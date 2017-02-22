RUN IT OFF CLUB: TARA DA SILVA

How a doting husband-to-be helped Tara get her life back on track!

TARA DA SILVA

Age: 33

Home Town: Pretoria

Height: 1.65m

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Time Required: 2 Years

Then: 95kg

Now: 66kg

THE WAKE-UP

Most people love food – but if you love anything too much, it becomes an unhealthy infatuation. At my first job as a graphic designer, I regularly ate greasy food from the canteen, and on my way home I’d stop to buy chicken wings from a fast-food restaurant. Even after all that, I would indulge in a large dinner.

Which eventually damaged the lining of my throat. My doctor diagnosed me with reflux disease. He warned that if I didn’t change my habits, my risk of developing diabetes later on in life would increase.

THE SHAKE-UP

I was engaged, and wanted to lose weight to look my best on my wedding day. Recognising my lack of self-motivation, my husband-to-be – who himself had never exercised in his life – decided he would start running with me.

We started walking at first, three times a week with a gym session in between. By December, our walks had blossomed into 5km runs. I did some research into healthy food and portion control, and cut out junk food in favour of more nutritious alternatives, like fruit, vegetables and water. This proved a winning combination – my unwanted kilograms were melting away.

THE REWARD

I’m training for my first half marathon next year. I owe my running partner – and new husband – everything, because he motivated me to become the person I am today. My efforts have inspired those around me, which has fuelled my desire to carry on. And as any married woman will tell you, looking good in your wedding dress is the best feeling in the world!

