespoons of resh tomato and onion mix and 1 lettuce leaf. Add top buns and serve. Makes 4 servings.