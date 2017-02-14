Quick & Delicious Choc-Chip Trail Mix Balls

Salty and sweet, these tasty little snacks pack the essential components of trail mix into on-the-go fuel. – Recipes by Joanna Sayago Golub

This recipe is from the cookbook, Meals on the Run. Not only are these trail mix balls a delicious pre-run snack, but they also make for a quick breakfast on the go.

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond butter

1/3 cup agave syrup or honey

1 and 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup dark chocolate mini chips

1/4 cup chopped dried tart cherries

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup toasted wheat germ



Instructions

– In a bowl, with an electric mixer on low speed, mix together the almond butter and agave syrup for 2 minutes, or until smooth and well combined.

– With the mixer still on low, gradually add the oats until well combined, followed by the pumpkin seeds. Add the chocolate chips, cherries, and almonds. Mix for about 1 minute on low, or until just combined.

– Line a baking sheet with wax paper. For each ball, use a spoon to take a heaping scoop of the mixture and, with your hands, gently roll into a ball. Roll in the wheat germ and set on the baking sheet lined with wax paper.

– You can eat the trail mix balls immediately, or transfer any uneaten ones (still on the baking sheet) to the refrigerator for 2 hours, or until set. Transfer the chilled balls to a plastic freezer bag and store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

NUTRITION PER SERVING (2 balls): 210 calories, 24 g carbs, 5 g fibre, 7 g protein, 11 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 30 mg sodium