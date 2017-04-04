Super-Charged Avocado Toast

Start your morning off with this nutritious (and yes, trendy) breakfast. – By Solmaz Chandler

With simple, fresh ingredients, the possibilities are endless. Avocado toast is a healthy combo, but when you add peas, fresh herbs, and a boiled egg you add fibre and protein to round out the meal and kick start your day.



Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1/4 cup peas (thawed frozen)

1 Tbs. fresh herbs (tarragon, mint or dill), finely chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup pea shoots

1 egg, boiled

Freshly ground pepper

Sea salt

1 slice of crusty bread

Directions

Scoop out the avocado flesh and place it into a small mixing bowl. Add peas, lemon juice, herbs, and salt. Mash with a fork to combine. (It’s okay if some of the peas remain whole.) Meanwhile, toast bread and cook an egg your favourite way. I like boiled eggs for this recipe, but poached or fried will also work. Spread avocado mixture on toast and top with pea shoots. Place egg on top and season with salt and freshly ground pepper.