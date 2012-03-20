Novel Dietary Ideas

Runner’s World received this official statement from Prof Tim Noakes regarding the recent controversy and outcry about his low carbohydrate, high fat diet. Runner’s World will be publishing a detailed interview with Noakes in the May issue of Runner’s World.

Please note that this does not necessarily represent the views of Runner’s World. 

Here’s what Professor Noakes has to say:

Thank you so much for your email inquiring about the low carbohydrate lifestyle that I currently follow and have adopted for life.

Last week I received more than 200 requests for information and since I do not have an additional secretary to manage this correspondence, I am unable to answer each letter individually. I have therefore prepared an outline letter which explains why I think that those who, like me, are carbohydrate-resistant (CR) (or pre-diabetic with a family history of diabetes) can improve their health significantly by substantially reducing the amount of carbohydrate that they eat. It may be that many others will benefit from this eating plan but at present I conclude that it is those who are the most CR who will benefit the most. In time I think we will learn that you do not have to have CR to benefit from this eating plan. But I am not prepared to make that conclusion just yet.

Although many asked for specific diets, I am reluctant to give such advice. I prefer to give general advice and ask that you please consult a dietician by taking this letter to him or her and asking for help in constructing a healthy eating plan, whilst sticking within the guidelines I suggest.

So the first point is that this is not a diet, it is an eating plan for life – it is a life style. If you wish to lose weight and improve your health by changing your eating for a short time only, then this is not the way to go. Once you go down this eating route, you have to stick with it for life. Because if you start eating this way and successfully lose weight, you will regain that weight and more should you go back to eating the way you did before – that is if you go back to eating the food choices that caused the problem in the first place.

The point is that if you are like me, your metabolism does not work very well when fed too much carbohydrate. And this is not going to change regardless of how much weight you might lose or even how much exercise you might do. For those of us with CR, our metabolism is the problem and if we want to do the best for our bodies then we have to change FOREVER the nature of the foods that we eat. But I argue that this change is much easier than most would ever believe. Unfortunately it is also the advice that many dieticians will be the least likely to give you.

So if you are not ready to make a change that you will continue for the rest of your life, then it is probably best that you do not begin in the first place.

For to change you have to rid yourself of an addiction for eating easily assimilated carbohydrates – an addiction that is at least as powerful as those associated with cigarette consumption and some recreational drugs. As you know, it is not easy to give up addictions. And like all addictions, addicts have to take each moment of their recovery one day at a time. In a sense those of us who are unable to metabolize carbohydrates are never cured of that addiction. We are always in recovery. We have to take each new day of our cure, one day at a time.

But if, like me, you are convinced that you have a really good reason to change (in my case to avoid dying from diabetes – the fate that struck my father and his brother) and are prepared to change what you eat for the rest of your life, then you may be up for the challenge. Please note also that this is not a fad diet – the reason why it works so well is because there are solid biological reasons why it has to produce a successful outcome if followed properly by those with CR.

The second point is that this eating plan requires some discipline to be successful. As I have said, it takes discipline to insure that we do not relapse into our former addiction. Those who really benefit the most are those who have the greatest reason for and desire to change. I changed initially because I did not want to develop diabetes so I had a very good motivation to start. Then I discovered that once I had got rid of the addictive food choices, I felt so good on this eating plan that I would never want to go back to my old eating ways.

So now I have two reasons to stay with this eating plan – long-term health and the feelings of a renewed youth.

The point is that the greater your reasons to change, the more probable it is that you will be successful.

The third point is that the only discipline you require is very simple: You must severely restrict the intake of the following foods. I have found it easiest simply to remove all from my diet.

  • Sugar (Must be completely removed from your diet)
  • All sugary drinks including cola drinks and sweetened fruit juices
  • Bread
  • Rice
  • Pasta
  • Potatoes
  • Porridge
  • Breakfast cereals
  • Some high energy fruits like bananas
  • All confectionary – cakes and sweets
  • Desserts
  • Artificial sweetners and products containing these products (like “diet” colas)
  • You should also be very wary of so-called “low fat” options, yoghurt especially, since these are laden with sugar and so are less healthy than the full fat options. In fact you need to check all the foods that you eat. You will be astonished in the number that contain hidden sugar.

I think that most dieticians would agree that none of the foods listed above is essential for health and some like sugar and other refined carbohydrates are definitely unhealthy. Some dieticians argue that whole grain cereals should be included because they are “healthy” but I have had difficulty finding whole grain cereals that have not been heavily refined. It is also clear that allergies to cereals are commoner than is realized.

However, the real point is that if you are CR as am I, one has to make choices of (i) how much carbohydrate one wants to eat each day – I limit myself to about 50 grams a day as that is the amount that allows me to regulate my body weight effortlessly without hunger – and (ii) which carbohydrate sources will provide that 50 grams. I have chosen to get my 50 grams of carbohydrate from vegetables and dairy produce, not whole grain cereals. Others might make a different choice.

As a result, I restrict my food choices to the following food and beverage groups:

  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Meat – organic or grass fed, not processed
  • Dairy Produce – milk, cheese and yoghurt – all full cream
  • Vegetables – mainly leafy, low carbohydrate sources
  • Nuts – macadamia and almonds especially but no peanuts or cashew nuts as these are high in carbohydrates
  • Fruits – very occasionally and then only those which have a lower carbohydrate content like apples and berries.
  • Water, tea and coffee (all unsweetened!)

I also currently supplement my eating with omega-3 capsules (1.6g per day). The value of omega-3 supplementation seems to be universally accepted. I am also experimenting with supplementation of a range of vitamins but this is still a work in progress as is my choice of the best vegetables and salads.

I do not believe that I have the final answers and am continually reading the scientific literature and the internet and tweaking my diet. I will continue to modify my eating by studying the literature, eating differently for periods and seeing if I notice any differences in how I feel, in my blood markers and in my running performances. But the basic pattern of avoiding carbohydrates remains intact.

Obviously it is stupid to go to the trouble of changing one’s eating plan but continuing to do other behaviors that are unhealthy. So smoking is not allowed and lots of exercise is encouraged – 30 to 60 minutes a day of sweating exercise on most days of the week.

Proper sleep and control of stress are obviously very important as well. My experiment has shown me that I can do any amount of exercise I wish without increasing my carbohydrate intake (I walked for 6 hours on the mountain on Sunday and race up to 21km without needing any more carbohydrates than the 50 grams a day that is already in my diet).

I am also aware that we are all different and whereas too much carbohydrate and cereal and too little fat and protein in the diet was clearly my problem, there are others who may have trouble with dairy produce or meat and may find it difficult to eat enough of these foodstuffs to replace enough carbohydrate in their diets for there to be a noticeable difference in the way they feel.

However, I think that the problem I have – CR – is much more common than is generally acknowledged. So I appreciate that whereas some will not find this eating plan of much help, a much greater majority of people who have always struggled to control their weight when following the conventional “heart healthy” low fat diets, will find their lives altered dramatically as did I when I made the switch. I also think that more people than is currently realized develop minor medical complaints as a result of eating grains, cereals and highly refined carbohydrates and they too will benefit from this change. Indeed, one reason one feels so good on this eating plan may simply be because it removes the currently unrecognized toxic elements found in the highly processed foods that are commonly eaten.

There are a number of reasons why I think you should consult a dietician first. If he or she is disinterested in these ideas, then you must keep shopping around until you find someone who is prepared to consider all the evidence. First, we need to inform that profession that we are unhappy with the conventional advice that many continue to give us. If it has not worked for us perhaps it is time for the profession to consider that the traditional “one size fits all” “high carbohydrate, low fat, heart healthy”approach to nutrition is not the best solution for all.

Second, we need to make sure that more dieticians are exposed to the evidence for the value of high protein/high fat/low carbohydrate diets. We are approaching a tipping point when the value of this eating plan will become universally acknowledged. The Scandinavian countries – which already have the healthiest people in the world – are rapidly adopting this eating pattern to the extent that Norway has run out of butter! (Norwegians have always eaten high fat diets and are perhaps the world’s healthiest nation).

Third, a dietician will be able to insure that when eating from this restricted grouping of foods you are optimizing your intake of vitamins and minerals.

However, it is clear to me that the Sure Slim Wellness Clinics come closest to promoting the ideas that I have found so helpful. Whilst this is not a specific endorsement, you might want to access their website at www.sure-slim.co.za or www.living-slim.co.za or phone their toll free number 0861-000-100.

Finally, there is a huge reservoir of resources on the internet to help you decide what to eat.
Type in low carbohydrate or Paleo diet into Google and start searching.
I list a few (in no special order) and include books that may be helpful.
Gary Taubes – Good Calories Bad Calories and Why we get fat and what to do about it.
Perhaps two of the most important health books of the past 50 years.
Mark Sisson – The Primal Blueprint – Book and internet site.
Dr Westman and colleagues – New Atkins Diet for the New You – Book and internet site.
Pierre Dukan – The Dukan Diet – Book and internet site.
Loren Cordain – The Paleo Diet – Book and internet site.
For extra motivation to see what can be achieved in such a short space of time try this:
The Brentwood Diet – 121 lbs lost in 7 months! – Eric David. Access this on: www.ericdavid.info/Home/brentwood-diet

I do hope that this information is of great assistance to you and wish you well on your journey to renewed vigor and health. Take great pride in your achievement.

  • Scott

    Pffft, and when he needs more money in 5 years he’ll change his views again.

    • Christel (Dietician)

      I do not agree at ALL!!

    • Brett

      Outstanding stuff, iv still got a sweet tooth which I indulge but the results I’m seeing from this with many friends and fellow athletes is remarkable. Going back to basics, the we humans ate for millennia! Simple and effective! Looking forward to seeing how it progresses further.

      Keep it natural organic and listen to your body! Everyone is different and reacts slightly differently.

    • warren

      Hi, I have been following this eating plan for about 3 weeks now, (not totally 100 percent, but close) and feel great. I am doing the two oceans half marathon and was wondering what you would recommend eating for breakfast before a race of this nature? All my training has been done in the evenings, and breakfasts have become mostly eggs, tomatoes and mushrooms. But i feel that could be quite heavy to run on? Thanks

    • dianne

      You know Scott, thats just plain rude! Whatever you have been taught through the years which may have changed due to new data/findings etc, one thing that has not altered one iota is manners. Tim Noakes has got absolutely nothing to gain by being man enough to admit that he may have made a mistake and/or research has displayed results which now require an alternative look at a previous assumption. This has happened countless times in scientific field, theories are being disproved daily. There has been sufficient attention on this subject for anyone concerned to make a choice of whether to buy the new edition of the Lore of Running or not when he publishes. Make your choice then, but until then, show respect or get off the road, real runners dont have this mentality.

    • Louise

      Thanks prof, like you have CR and diabetes in the family and never knew that carbs were the culprit. ! Cut the sugar and carbs on Feb 1 after your Pretoria talk and already much thinner….about 6kgs. Running is easier, butt and stomach firmer, no more sugat spikes and lethargy. Yahoo!

    • http://twitter.com/armanddp Armand

      Like Warren I’ve also recently started following these guidelines and it’s been working great. My question is also around what would be a suggested pre-race breakfast (before I used to eat a banana or two) and also what to eat on longer races. There I also used to be quite fond of my bananas. What I’ve tried on a recent marathon was 32gi and that worked very well for the 1st half (I ran out after 21km) and on the second half were eventually forced to drink a gu and eat some sugar as I could feel energy running out. What’s the recommended substitutes for a bar-one/banana on the long runs?

    • G Ebedes

      We are ALL different. What works for Tim may work for many and NOT work for thousands! Find out what is your ideal diet and then USE it. Noakes is a scientist ! Respect his opinion.I am hypoglycaemic (T Test – Glucose T test positively confirmed it . I manage it by diet . Eat wrong foods and I suffer severe sugar drop 2 hours post breakfast ! Eat ONLY what works for me – no problem I am told its impossible – I care NOT it works for me!!

    • http://n/a marius loubser

      Hi I became disabled 5 years ago and now have to walk with crutches. I have been battling with my weight and need to loose 15kg. I know that especialy bread and sweets were making me fat. Use to eat a lot of it daily, and have noticed that I gin a lot of weight. I have been on Proffs eating plan for 3 days now and already feel less bloated.Miising bread though. What about eggs and high cholestorol, how many eggs can one eat per week. Can I still have cappucinos ?.I am going to stick this out for a month and see if it works for me. I desperatelly need to loose weight I hope this works, I am going to give it my all.Will also start water aerobics to get some exercise.

    • joe

      Dianne, I am with Scott on this one.

      Is it coincidence that Dr Noakes has just published his biography, I saw a pile of them in Exclusive books?

      I think not.

      He has spent decades doing an immense amount of good, yes, but I have always felt there has been a commercial slant to everything. And I go back a long way – for those of us old enough to remember FRN energy sachets – they were the bee’s knees, until the product began to lose market share and then it became some other wonder-product that was being proclaimed the next-big-thing.

      Sport Science in Newlands is a business, first and foremost, that facilitates academia. Dr Noakes is a businessman – and a very good one – who has also managed to contribute immensely to science, but is, first and foremost, in it to make money. Good for him, but don’t expect me to leave the pinches of salt out of my decision making.

    • Michelle

      Hi

      Why do you say this?

    • Anne

      I have been following this plan for 3 months now, following a presentation which i attended by Tim Noakes on this subject.

      I have never felt better, been in better shape, or been less prone to migraine headaches. I am a serious runner, and my running has never been as good – I did a personal best time over 21km two weeks ago without even trying.

      As long as you ensure that you get a large proportion of green leafy vegetables and salad in your diet, this type of eating plan works wonders.

      I never feel hungry, and my blood sugar levels are very consistent (hence the decrease in migraIne headaches) and i never have that 3pm slump that i used to have when i was having cereals for breakfast and sandwiches for lunch.

      I supplement my eating with a large amount of dairy (especially yoghurt) which i mix with Oat Bran, nuts and dried berries. This is a super snack, and gives me enough carbs for the day (in addition to those from vegetables).

      Well done Tim Noakes! YOu have changed my life…

    • http://www.ColinMcNulty.com/ Colin McNulty

      More and more I’m seeing evidence that the message is slowly getting out there. The high carb / low fat dietary experiment has been a spectacular failure, unless of course you’re not concerned with the epidemic rates of diabetes and heart disease that have happened in the last 50 years which have killed millions of people.

      I’ve been eating the way the good professor is advocating for about 5 years now and at 40 am fitter and healthier that I was at 18, with a much better physique too. Cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure etc are all well within the healthy range, in fact at the Doctor’s surgery I was told I had “some of the best cholesterol results we’ve ever seen”.

      Personally I eat more carbs than the 50g the prof recommends. Whilst I eat Paleo type food, I balance it as per Dr Barry Sears’ Zone Diet, so carbs are still the majority food (40% of calories), though only just.

    • http://Runnersworld Matodzi

      I hear what you are all saying, but to stop myself Prof Noakes, will be a problem. I love my Pap and braai meat. EEishh. I guess that’s why we have to sacrifice.

    • JC

      I have been following this diet for 50+ years. Works like a bomb. I have always been “underweight”, but still felt quilty about it because everbody said the diet is wrong and not healthy. (I do think that genes play a role as well).

    • greg

      I tried this ‘diet’/life eating plan about 12 months ago without any knowledge of it previously. I just knew, carbs are useless. I didn’t cut sugar out completely but the vast majority of it. The thing is, I’m also a vegetarian, so i eat mostly veggies and a bit of fish. I train every day, running and/or swimming… Things have never been better. I’m as fit as the butchers dog and I’m able to cope with all the excercise/sport i do. :) Can’t knock the Noakes. Carbs are OUT

    • Coreen

      I had a baby in November. I only gained 4kg’s during my pregnancy – maybe because I had to give up red wine.

      I lost the 4kg’s quite fast, but then nothing more. Three weeks ago, without knowing about what was going on, cut down on carbs and increased my protein intake. I’ve lost 5kg’s in three weeks, without feeling hungry. AND without ANY excersise. Planned on starting this week, but maybe comming Monday………. soon anyway.

      I am tweaking my diet following what are now being said.

    • Petra

      Hey Marius,
      What keeps me going every day is the joy of that cuppocino every afternoon! Coffee with cream and sweetener – don’t have it with froth, and stick to about 3 tablespoons of cream otherwise it could slow down the weight loss.
      Enjoy!

    • RD Magda Pieters

      I am a Registered Dietician.. this “diet” of Tim is very old (1840’s),every few years dusted off & presented again as the way to go.. but it is very tough to do for life… nb, all you peeps, what do you drink? Wine, beer? Remember Tim OVERLOADED previously on carbs..carbo-loading, and that means raw energy/sugar… that increases your Insulin output> Insulin is a FAT storage hormone. So as a RD i recommend a low Carb diet, but not as severe as this. I prescribe LOW GI carbs, in limited amounts, and drinks/wine etc must e accounted for. Much easier to stay on for LIFE. Not even Dr Atkins could carry on eating like this for life..he died greatly Obese. So see a RD, find one on the ADSA web page, and let a professional calculate your own personal LIFE version for you. I am also worried about fat intake…because the public do not know how to avoid saturated dangerous trans fats.. when they follow his advice of high fat>

    • RD Magda Pieters

      This diet of Tim has been around from i think 1864?.. every few years it crops up… extremely hard to follow LIFE long… not even ATKINS, who got famous with the same diet, could follow it..he died OBESE. A low-GI diet, with a little, yes even low Carbs, but more than 50g!!! is best. Otherwise you get carb cravings.. Dieticians study for 5 years..and we read & study ALL the latest research, thats why we disagree. I would like to meet a person who do this for LIFE… and if you choose the wrong high FATS you may kill yourself in the process…

    • RD Magda Pieters

      As a dietician…. take your daily 50g of proteien… NB as low GI, split it in 2 or 3 snacks and try it… Your body will always use Glycogen/carbs first when you excercise.. so if your glycogen stores are depleted, and the body must convert fat as energy source, you will feel tired. Or just take your banana (not bar one) as always, and an extra one if you need it, and do not count it.

    • RD Magda Pieters

      I put all my Insulin resistant, CR and diabetic patients on a low carb diet, but definately more carbs than 50g/day, I always prescribe low GI cabs, and combine carbs with prot, … and my clients get excellent results > at least they can have a glass of wine, more fruit, or enjoy controlled amounts of carbs..like a thin base pizza, etc. Most ppl overfeed on carbs & the sweet stuff, and their bodies react to it by becoming IR or CR or Diabeteic (type2) over time… & the high Insulin levels result in extra FAT stores.. especially around the waist.

    • RD Magda Pieters

      You eat exactly like most Dieticians prescribe, lower carbs, low Gi… and that IS the best way. if you decrease carbs too low, most ppl get cravings and fail.

    • Teddy

      There seem to be two reasons for switching to this diet…
      1. If one is carbohydrate-resistant (CR)
      2. If one wants/needs to lose weight
      I do not need/want to lose weight. How do I find out if I’m CR?

    • ME

      Net ‘n paar notas:
      Prof. Noakes het genoem dat die dieet vir 3/4 mense werk, moet eerder verander word na 1/2. Koolhidrate is noodsaaklik in die gemoedstoestand balans & energieverskaffing, veral vir vroue. Te min koolhidrate kan bydra tot buierigheid & tekort aan energie, laasgenoemde veral as jy ‘n streng oefenprogram volg.
      Oppas vir die gebruik van vette – dit moet eerder die regte tipe vette wees: onversadig!
      Die wetenskap aangaande die mens, dieete, ens. is en was nog 100% uitgetrap nie. Daar is altyd neigings na die een of ander nuutste ontdekking.
      Elke persoon moet toets wat werk vir hom/haar & wat pas by hul leefstyl. Wees oop om te eksperimenteer, hou jou algehele gesondheid dop (bloeddruk, suiker, kolestrol, ens.) en kry elke dag ‘n bietjie oefening.

      Daar is nie een oplossing wat werk vir almal nie – matigheid bly seker maar die beste om toe te pas.

    • M Lewin

      From Dr Harrient Hall
      A conventional doctor becomes frustrated and he becomes seduced by an overly simplistic answer based on anecdote and speculation; then confirmation bias does the rest. He convinces himself that his new treatment plan is working. He cherry-picks the literature, writes books and articles, proselytizes to the world, imagines conspiracies against the Truth he has found, and generally becomes far more enthusiastic than the evidence warrants. He is sure he is right, and considers his experience proof enough; whereas a true scientist entertains other possible explanations, engages in meaningful debate with peers who disagree, and even tries to prove himself wrong. Listening to “Noakes” gave me déjà vu all over again, and made me feel rather sad.

      This is the stuff of quack Dr Gillian McKeith is reminiscient of Thabo Mbekis Aids Theory and how it came about

      Why go public Tim before you have successfully published and engaged the thousands of doctors who disagree – this type of publishing is unscientific and for a doctor and researcher immoral and corrupt – or totally kooky. Engage the scientific community first.

    • http://www.riversway.co.za Kevin Harris

      I do believe this is the way to go , as I suffer with heartburn if I eat any carbs . The one area I really battle with is tea and coffee , is there no alternative to sweeten without influencing the diet? I know asparten etc are bad , but cannot get used to unsweetened tea and coffee.

    • http://www.riversway.co.za Kevin Harris

      This is the way to go for me , as I battle with heartburn as soon as I eat any carbs. Is there no alternative sweetner for coffee tea that will fit this eating plan?

    • Ayoub

      The way i understand it, this diet is mainly for those with CR or a high BMI. Carbs have a place, its the refined carbs that are causing the problems. So, bread from stone ground flour, brown rice, non-GM foods, grass fed free range meat, wild caught fish, etc. These are all similar to the foods in a book called the Maker’s Diet written by an author who suffer from Crohn”s disease and after much research and years of suffering, returned to foods from the Old Testament, which is almost identical to foods recommended in the Quran and Torah.

      So maybe a return to natural, non-processed/refined foods, non-GM foods is the way to go. And yes, before the nay-sayers bemoan the world food crisis, its maldistribution of food that’s causing hunger and starvation….just visit any hotel or restaurant to see how much food is wasted.

      Also, i’ve run many an ultra, and after 10 years of trial and error, have found a piece of banana, endurolytes (which is mainly salt, magnesium and potassium) and a gulp of coke and water, sees me through the toughest parts. A milkshake (eg, steri stumpie) is the perfect (and cheapest) recovery drink.

      Going natural is great, sadly the price and accessibility of such products are restrictive. So i try to adjust where i can…like free range chicken and eggs, rye instead of wheat bread, etc. Chocolates are my drug of choice though….and the reason i still have a BMI of 23-27, depending on how much i store for the winter hibernation…lol.

      Oh….and 32GI, though refined…seems to do the trick when it comes to long training sessions, etc.

      This is just my opinion based on reading and experience.

    • http://www.celebritiesdietplan.com/ Parineeti

      As for as I know Prof. Tim Noakes is indeed a great scholar and his research work should get a government support to get full tested results.

    • veronica

      If you do not agree with Tim Noakes, then just shut up. I know of someone who has tried this not exactly the same and she gradually lost her weight of 22kgs and would like to lose another 7kg and she is looking very good, but it is a lifestyle change and I think that is the problem with most people over weight, dieting on and off messes up your metabolism and evenutally people give up. My brother in law is a doctor and he says what you put into your mouth will determine your weight. You also dont need to stick to it 100%, every now and then somethng not allowed will not really harm you. Like it or lump it, the decision is yours

    • RD101

      I think the problem over here is how he’s going about saying what he’s saying.

      Prof Noakes is a respected researcher and he’s no fool, yet he makes these claims without backing up what he’s saying with research. Peer reviewed research!

      I’d be 100% behind him if he could provide the evidence especially long term consequences of the diet….sorry, eating plan he’s promoting. I wouldn’t advise an eating plan that could have unpredictable consequences to my patients unless I know it is safe. What I’m also experiencing is that patients are confused more than anything else, and his advice is not being interpreted correctly.

      I am disappointed at how the Dietetics profession was represented on Carte Blanche. Having the human nutrition field belittled by someone who commands such respect and then be represented by quacks like Holford makes life very hard for us dieticians.

      Its tough trying to get a patient to change their eating habits, then after a bit of Sunday night telly, they tell you to shove proven practices and guidelines followed by health professionals all over the world, down the bin.

      Oh well… I think sticking to what’s proven to work until we have more evidence is the best route.

    • http://www.brentwoodfamilyhealthcenter.com/html/home.php Eric Mizrahi, M.D.

      I am Dr. MIzrahi, Eric David’s physician and the author of The Brentwood Diet. Eric was asking the same question a lot of you are struggling with as he was training for the Los Angeles marathon. For years, athletes have been instructed to load up on carbohydrates prior to an anticipated increased metabolic demand. This dogma was never proven out, and has been a folklore of the exercise community and accepted as truth. Factoid science is not new and extrapolating conclusions from one observation results in gross misdirection. True, sugar gives a great burst of immediate energy. What is not true however is that a large quantity of sugar does not yield a sustained burst of energy!
      I designed the diet ten years ago to answer the needs of diabetic patients who had reached maximal levels of medications to control their diabetes and/or congestive heart failure and yet was still getting worse. This diet enabled my patients to stop requiring medication and get a new start on a healthy medication free life. The diet is extreme, but so were the circumstances these patients were facing. This diet was not intended for ordinary healthy individuals, but when my patients began to outperform their formerly healthier family members and friends, the diet gained a lot of popularity with this new unintended population. I am thrilled that all who have gravitated to this way of life has found it enriching, but it is without a doubt a challenging choice.
      I am in the process of writing a book explaining in greater detail the logic and science supporting the benefits of this diet, but to clarify, Atkins made significant contributions to a growing and evolving knowledge base. He was right when it comes to reducing sugars to master diabetes. I do not advocate a high fat diet at all. I believe that our bodies are exquisitely well designed and achieve a degree of efficiency of energy use unparalleled.
      In closing, I understand the frustration in making about face moves, and having to realign allegiances, but these are complex issues and it is not unreasonable to witness a back and froe of ideas and points of view. I wish to commend Professor Noakes on his lifelong dedication in pursuit of knowledge in this field and his efforts and integrity are to be celebrated not criticized. Dr. Noakes, thank you for all of your contributions and all that you continue to do to advance human performance.
      Eric Mizrahi, M.D.
      11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 225
      Los Angeles, CA 90049
      Dr.mizrahi@verizon.net

    • C

      Well said Diane

    • C

      Joe the point is that you are entitled to your opinion and should question and analyse what you hear and read. But we do this in a considered and adult way.

      Diane’s point was that Scott displayed plain bad manners in expressing his opinion.

      Nobody is saying that you must agree with Prof Noakes but keep an open mind about it.

      In my case I have adopted a diet where I have reduced my carbs and have definitely benefitted. After 2 months I have lost some weight and am running better. Maybe its a placebo effect but my choloesterol has actually reduced as has my bp.

    • C

      Veronica you are displaying the same bad manners Scott did.

      I am a supporter of Prof Noakes but people are entitled to their contrary opinions and we should also take note of these opinions in order to arrive at a considered conclusion.Prof Noakes himself said that this “diet” is not suitable for everyone.

      So listen to the other opinions and don’t just tell them to shut up.

    • Jo

      Check your facts….Atkins didn’t die obese…it’s an urban legend that persists from his detractors. Recent research proves that you can REVERSE diabetes with low calorie intake and particularly low carb intake….. And, if high carb is the way why do we have more diabetes, cancer and heart disease than EVER before….check the medical stats!

    • Johan Truter

      Widow: Atkins wasn’t obese at death
      The widow of low-carb diet guru Dr. Robert Atkins said Monday that she was “outraged” at charges her husband was obese at the time of his death and denied his heart problems had anything to do with the protein-heavy diet he espoused.

      “I was outraged when I first read that because it’s totally not true,” Veronica Atkins said from Miami, Florida.

      “He was not overweight. He did not have heart failure,” she added.

      Atkins slipped and fell on an icy street April 8, suffering a severe head injury, and remained in a coma until life support was withdrawn April 17. He was 72.

    • Gdk

      This isn’t the same as ATKINS at all. ATKINS has a lot of processed fat and barely any vegetables or fruit.

    • alex r

      I am definitely carb sensitive, eat carbs = put on weight. Tim Noakes is right in that he says its not for everyone. One has to be in tune with yr body, if you are carb sensitive, leave them out as much as possible. Why do dieticians blah blah this? they need to be more open minded

    • Pete

      I’ve been following this trend for the last few months and in my opinion things are moving in a very positive direction. I hold a B.Sc Honours degree in biochemistry and genetics and I am a qualified medical doctor so at the moment I’m often asked whether or not I think Prof Noakes’ re-think on diet is a money making scheme or poor science.

      I consider Prof Noakes to be a scientist of the highest standing. I think it takes immense humility to stand up and announce that the principles he has been backing for many years are no longer valid and might actually be fairly negative. The basic elements behind the life style Noakes is endorsing are without a doubt healthy options. From an evolutionary point of view we are not pre-programmed to handle the amount of sugar and carbohydrates that are currently forced down our throats by most commercial food suppliers.

      Science is an ever evolving entity, if you don’t change with it you’ll be left behind. Without a doubt new discoveries will shed more light on this in the future.

    • Louis

      Dieticians will NEVER agree, because they are brainwashed to recommend Carbs and fruit to diabetics. Why they often do not know themselves! I am on a high fat diet, lost 25 kg’s, diabetes cured, yes cured because there is nothing in my diet that raises my blood sugar! HBa1C is 6.4, no medication, dropped the Glucophase 2 years ago.
      Thanks Dr Noakes I have been fighting a lonely battle till you came along!!

    • Kirk

      Upon hearing Prof Noakes on 702 and after reading Taubes Why We Get Fat and currently halfway through Good Calories, Bad Calories I’ve been trying this eating regime out now for about 4 weeks. The first 7-10 days were quite unpleasant. When exercising I was slightly lightheaded, faint and suffered cramps, and for that week or so you really doubt yourself, but over the last two weeks I’ve felt stronger and better than I have for years. In fact I’ve knocked out a couple of PB’s this week. My mind is clearer, I’m not bloated and I’m not suffering any mid-afternoon lows. I’m losing around a kilo a week at this stage. (I’m aware this loss will slow, but that’s not so important to me) I feel honestly great.
      Read the literature and experiment on yourself before you condem it.
      The most influencing factor why I took this idea seriously is Prof Noakes. A scientist who is not afraid to swim against the current of conventional thought. Many times he has proposed ideas which went against the current practice only for his ideas to become the new conventional wisdom.
      This is a different way of thinking, a paradigm shift. TRY IT.

    • Wil Ehlers

      Prof Noakes, As a medical doctor with experience in weight controll, I tend to agree.
      I am trying this approach out myself.
      Would love you to contact me when you have time.
      Regards
      Wil

    • TIm Noakes

      I am really not sure how I am a “business man”. I work for the University of Cape Town and draw a professor’s salary which is somewhat less than I could have earned had I chosen a different field of endeavor. I receive no payment for the work I do for the Sports Science Institute. The income from my book sales and for any other work I do goes into a trust which funds the salary of a young scientist. I believe the work he is doing will be of real benefit to many people in the long term. Please get your facts straight before you make these ill-informed comments.

    • TIm Noakes

      The diet I follow was the standard medical diet for weight loss taught at most leading medical schools in Europe and North America from 1861 to 1959 – known as the Banting diet – before it was discarded within a few years in favor of the “prudent, heart healthy” diet. Sadly there remains essentially no evidence that the “heart healthy” diet is healthy and protects against heart disease. It certainly was not healthy for me. I followed it religiously for 33 years and ended up in the predicament from which only the original Banting diet could save me.

      There is so much evidence to support the prescription of the Banting diet that I do not need to justify my support. The National Swedish Board for Health and Wellness spent two years deliberating the benefit of a low carbohydrate/high fat diet. In January 2008 they concluded that this diet is both safe and effective and may be prescribed by any registered practitioner in Sweden. Today approximately 25% of Swedes (nearly 2 million people) follow this diet. Sweden already has one of the healthiest populations in the world and it seems improbable that the Swedes could be fooled into following an eating pattern that was bad for their health.

      To understand the argument in support of the Banting diet one needs to begin with Gary Taubes’s book Good Calories, Bad Calories. This introduces one to the information that is sadly not included in most medical curricula. Which raises the important question: Why not?

    • TIm Noakes

      See my response to Dr Hall above. I have read the peer-reviewed literature as has Gary Taubes and I have drawn my initial conclusions. The reality is that there is a reluctance of many to see the whole picture and then to argue that it is Noakes alone who has not read the literature. I have spent the last 18 months reading everything I can about nutrition including those books that are seldom read by those who promote the status quo. When one reads the entire literature that is available the conclusions become rather obvious. But if one restricts one’s reading only to the information that is “allowed” one can easily come to an opposite conclusion.

      I encourage everyone who wants to understand the entire truth to begin by reading Gary Taubes’ book and from there to access the information on low carbohydrate diets that is promoted on a number of websites, some of which I mention in this article.

      You can’t arrive at that truth by considering only the information that you find appealing. I religiously followed the popular dietary dogma for 33 years. All it did was severely damage my health. I only wish that I had understood then 33 years ago what would be consequences of my bad choice (that unknown to me was based on inadequate information).

    • Scott

      I was just stating my opinion Dianne, no need to get so angry, take a chill pill.
      I will never believe that a high protein is healthy because of the amount of cholesterol that you will inevitably be ingesting.
      You stick to your diet of steak, egg and chips and I’ll eat fruit, veg and brown bread with some mixed nuts and let’s see who lives longer.

    • Scott

      There is absolutely no way that your cholesterol would have reduced since you have increased your protein intake. What are you basing this on? Have you actually gone for a cholesterol test or are you just guessing?
      I can understand suggesting this diet for a small percentage of the population who do have problems with carbs but there is no reason that anybody else should adopt this diet.

    • James

      I have been on the Dr Cohen Diet which is also a low carb /low fat diet (during phase 1) based on my specific functioning of my kidney and liver after blood tests. I have lost 11.4 kg’s in 7 weeks. I am training for my first Comrades and decided to diet as I was battling with dizzy spells on my races greater than 25km. The dizzy spells were not existent during Two Oceans Ultra and Loskop 50km. I had a 26 minute improvement on my Two Oceans Time. I am entering the maintenacne phase of the diet to assist in not putting the weight back on. I also drink 3 litres of water everyday. I only need to lose another 2 – 4.7 kg’s. I had a full medical exam to determine the possible cause of the dizzy spells and there was no definite cause than possibly my sports induced asthma but I wasn’t convinced as there was no scientific evidence.

      However, I have had to carbo-load as I was bonking (hitting the wall badly) as I had no energy from about the 18km mark @ Om-Die-Dam (no carbo-loading). I have done some reading on carbo-loading and I have perfected it and it works very well for me. I then resume the diet outside of the loading phase. I put on 2.5kg’s during the loading phase and burn this amount off during a (ultra)marathon distance.

      My nutrition (which works well for me) during a race includes the following:-

      I dont eat bananas or drink coke during a race. I do consume a minimal amount of bar-one and pototoe if available and 3/4 32GI chews (this is my main energy source – during a race) and marie-biscuit sandwhiches with marmite to replace salts and retain water.

      I strongly believe that we are all unique and being an athlete our individualised eating plan we should strive for what is best for us both in terms of health and or energy levels. I also supplement with a mulitivitamin and omega-3. So I agree with Prof Noakes about that we are unique.

    • Jamesweb

      Interesting comments. I am just not sure on the dairy produce. Isn’t this the reason for many sinus-related diseases in Western society? Where in the initial hunter gatherer lifestyle did cow’s milk fit in?

    • JS

      @Scott, this isn’t even a valid comment, no thought has gone into it and you’re just wasting everyone’s time. This is his job, this is how he earns a living. You get up and go to work because you need “more money” Scott, he’s constantly researching and changing the norms when it comes to sports science because that is his profession, is he not allowed to make a living hey Scott?

      Everyone needs to just relax, he’s one of the world leaders in sports science and therefore should get a little more respect than you okes are giving him.

      He has always said that his diet does not necessarily work for everyone therefore, one cannot mention statistics that are based on research done with the “one-size-fits-all” philosophy, as an argument.

      The more we move away from general research and the “one-size-fits-all” philosophy, the healthier we will all become by practicing our individual eating and exercise lifestyles that suit each one of us as individuals.

      JS

    • Shaun

      The eating plan above seems rather healthy. There are no revelations there. The amount of carbs one should take in is, for me, the only talking point.

      I have read that Kenyan marathon runners eat low fat, low protein diets but I suspect the carbs they do eat are from healthy sources rather than processed foods.

    • Malcolm

      I agree somewhat with Prof. Tim Noakes, I eat low carbohydrates and high proteins and run better, I have more energy and improved on my running times, sleep better and stay full for longer which means I eat less…

    • Leanne

      @RD Magda Pieters – And if one does eat the healthy fats? Is it then possible for this to be a healthy way of eating? There can surely be no harm i replacing high carb food with veggies and protein and good fats? Plus, it stabilizes ones blood sugar and therefore one appetite (from personal experience). The only reason I stopped eating according to the regime (other than just the INCONVENIENCE factor) was that I heard that a high protien diet can be damaging to the kidneys ove the long term – how muc fact it there in that?
      Many Thanks

    • Leanne

      That is very cynical Scott. You are speaking of PROFESSOR Tim Noakes, he is not a mickey-mouse blogger and would not make statements which he did not have very good reason to believe were factual and supported by evidence and science.

    • Leanne

      I would please just like to know the following : does a high protein diet cause kidney damage over the long term? Which for me – other than the inconvenience and cost factors – is the only reason to not follow this mode of eating/diet.

    • C

      Scott my cholesterol was tested by an accredited medical laboratory and there was a significant reduction. My bp is monitored by medical professionals. I’m not a medical person so I can only attribute this to the reduction in my body fat and the increased amount of exercise that I am now able to do.

      I’m not sure what you are basing your assumption that I have increased my protein intake – or are you just guessing/

      On the “healthy” diet I steadily picked up weight over an extended period of time and become slower.

      I will however keep an open mind and if my cholesterol and bp should deteriorate I will have to reassess. My carbohydrate intake is somewhat higher than Prof Noakes but it seems to work for me.

    • C

      Interesting point Shaun.

      The thing is though that what works for young elite athletes running 200+ km /week is probably not appropriate for middle aged, sedentary, back-of-the-pack runners who do maybe 40km /week.

      Also as you say the Kenyan runners’ carbs probably don’t include a lot of refined sugar and other processed foods

    • Kristin

      Thank you, Prof. Noakes.

      My dad heard you on 702 and is adopting some of the habits you listed, although not religiously. Atleast he is trying it out.

      My family and I have always struggled with weight gain. I think I may be CR because refined carbs (even though they are very yummy) make me feel sluggish and I do put on weight. Combine this with a sedentary lifestyle and you have a very unhappy person walking around.

      I am studying through the Health and Fitness Professionals Association for an Exercise Science Diploma. We have started nutrition and our class, like everyone leaving comments here, have mixed views about carbohydrates. Our lecturer encourages us to research our theories but I must admit there is SO MUCH information out there that people are confused and in a way scared to make a decision on where to move forward with their health.

      I have come to believe that a balanced diet is the way I would like to approach my health HOWEVER your new lifestyle approach is something to consider in order to lose the excess weight that burdens a person.

      So with that said I am willing to give your way a try. It is scary because I always have been health conscious but the CR might explain why I battle to lose weight.

      I am keeping an open mind.
      Thank you,
      Kristin

    • Scott

      Well if you have reduced your carbs you surely must be eating more of something else? It’s probably just your increased exercise that has lowered your cholesterol and BP.

    • Noreen

      Not cows but goats milk has being used forever,dose not have protein breakdown while being pasturesed so dose not cause milk related allergies,such as sinusitis.

    • Caro

      I agree with Professor Noakes. Yes, another medical doctor saying that what is being said makes a lot of sense and clearly seems to work well in the right type of patient.
      The one question I have is, what about fats? Certainly one can get your daily allowance from nuts(almond or macadamia) but what about butter and tree nut, canola or sunflower oils? Does one omit those? Many of my patients have been asking.

    • vaughn

      he has simply read mark sissons book the primal blueprint. The credit if you will for this eating plan should not go to Tim Noakes.
      Personally i dissagree with eating dairy products at all. Basically cows milk is meant for baby cows. Simple. In regards the rest of the diet, it makes sense to cut out all the crap. Nothing new there. Just by doing that alone your whole body will change for the better anyway.
      Lastly although i believe humans are omnivores, this diet takes nothing about animal cruely or planet sustainability into account. There is no need to eat meat anymore and if we do, it should be a recognised sacrifice, not some fast junk food. I choose the vegetarian way. I feel better about it, morally,spiritually, and at 40 years old i run muti day trail run events and ultras. So nothing is lacking. The choice is yours.

    • Markus

      What an absolute load of rubbish in my humble opinion. This diet is not worth wasting the time I am spending typing in this message!

      For starters, my Naturopathic doctors have assured me that it has been scientifically proven that the food you eat (and your forefathers) can alter your DNA! Having said that, the fact that you have a family history of disease does not mean that you cannot alter the possibility of you ending up with the same diseases. By eating the “right” foods and drinking alkaline water, namely certified organic alkaline vegetables mainly mixed with some fruit, nuts and seeds (no standard wheat, GM or preserved) it has been proven that the body can heal itself from any disease given time (ie if it is not too late in some cases). My doctor and partner heal patients with Cancer etc and these patients sustain all the time.

      Secondly, a lot of the food this article is recommending is on the “very acidic” side of the food table re Meat and should not be touched. Just because a person does not show symptoms of sickness does not mean they are not “sick”. You need to be aware that it takes on average over 28 days for a piece of meat to pass through a human’s digestive system. This means that the meat becomes rotten and “toxic” to the system as well. On average a 40 year old person has approximately 20 pounds of undigested meat in their gut and any given time. The reason why people are so against giving up meat is the addiction they have to Uric acid. So the smell at the Barbecue is actually the Uric acid (re cows pee) burning into the air’, that you can smell! Nice…..so, on an average piece of meat there is approximately 30ml of cow’s pee. Nice again! Maybe you should drink it instead. Not for me, and you?

      Further to my argument, sugar intake is yes, acidic so no problem there and no fizzy drinks too, but sugar “spikes” in the bloodstream from fruit, drinking milk or even eating dried fruit are not ideal under any circumstances.

      Lastly just quickly to point out that Dairy in any form, is as bad as sugar intake. I have seen a two and a half page document of diseases and allergies all relating to dairy in any form including excessive Calcium intake. Basically a cows milk is too rich for us and the butterfat, lactose (a form of sugar) and calcium intake is way in excess of our body needs. Strange though that we think that an animal as large as a cow’s with milk, meant for a calf with an average birth mass of around 40-50kg’s should be fine for our human baby or even adult humans. By the way cows only need to get all their sustenance from grass only and they seem to manage good strong bones.

      I know it is a daunting thought to think only raw vegetables, as it was for me too, however juicing of raw vegetables will go a long way to repairing and sustaining your bodies nutritive and repair requirements. Frankly I am surprised to see such an archaic train of thought around as this article.

      For more on Juicing, research the movie etc called “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead” by Joe Cross, yes on Facebook too.

      Also, the secret is in the “wellness” of your blood in my opinion and appears to be what my doctor concentrates on, i.e. he actually takes a blood sample and studies it under the microscope and diagnoses from there, with nutrient, mineral and dietary recommendations and Chinese herbs.

      Thanks for your time.

      Kind regards
      Markus

      PS check out… http://www.ehow.com/about_5417341_naturopath-vs-homeopath.html

    • http://www.natural-med.co.za Kris

      I have been using a plan called metabolic balance (google it) in practice for 3 years with fantastic results in obesity, weight, diabetes and all parameters associated with metabolic syndrome and chronic disease risks in general. Furthermore, benefits on sleep, fatigue, stress, hormones etc (most of these an area I focus on in my medical research projects). It generally has lower (but still has 30-35% energy from carbs) carbs (and very selected i.e. few to no grains, no rice, potatoes etc), higher proteins and higher fats that typically recommended. It also ‘breaks the rules’ with 3 meals per day rather than more numerous smaller meals. Anyway, Tim’s approach and suggestions mirror the science behind this lifestyle which closely mirrors the scientific literature in recent years. The food revolution may finally be gaining some pace. Down to lifestyle disease, down to major profits on the medications that end up doing more harm than good!

    • Marco

      Unlucky for you Scott, if we look through history and and how mankind survived, it was the “fattest” …so to speak…and even today, good example, mr bob in Zim, eating himself fat, is surviving. Tim mentions, that we are more “carnivours” than “ominvours”. People from 200-500 years ago (and even further back when you look in the Bible) only ate meat, cheese, bread, some veggies, some fruits that were available and drank water and milk, and some wine ;). But that said, they were active. So doing the diet is a good idea, but its important to “work for your food”, meaning gym, be active. I know everybody has their opnion, but if you really sit, and think logically about it, it makes sense. Ever since our “new” lifestyles, various cancers and sickness have increased…maybe its our modern food???

    • jj

      That’s nonsense, why would he do that? You should rather follow his good advise, he’s continually researching.

    • Rob

      You seem to defend this way of eating, and state:
      “People from 200-500 years ago (and even further back when you look in the Bible) only ate meat, cheese, bread, some veggies, some fruits that were available and drank water and milk, and some wine ;). But that said, they were active. So doing the diet is a good idea, but its important to “work for your food”, meaning gym, be active.”
      … yes, and average life expectancy 500 years ago was anywhere between 25 and 40.

      Scott said “we’ll see who lives longer”. I could say that he wins then as we’re living longer now. Logical right! No. I don’t jump to conclusions like you have done. Obviously improvements in medicine, child birth support, healthcare in general has had a massive part to play in this.

      To say “but if you really sit, and think logically about it, it makes sense” doesn’t even make any sense! Logic? What logic?! People used to eat X, Y, and Z, and so therefore we should also eat X, Y and Z? We can prove this because there has been an increase in some kinds of disease? “MAYBE” it’s modern food? Wow, you should become a Scientist!

    • Bobby

      Then why did you take the trouble to search his website and read this story? Jealous much?

    • Gerrit van Tonder

      interested persons in the low carb high fat (LCHF) Swedish lifestyle can visit http://www.dietdoctor.com for excellent info and videos

    • Everall

      First investigate before you PFFFT. If hes right you will be sorry, we are a elderly couple and have used this diet for over 10 years and have had NO probs. Forget who wrote about it and check it out first, there is nothing as sad as a closed mind

    • Everall

      Atkins die when he slipped on ice on a pavement in winter ,he hit his head and died of bleeding on the brain,this is a documented fact so Ithink we would be in serios trouble if we listed to people who dont nkow what they are talking about…He was not obese ,I hope you dont believe all that is on the net without re-checking.

    • Everall

      And after studying for 5 years you still do not research, I don’t think I would come to you for help.

    • Everall

      I still want to know hear why I can trust some one who does not know how Atkins died and makes statements without finding out the truth?

    • Everall

      It took a lot of courage to actually admit that your thinking was wrong on diet and I am 66 and my wife 54 and we (she more than me) have used this diet for over 10 years and it works, keep up the good work and to that other I___d_t I am not a young elite and walk mostly, once again it WORKS….

    • Everall

      It took a lot of courage to actually admit that your thinking was wrong on diet, I am 66 and my wife 54 and we (she more than me) have used this diet for over 10 years and it works, keep up the good work and to that other person who just talks with out real reserch. I am not a young elite and walk mostly, Once again it WORKS…. But then again intelligent men are all ways able to to look at new things and think out of the box

    • Schalk

      I followed Atkins diet long ago; there was no history for me or in my family of kidney stones. After 2 months or so of losing weight and doing great, I developed extremely painful kidney stones. I stopped the diet. I started a low carb diet again a few years later, and again kidney stones. The answer to the kidney questions on this blog does not seem to get answered? Did anyone else experience kidney problems on this type of diet??

    • R020

      Lila sunshine, you are brainwashed as hell. The mere fact that you think you need to study for five years about something which is so obvious, is the prove that you are brainwashed. The science which you study is based on 1+1=3. The more you study the more brainwashed you’ll be. The answer to good health is very simple and it can be expressed in only one sentence. But, I am not going to give it to you.
      Here is the verdict…
      Million of years, inhabitants of the earth survived and flourished. Then, only in the last hundred years a new bread of creatures evolved and brought the earth on the brink of total destruction. Those are the creatures that have to study for five years how to eat – the basic activity that kept them alive for millions of years.

    • Marian

      Has anyone considered that Gluten might be the problem and that some/many of us are marginally or heavily gluten intolerant.
      When you cut out gluten, bloating, sinus problems, fatique, smelly farts, diarrhoea, reflux, weight problems, tummy pains, aching joints, headaches and insomnia disappear.
      Sugar should be eliminated, I agree

      Perhaps the odd potato, with butter, and rice pasta would not be such a bad thing.
      How do you know that you are CR and not just gluten intolerant.

      Just a thought
      Some of us do not want to be as thin as Tim, or obese as others or even “fattish” but just normal and in running order.

      But beeg question, what about us who have had family members die because their arteries were all clogged up, won’t high animal fat diet cause that?

    • aubrey

      I have been following a low carb, medium fat. lifestyle for 20 years( the Lean for Life plan from Lindora Clinic) I weighed 106kg’s and had a 40 inch waist. Within 5 months of being on the plan, I weighed 85kg’s and reduced my waist to 34inches. 20 years later I still weigh 85kg’s and have a 6 pack that a forty year old would be proud of. I am now 65 years old. For 20yrs I have kept my carb intake to between 20-40gm per day, I eat only green veg and protein and have not been ill for a single day in the last 20yrs, I visit my doctor once a year for a checkup, but never for illness. Professor Noakes is not being courageous by publishing his knowledge. He is doing his job and publishing what he believes is the truth. For this I take my hat off to him.

    • http://www.fatboyandco.co.za Niel Bruwer

      Dear Prof Noakes.

      I am not an academic and to be honest I don’t understand any of this stuff. However about 2 months ago my wife put me on your suggested eating plan.I have lost 9 kg (Use to be 104) and I am still losing.
      For the first time in years can I play with my son again without any effort.I am feeling fantastic.You gave me my life back.Thank you so much.

    • Louis

      Kevin I drink my coffee with cream as it is lower in lactose than milk. It is soooo nice there is no need for sugar and I cannot drink coffee with sugar any more.

    • Andre

      I agree Louis, i share the same experience. Inconvenient some say?????? It has been the easiest thing to do and to date no one has been able to tempt me with any confectionery because there are no cravings.

    • Andre

      Scott my cholestrol has dropped despite eating Lamb chops and egg,TOGETHER!!!! at least twice a week just because I enjoy it.

    • Magarietha

      Wha=at? What high protein? As far as I’ve read solid science books like that of Gary Taubes, New Atkins AND Dr. Tim Noakes’ book, it is very clear that it is a matter of LOW CARB, MODERATE protein and HIGH FAT (only the good stuff! – which is difficult to get in this country – even at Woollies. Their oily fish in tins are sitting in canola. I will not eat Canola.
      Here ye all. I have an awful disease which thus far took massive statins and fibrates and other lipid lowering drugs. My whole family has familial hypercholesterolaemia. Every heard of a count of 13? well that’s mine, off pills. ON pills it goes down to 8, finished and klaar! So after 5 months on the diet what was my GP’s surprise and happiness when the lipogram came with an LDL of 5.0. I did stay on 1 fibrate throughout – we have a faulty gene. Now my son is on it too. HE said outright – the numbers don’t lie. For me, as for Dr. Noakes, this is for life. Plus I lost a lot of weight which is entirely uncessary. Am thin in any case. I read 5 different SCIENCE books before I had my ducks in a row. Oh and I did read the other side as well. It bugged me that most of those “scientists” called themselves “friends of the earth” and i wondered about the agenda here. But then, yip, it’s not for all. In my state en knowing what dieticians prescribe, I would die early. In fact they’ve never ceased to put me on oats, fruit grains, etc and my cholesterol levels just went up and up. Now …. well, nuff said.

    • Magarietha

      AND for lowering cholesterol – which a lot of people in South Africa (Jews, Indians and Afrikaners) have a lot of problems with due to a faulty gene. Lipids were my entire motive! and that’s why I find the diet pleasant to eat and most rewarding.

    • Magarietha

      Sorry to chip in here when 2 doc’s are having a discussion. Dr. Harrient, have you not read through those thick books of Gary Taubes? His et al’s take up a quarter of the book. My son is a molecular biochemist hence my glance at the et al’s.
      Then on the internet there are dozens of real doctors such as yourself who have put their heart patients on nothing else but this diet and pulled them through. There is a lipid expert – no medical physician specialist – apparently the highest authority on lipids in the world since lots in Scandinavia also carry the faulty FH gene. And he’s a proponent as well. You can llisten to his podcast on Jimmy Moore (who’s site is called La Vida Low Carb). I’m so sorry to ramble on here about faulty cholesterol but gee whiz, it just about fixed mine! My GP says it looks as if my latest lipogram doesn’t belong in my very thick medical file full of sky high numbers. Sawry for barging in.

    • Magarietha

      the physician I’m referring to, is Dr. Uffe Ravnskov – a delightful happy person! sorry again.

    • Magarietha

      I’m going to stop writing now. I think I’m hogging the blog, but thing is, I have these fantastic results that looked almost impossible to my doc’s. RD Magda, I don’t think Dr. Noakes overloaded on carbs. My husband ran the comrades in Dr. Noakes’ “bus” and the carbo loading was always complex carbs only the night before comrades or 2 oceans or whatever marathon. It definitely was never even called “overload” just carbo-loading, for which they all went to Italian restaurants who catered for this. It was never sugar or puddings – just usually wholewheat pasta with some sauce??? hey dr. Noakes? I never heard Dr. Noakes ever say you have to overload or do it as an everyday thing???
      Listen all, now I’m done. Happy with my ketogenic diet. It’s a pleasant diet at that!

    • Victoria

      Hi Magda,

      I have a huge respect for what you do, but I have done extensive research into this diet over the last year. I have read a number of the books on the professors list. I am a comrades runner who lived on my low fat low GI diet, but no matter what could not shed an excess 7 kilos I have been lugging around. About 2,5 months ago I put the diet into practise and literally 5,5 kilos has just melted off. I have battled at times with my running, but this is beginning to improve dramatically as the Professor says – your body “learns to burn fat for energy instead of carbs.”
      Other side effect I have experienced is the clearing up of some mild adult acne and absolutely no sinus allergies for the first time in years. About a week ago I experimented with eating some croissants – boom, allergies the next. If I were you I would seriously consider researching this further before you write it off, there are certain clients I think who good definitely benefit. I would have to say, I now definitely consider myself CR. All the best Vicky

    • Leong

      As a layperson, I am not knowledgeable enough to take a position in this debate. However, I will like to bring my East Asian perspective to a debate that I perceive to be predominantly argued from the Western angle. Will the low-carb eater being able to obtain enough calories to fuel his marathon training if he were living in a remote rice-farming village?

    • RD101

      If you lie in the ICU after trauma, who do you think decides what nutrition you receive? the doctor? the nurse? or the person who studied 4 years on how nutrition affects your body and is trained on enteral and parenteral nutrition.

      Dieticians are registered with the HPCSA (same organisation the MD’s, physio’s, OT’s and other health professionals are registered with). We are ethically bound to provide our patients with evidence based practice.

      Dieticians are upset ’cause we deal with fad diets on a regular bases and the aftermath patients experience when they do not succeed with these diets.

      Nutrition is a specialised field and research into nutrition is a growing.

      Just look at Donald McNamara’s research which helped change the negative perception on eggs and cholesterol. If the evidence is there then we will change our recommendations. Its our ethical responsibility.

      We care about our patients and their health.

      Why the hate?

      BTW

      @Louis Its losing the excess weight that helped you with your diabetes. I have patients that have achieved the same results by losing weight by modifying their calorie intake (45%- 60% total energy carbs) combined with exercise.

      @R020 What about successful ultra marathon runners like Scott Jurek (38y) and Marco Olmo (63y) who are vegetarians/vegans and do not follow the paleolithic diet? Stop trolling.

    • RichD

      Several points to make here in reply. Speaking as a former long-time vegetarian, I can attest to the fact that vegetarians tend have blinders on. They assume without justification that their experience with diet and health can be universalized to everybody. They also tend to believe any pro-vegetarian science (or pseudoscience, as is more often the case) while ignoring any science to the contrary.

      Regarding the claim that Noakes simply read the Primal Blueprint, vaughn seems to have overlooked Noakes’s comments above saying that he has spent 18 months reviewing the literature, much of it presumably primary sources. Also, Noakes is not claiming to have originated a diet plan and is not claiming credit. Indeed, he says in a comment above that this is an OLD diet that had been prescribed for decades.

    • Eskimo

      Just a perspective people.

      Invented foods? Could we interpret anything processed or refined as unnatural … There were comments made above re people being able to decide what to eat for the last few millions of years and that they have successfully made it thus far… question i have is whether processed corn, oils etc were consumed 20,000 years ago?

      Relative to either concepts of adaptation or evolution 20K, 50K or 100K years is a miniscule time span, for either, comparative to the changes we have brought about in the food were consume either through technology or processing. Yes I would categorize grinding flour, mixing it with other substances and sticking it in an oven as part of the above and unnatural.

      I add into the thoughts that dairy is unnatural? How many animals in nature continue breast feeding through to old age? The answer to everything lies in nature. I am lactose intolerant and suffer on any dairy products. I have removed dairy to the extreme with massive effect on my weight and allergic reaction to cats, pollen and dust. Touch dairy and my IBS goes haywire and allergies return within the week.

      So now I have to ask is there something wrong with me or something wrong with my inherited perception that drinking milk out of another animals udder is a “natural” thing to do? Maybe my stomach has a lot to teach me.

      Note the above is purely objective and food for thought… if there are any comments or retorts I will gladly print them out and eat them to see if my stomach agrees… ;-P

      Thanks for your time.

    • Eskimo

      Hey Kevin I suggest cutting to black and decreasing the sugar slowly without going cold turkey… most importantly coffee must have good flavor to start with… with no sugarsweetener bad quality coffee is like toilet bowl water… not meant to happen.

    • shane

      I tried the Atkins diet and lost 20kg in 3 months and whent back to my old habbits again
      Novel’s diet is the answer

      so lift your big asses and go to the gim and follow a diet of your choise

      I am starting tomorrow

    • Colin

      Scientific research is not using your esteemed and respected position, reading selected research and then presenting what works for you.
      Science is taking an hypothesis and subjecting it to falsification again and again. One can ‘prove’ anything easily time and time again because there are always instances under which the hypotheses will hold, but it only needs one instance of ‘falsification’ to be ‘non- universal’.

      The ‘eating plan’ that Prof Noakes is simply something that ‘works’ for many people. We are not told the ‘disadvantages’, short term or long term. The ideal is probably somewhere between what every scientist is recommending, and I would not discount the knowledge of qualified dieticians over doctors.

      As Prof Noakes himself has said (from memory, pardon if not 100% correct), ” I only know 50% of what I think I know, the problem is I am not sure which 50%”

      BTW, I would like Prof Noakes to respond to the FRN question raised above, what his involvement in the ‘energy drinks’ has been in past, especially given his attitude towards the industry and his diet here.

    • http://Slim-Pal.com PaleoDoc

      Simple. Try the diet and see if you feel and move (exercise) better. Transition will be several days and for some (keto-adaptation period), it will be a couple of weeks.

    • http://Slim-Pal.com PaleoDoc

      No evidence whatsoever that it will cause kidney damage. This diet is not high protein. It is higher in protein than a high carb diet, but fat intake is also higher. Some evidence that a very, very low protein diet can slow the decline in renal function of those with pre-existing moderate/severe kidney injury (failure). Healthy kidneys not at all affected by high protein intake.

    • Maggie

      What you say about dr Atkins is not true. I know his nurse personally and she has another story than you.

    • Melanie Lawrence

      Thank you thank you Tim,

      I love this debate. I have just cured my serious autoimmune disorder – Psoriatic arthritis/psoriasis and other digestive issues – which I have had for 20 years- doing exactly this. No one , no dietician, rheumatologist will convince me i am supposed to feel as ill as have done during that period and that I should change to conventional diet and drugs that gave me endometriosis, depression, weight gain, IBs constant fatigue etc. I am 47. I have had 20 years of faith in the medical profession totally undermined by my own experience. saturated fat is good for you. I can now exercise, because I am well!! of course it has to be healthier- is to be depressed when you eat a diet full of carbs and the wrong fats is what most people I see are doing! I am so happy I could cry. Anyone who tells me that this feeling of well being, energy, good sleep, positive mental outlook is not to do with this diet is frankly underinformed and unable to utilise good critical thinking skills. Oh well, survival of the fittest and all that. Im sure too many carbs and poor ratios of Omega3 and 6 affect critical thinking powers!!

    • Emmes

      I love a healthy prot & veggie & rich omega & low carb diet. Been on such adiet for a year and felt great. Eat daily a slice of bread with olive oil, spinach, broccoli, ripe tomatoes, olives, pepadews, beetroot, sprouts, eggs, a piece of chicken or fish, squash ocassionally, and 2-3 times a week butternut and almonds, and 2-3 a week a glass of red wine for about ayear. Did not eat potatoes/rice but bananas and avo and low fat feta. Drank fat free milk, green tea and black coffee. More or less I combine what Holford, Perricone and D`amo and other etc. said in their books. Occasionally I enjoyed party food at a venue. Every day I had mega energy, my skin look radiant. Lost about 12 kg over 8 months. Since I stop the diet and eating higher carbs I pick up 2-3 kg and felt again very bloated. This usmmer I am back on my emmes diet

    • Emmes

      I believe in eating the super foods/nutrients with low carbs according to your body or predisposition diseases in your family history.

    • TIm Noakes

      Thanks Niel. The Atkins diet gave me my life back and I am only too happy that you have benefitted as a result of my experiences. If you walk the walk you can talk the talk. I have yet to be criticized by anyone who actually had a reason and then tried the eating plan. From them all I ever get is profound thanks as you have expressed. The criticism is always from those who have not tried the diet and whose criticism is based on what they have read or heard, not from their personal experience as we have had.

      In addition I have now been reading the literature since December 2010. Everyday there is more information showing that we are approaching a tippling point. The evidence in support of the idea that a sizeable number of people will do much better on a high fat low carbohydrate diet – especially as they age – is increasing day by day. Eventually it will not be possible to ignore the hard evidence any longer.

    • TIm Noakes

      With regard to the FRN story, the company did not ever pay me one cent for helping develop the product. We tested it in the laboratory and did 10 years of some of our best research using their funding however. We worked out exactly how carbohydrates are absorbed during exercise and how they impact on whole body metabolism. It was world-leading research at the time. We believed that carbohydrate ingestion was essential for athletic performance and for me at the time it was – read Lore of Running. But only because I was carbohydrate-resistant and adapted to a high carbohydrate diet without understanding the problem. Had I been fat adapted then and not eating a high carbohydrate diet, my running career in Comrades would have been extended by a few decades. Instead the high carbohydrate diet made me fat, increasingly carbohydrate intolerant and ultimately so slow that running became a bind. That reversed when I went on the high fat diet.

      The Leppin company sold FRN in the late 1980s as I recall and that ended this work. Pity as we really were doing some great studies. But we are now adapting those same techniques to the study of fat adapted athletes during prolonged exercise. So it is not completely wasted.

      Interesting that you speak about falsification. But who is trying to falsify the high carb diet? The answer is no one since there is no financial incentive to do that. Instead industry has been driving a particular agenda since President Nixon decided in 1971 to make cheap carbohydrate food the engine for his re-election campaign. We are still suffering the consequences. You need to read the history of how we changed to high carbohydrate diets after 1977 despite the complete absence of any good evidence that this would be good for us. With record rates of diabetes and obesity in the US and elsewhere as a consequence, is this not the very best falsification of the “health” value of high carbohydrate diets for all? Or do you have a better explanation?

      What advantages do you think I would personally get from following a high carbohydrate diet? Been there done that. Don’t need to repeat a failed experiment.

    • TIm Noakes

      Thanks Melanie. What I have learned is that we are only as healthy as our gut flora (bacteria in the gut) and that the high fat diet produces a healthy gut flora whereas a diet high in processed foods especially but also in refined carbohydrates produces an unhealthy flora in some. This impairs gut immunity producing the “leaky gut syndrome” allowing bacterial proteins to enter the blood stream and set up a range of disease of which the one is psoriasis but many others exist.

      By changing your diet you altered your gut flora, re-sealed your gut lining and kept out the bacterial proteins that were causing your disease.

      Science has a long way to go to prove this but I think we will see this as the next major medical advance in the next 10-20 years.

      Your case proves that you don’t need to know the complex pathophysiology of a condition to prescribe the right treatment.

      Well done in having the courage to change – and all healthy forward. I appreciate your taking the time to educate others about medical events that appear to be miracles.

      Since I began to advocate this eating plan I receive similar stories on an almost daily basis.

    • Mike and Wendy Mayer

      We have read Dr. Noakes’ book and have been on his eating plan since March this year.
      We are both in our late 60’s and Mike has lost 12kg, (including his big ‘beerboop’) and is feeling healthy and gained a lot of strength. I have lost the 5kg I wanted to loose, am well
      and fitter than I have ever been.
      I only wish people would have an open mind and try – for heavens’ sake, – I have even taken
      myself off my statins, and my cholestrol hasn’t changed a bit, 6.9 for my age, great, and
      I’m sure my liver is jumping with joy!! Try and spread the good news, please, its the way to go.

    • joy

      Scott, please stop talking nonsense. I have been following a low carb, high fat diet ( eggs, cream, nuts, meat etc ) for 6 months. I had my cholesterol tested and it is in lowest range. I have lost 10 kgs without effort and I am never hungry.

    • Anel

      It works for me as well! I have hypoglycemia and a few auto-immune diseases. I can’t eat a lot of carbs/sweetened food. When I am on this eating plan I loose weight and don’t feel tired. The proof is in the pudding! Each person needs to try it, only if it suits them and see for themselves. If I would eat sugary foods, the next day I can feel my body is addicted to it and craving it. So there is truth in the the addictive nature carbs have on the body. I eat salmon 3 times a week , lots of ‘free’ veggies- according to the Holford diet and the fruit that Prof Tim Noakes suggests in his post. No potatoes, pasta,bread,etc. A portion of seeds and nuts and 2 liters of water every day. I believe one can manage your cholesterol / life style diseases by your diet and not necessarily by medication- the doctors don’t like to hear this! But only if you have the knowlegde of what food does to the body. People contribute their entire life to their medical problems by eating the wrong food/ high sugary foods,etc and then expect medication to manage it when they are old…

    • Allen

      Well, I developed eczema after following a low fat, low GI diet for a year or so guided by a registered dietician. I was happy with the weight loss I achieved, I had to work my butt off in gym every day though and I was always ravenously hungry. I also developed sinus problems at the same time(ever wake up in the morning with a stuffy nose and an itch in the middle of your head you can’t possibly scratch?) and suffered for the next couple of years especially with the eczema. I experimented A LOT with food in the coming years and no matter what I cut out I was still suffering and got to the point where “specialists” told me it is incurable and it is chronic. Me and my family have been doing this diet now for the last 3 months and even with slacking off here and there and then following it properly again we have all lost inches and our clothes fit again. Most wonderful of all, I just realised tonight that I’ve never felt better because my breathing is absolutely 100% clear and I’ve got not 1 sign or bump of eczema on my skin. An absolute miracle after using conventional medicine and approaches to fixing the problem and being told I was going to suffer the rest of my life. I am just sad that not more people are willing to try something that makes so much sense. I guess different things make sense to different people. I won’t EVER eat the rubbish the health professionals eschew as healthy food again. I so much as look at a fruit a day and I pick up weight and it annoys my teeth. My body is SO happy with meat, some diary and some very green veg. That’s how I grew up and that’s what my body knows. Praise God that my skin is restored! Thank you Tim for making us aware of the huge amount of literature out there. You were indeed the catalyst.

    • http://ian.beckingham@mac.com Ian

      Tim. Having been a long term follower of The Lore of Running and a great fan of your Central Governor Theory I am intrigued with your Paleo Style diet and as an Ultra runner am doing your experiment to see what effect it has on my running and body fat levels. I am an Obesity Surgeon and see many failures of Low Calorie / Low Fat diets and have always felt that there must be some other factor in some people that allows them to become fatter than the next person – your CR gene offers this.

      I would like to know your thoughts on what happens to the extra fat calories we ingest in a Paleo diet. If we are replacing much of the carbs with fat and protein and not increasing the exercise then why are the extra fat/protein calories not just stored as well? Do we excrete them and what hormonal control systems are controlling them?

    • Nathan

      @Scott, Dr. Noakes does his research, you on the other hand don’t. He lost his funding from one of the sports drinks companies because his work showed they were unnecessary and he recommended not using them. I guess it is foolish of me to expect someone criticizing another person on an internet forum to be educated before voicing opinions.

    • Anthony

      Perhaps you should check out Dr Peter Attia’s blog or someone like Ben Greenfield who do this for life. Just saying if you are up on the research you would know a little more about the people that preach this type of diet.

    • Andrew

      Just my 2cents worth as a New Zealand doctor. I cut back on carbs 18 months ago and reduced my weight by 13% and my body fat by over50%. All without ever getting hungry.3 months ago I eliminated carbs altogether. At least my daily intake is now less than 40mg daily. over70% of my calorie intake is now from fat,mainly saturated. Over that time my serum triglyceride has reduced by 65% to 0.5 mol/l ( very very low) and my HDL cholesterol has increased by 45%. I feel fantastic. The best thing for me has been the effect on my mood. I am pretty much permanently happy . since seeing the effect on me, members of my extended family and others are trying it mainly for weight loss and their experience is the same ss mine – effortless weight loss!
      I revere tim Noakes for his writing on running and am so happy that is advocating LCHF.

    • Sharon Martin

      Hi Tim, this is unrelated to the above comment but don’t have your contact details so here goes. I’ve used the Atkins diet many times in my life to get rid of unwanted weight, after pregnancies and winter periods. Its the only way of eating that makes me feel in control as my cravings dissapear, the weight falls off and I feel great. I’m also a runner and find my running improves alot too. What I wanted to know is, am I allowed to have a “cheat day”? And what are the consequences of this? For instance going to movies on a Sat eve without popcorn and sweeties is just completely unfathomable for me, so I tend to find I avoid “fun” things like this when I’m on strict Atkins. So could I do Atkins 6 days a week and have one cheat day and still loose weight or maintain?

    • Will

      Well, I have been on this eating plan (somewhat customized to fit my lifestyle) for just about 6 weeks. I don’t have a high blood sugar problem, if anything its was low sugar and I am rather overweight and not very active.

      I have lost about 6 kilograms, cutting out basically ALL my carbs, such as prescribed on Prof Noakes exclusion list, but I still enjoy my alcoholic beverages somewhat frequently but not drinking beer at all, only brandy.

      I eat any and all types of meat, fatty meat at that, and I eat a lot of fish and salads, with lots of green veggies such as greenbeans, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, onions etc.

      I used to love bread, and pasta, and rice, and meatpies and pizza and sweet fizzy drinks, all something of the past now. I dont really feel deprived, or hungry which one gets a lot with diets.

      I have noticed that I feel more energetic of late, less tired, more willing to be physically active.
      I used to suffer from low blood sugar attacks where even though I ate a lot during the day (bread, starchy foods, sugary drinks) but I have not had a single day where I felt faint since I went on Prof Noakes eating plan.

      I speak from personal experience, and I do accept that its only been a short while, but the results speaks for themselves – PEOPLE take note of this unconventional eating idea – It does challenge the status quo, and that, is always a good thing and is really needed in this crazy world which have been thinking LOW FAT is the way to go.

      It is painfully obvious (if your eyes are open and your mind is free) that low fat doesn’t work – just look at the Americans, even here in SA, which has such a serious problem with overweight people and a badly increasing level of adult onset diabetics – yet they DICTATE low fat, but not LOW sugar…. WAKE UP PEOPLE !!!

      I really praise you Prof Noakes for opening my eyes. I will never go back to the high carb and sugar lifestyle I used to live, but I do admit, it is difficult, to abstain from my cravings but so far I have reaped the rewards, and I am not starving – there are really a LOT of things I can eat, which I like, that are good for me, just think Biltong, Steak, Lamb chops… the list is long.

      I think everybody who feels they are overweight owes it to themselves to try this, the evidence is rather overwhelming, IF your mind is open to new ideas that are not necessarily going in the same direction as the norm – unless you are a sheep… then follow blindly and suffer !

      My 2c – use it, dont use it – the CHOICE is yours.

    • k

      hi
      what “supplements” -if any-do you use for long runs now?

    • http://www.suplementosacross.com Alejandro

      Has anyone read the book “The China Study”? What is your opinion about all the scientific evidence presented in that book? I am in a dilemma.
      I’ll try a diet like the one proposed by Dr. Noakes and will check my performance.

    • Louise

      No you wouldn’t. You would rather go full out on low cal and have more and more whales waddling around. You are fast becoming the minority.

    • Louise

      PLEASE! PLEASE! Go do your research! Dr Atkins was not obese at all!!

    • Louise

      TELL THEM Prof! You have inspired me to where I started Low Carb Club ZA and do nut flour premixes for people! I love your way and Atkins way and every other way of low carb eating! You are my hero! GO Prof!

    • Louise

      right there with you! Let’s just enjoy!

    • Doug

      @ Tim Noakes

      I, like Alejandro, am starting on this way of eating. I too have read the China Study, and have generally followed diets/ running news for many years. I wonder if you have a comment / thought on this study ? A lot of longetivity research has shown that the longest living humans come from areas where little or no flesh is eaten at all.
      I have also read about the health of Eskimo’s at the turn of the last century, when little fresh veg was available at all, being riddled with arthritus, and usually lived to an average age of about 45.
      My father, an old school comrades runner with the ‘green number 154′, was a healthy eater but loved his meat and to braai, he had battle with colon cancer for years to which he finally lost. My younger brother has had his rectum removed due to cancer, also a big meat eater, and a once good runner. In all the pro low carb, high protein literature, not many authors allude to the suggestion that meat eating and cancer are closely related.

      My final concern is, if we are to start seeing a surge of followers to this way of eating, which I am sure there is going to be, what are we going to do about the welfare of the animals that will be factory farmed to supply demand ? not all people can afford free range etc etc and we should not loose sight of the moral delema many people have in this regard, the treatment of farm animals is often disgusting.

      Though I have done many many hours of research on low carb over the last 2 years, your backing of this eating plan has given me the final nudge to give it a full go.

      Any input you may have will be greatly appreciated

      Doug

    • Roland

      Scott, what do you do for a living, or what does the person that has moulded your opinion of Tim Noakes recommendation do for a living?

    • Tindall

      Thank you Prof Noakes,

      Twenty years after buying the Lore of Running and after many false starts to my running career I can now, at 45, call myself a runner. Following the low carb lifestyle, which gave the energy to exercise, I have lost 20kgs and hoping to lose another 10 (weight that I have carried most of my life). I have now done a couple of 15k races and it has gone extremely well – without any carbs. The running is going so well that I have now adjusted my goal from running 21k to doing the Comrades.

      I am however very worried about hitting “the wall” in longer distances and am not sure how to deal with the issue of carbo-loading. The further I can stay away from carbs the better. Has any further research work been done in this regard? Is there anybody that can give advice on this?

      Thanks for your life-changing advice and contributions to SA sport.

    • Lucas

      I seem to be a lucky individual in that I have never had to consider my weight, I have been constant since leaving school 20 years ago and havent had to see a Dr in more than 10 years for any health related issues ( that said I have always been strict avoiding full cream,fats and any fast foods/processed/prepackaged food stuffs ) .
      In conjunction with above I have ridden road and run occasionaly for as long (on and off , 7 x sub 3 Argus and some 80 min half marathons ), always witht he mindset I had to ‘carbo load’ and consume carbs within the hour during longer bouts of excersize to keep bloodsugar level up and avoid ‘bonking’ .
      Imagine my surprise when after following a fairly strict LCHF lifestyle ( for no particular reason ) a lost 6kg, and felt better than I ever realised I could prior to this.
      I dont raid the fridge as soon as I get home, I dont get the late afternoon ‘slump’ and I just feel literally bulletproof ! Whether I am exercising or just going about my normal day to day activities.

    • Todd

      I respect the RD, but they, just like doctors and nurses, and really most everyone, need to be careful not to paint themselves into a corner. Public Health, and medicine have a long history of blunders, and while a polite disagreement with fresh interpretations of research trials and meta-analysis may be warrented, what is also warrented is some modesty from the herd that have developed habits and dogma. What is most certain, the various arms of public health receive a grade of F for intervening in the epidemic of obesity, diabetes, and preventing heart disease. We have made great strides keeping sick people alive, but the RD and others clearly have a poor understanding of what is making people sick.

    • http://www.jaxlabyrinth.com Jax Labyrinth

      I’ve been eating this way for over a year now, and it has changed my life in so many ways!! It even inspired me to start a blog to help support others. I’m so glad that Prof. Noakes is spreading awareness in SA! What I’ve come to learn is do what works for you… If your lifestyle is not working for you, try something different, in this case something unconventional, go against the grain. Excuse the pun!

    • http://www.suplementosacross.com Alejandro

      I would like to know the position is with respect to this type of feeding (Dr. Noakes) against harmful toxin production for our health, called AGE (sugars) and ALE (lipids) by eating many of the foods promoted therein (grilled meats and dairy products, among others).
      AGE: advanced glygation end products.
      ALE: advanced lipoxidation end products
      Thank you very much.

    • schalk

      Dis eintlik baie eenvoudig, al hierdie geklets en verskille oor wat om te eet en nie te eet nie, is so ouwerelds. Die geheim is uiters eenvoudig…..
      “Elke pondjie deur die mondtjie” Dink daaroor en hou op stresss. Dit maak jou nog meer honger en dors!

    • Thomas Arnold

      All that i will say is, proof is in the pudding, on the diet now for 7months, 127kg now 92kg never felt better in my life.

    • Kalyn

      As a registered Dietitian recently qualified, I do believe that we have been taught a specific way of eating that as far as we have accepted (and researched) is based on fact and science. However, I also have a wider viewpoint that begins at – how does food come in its natural form, and why would God have made it that way if it was not healthy?
      In that line of thought I am putting my own body on the line and I have become the office guinea pig. For me for the next however long (at least 3 months, beyond that I haven’t decided yet, depends on my results of course – at 23 years and female I do not want to come off looking like an elephant), it is full-fat meats, eggs, natural farm butter, cream, full-cream milk, nuts and seeds.
      I am not only focusing on cholesterol, as so many people have mentioned kidney function and forgotten liver function. I will go for a baseline kidney function, liver function and full lipogram, and then follow up at 3 months to see the effects of this “diet” on my body.
      I will happily report back the results for those who are interested, and for those who put us Dietitians down, we really do try to do the best for our patients with the info we have, so please don’t put us all the same box.
      Love and peace for now

    • http://www.cape-hike.co.za David Fox

      Marian: I am astounded that you are the ONLY person who brings up gluten here!

      It is unclear to me why carbs are the problem – is it the gluten in the carbs? Are some carbohydrates not complex and others simple? Does this not indicate that they are very different and therefore that some may be “better” than others (or at least less “bad” than others, like “good” and “bad” cholesterol)?

      All-of-a-sardine we have a “new” “condition” called “carbohydrate-resistant” (a Google search seems to simply list references to controversy around Prof Noakes’ opinion – but not the “condition” itself).

      Too many questions, not enough answers.

    • Maverick

      More than held these comments are rubbish and biased based on old thought processes and lack of education and research. A low carb diet, high fat, moderate protein has shown improvements in every health marker on the planet. The American SAD diet is old school thinking and very incorrect. Most runners are scared to give up the carbs. Sugar is NOT a good fuel source long term, you will bonk. Look at the studies done with ultra runner and low carb. They are dominating and recovering faster than ever. You challenge the research and words of a man with much, much more eduation than you will probably ever attain and feel your Dr oz television medical and diet advice carries more weight. Think again. For the RD’s, the books haven’t changed in 50 years, I’ve read them. Being a RD or MD doesn’t mean squat as far as I am concerned when all I hear and see is highly overweight medical “professionals” preaching high carb, whole grain crap. How about follow some good advice, give it a try, follow YOUR blood markers and see what happens. Amazing this forum and the crap being preached here.

    • Magarietha

      Scott you are so mean spirited. Sarcasm never works in science. We all just do research and act upon our findings in a civil way. Thank G-d for those scientists who are dedicated and who show us the way more or less. The thing is to try what’s set before you and if it works, well… then you have your very own answer.
      All I know is that this diet with extra high fat brought made my very seriously high cholesterol numbers plunge to normality.

    • Laura

      Hundred percent with you. nice to diss someone who isn’t forcing it, just stating his experience and he is a professor, that needs recognise

    • Audrey

      I heard Prof Tim Noakes speaking today and he has definitely become much more forceful in his views. He’s no longer saying “this is just for me and others like me”. He’s saying it’s 100% for everyone! I have to disagree with this. In the rural part of the world where I grew up, only a few families could afford meat, and that only once or twice a week. And as for nuts, forget it! Absolutely everything on his list of permitted foods – absolutely everything – would have been a luxury for at least 90% of the families. It’s unrealistic, period. I think scientists should find ways to make the ordinary foods work for the poor of our world.

    • Marlene

      Dear Prof, I heard you on 702 & I have done the Atkins diet. I’m in agreement. However, I am a Scio therapist & about 2006 I read the Blood Type book by Dr. Peter D’Adamo. What I would like to know is, if someone is lactose intolerant, is this because they mix carbs from grain sources with their diet? Would they they overcome this intolerance over time on your eating plan? Should I still advise them to cut out dairy? Also would a low thyroid activity rectify itself? I would really appreciate if you would consider these questions.
      What about the different Blood type preferences A blood is supposed to be better on high carb low fat. A guideline from you would help. I appreciate there is an ethics here in that one has to be careful of what one says. Nevertheless, I’m sure there is a way to answer without ‘dissing’.
      Overweight people really need help. I see them all over & my heart goes out to them because they are losing out on the best time they could enjoy if they were thinner.
      You are doing a good work which is gaining a positive momentum & as for derogatory comments about there being a commercial agenda… how silly! it’s so basic, all the information is here – free! Books are an OPTIONAL extra. Printing has to be paid for, let alone time.
      Many kind regards,
      Marlene

    • Marlene

      Dear Prof,
      It just occurred to me to tell you that I was trained on the Hulda Clarke protocols. I wonder if I could encourage you to look into it. I have only found benefits for my clients who, as I imagine, became full of Pathogens which do immeasurable harm to the organs etc because of eating incorrectly. Hence my encouraging of the Blood Type diet. She has sound proven results and is honest in her reporting. But as in your case, when something is good, there will always be those who try to paint it black. Perhaps they work for the ‘carbohydrate producing companies’ – after all, if the world was to adopt your eating plan, they would go out of business & the Pharmaceutical companies as well!!! Both these groups make $Trillions out of misery & pain without remorse, the bottom line is PROFIT. Many specialized medical professionals would also need to learn new skills.
      Kind regards,
      Marlene

    • Charles
    • Patrick

      Dear Tim Noakes,
      I attended your talk on the Low Carb eating program a few months ago in Cape Town and was very interested in following it as I have been battling for years, trying many different diets to lose weight. I am 61 and a runner and followed the normal high carb low fat diet. I went to see my doctor and dietitian/sport nutritionist to discuss the program who were rather reluctant to go with it however I convinced them to let me give it a try. Anyway I started on the 4th July 2013 and have lost 8 kilograms so far. I feel 100% better, run better and have lots of energy all day and don’t get tired in the afternoons anymore. My body fat % was almost 20 and is now 7.8%
      Various blood tests where done by the doctor and follow up blood tests are being done. My cholesterol came down from 5.4 to 4.9 and the other blood test were all good or became normal.
      I am being monitored by my doctor and dietitian regularly and my next check up is in December. They are both extremely impressed with my improvement and good condition. I have been running 30km weekend training runs on water only without a problem and plan to run a Marathon 42k on 22nd of November on water and biltong to see what happens. I run 80 to 90 km per week at the moment. I am finding this very interesting and totally enjoying the new way of eating, i.e. High protein, low carb, full fat. I want to continue on the program until I run Comrades 2014 to see how I go and after that probably stay on this for life. Yes it was tough in the beginning and took me about 4 weeks to get into the program but now its easy.

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR COMMENT MAGDA AS NEITHER
      DO I AGREE.
      The key lies in WHICH fats you chose and how you adapt to digesting them. Definitely its NOT the Omegas, the olives, the grapes or the flax oils, definitely
      NOT THE UNSATURATED NOR THE POLYUNSATURATED ONES.
      (browse ‘Cream Diet’ or in German: SAHNE DIÄT)
      Also, After years into this academic worldI must agree with Scott: The word of
      the ‘honest scientist’ is nil and void. Too often ego, selfishness and last but certainly not least monetary interest is what decides on (currently) true or not.

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      ‘Good fats’ hard to get Margarietha?
      Sems you forgot what good fats are. Just look out for pure cream, whip it and enjoy – knowing that this is the BEST FAT you can get being a mammal as we all are.
      Just don’t add starches or sugar to it. and of course: move.
      Check out Cream Diet on the internet and understand why scientists are on the wrong track.
      Best,
      Götz

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      Hi Scott,

      cholesterol presents no primary health hazard when eaten.
      As you can see on my site Cream, purl whipped cream can
      be ingested as a diet for a fortnight and throughout your life
      without any risks – provided you’re used/adapted to this kid
      of nutrition and don’t mix it too much with starches and
      refined sugars.
      Instead, what you state about the professor could be true.
      Its neither his findings nor his research, apart from the sources
      of literature which let him find this story. That’s for sure.

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      Wrong start Magda,

      as I always stated a 10 to 14 day diet has to be executed first. During this time patients must eat nothing but pure WHIPPED CREAM and drink water, hot or cold, as much as they want.
      After three days, ketones raise to the sky – and sooner or later get metabolized within the mitochondria instead of the sugars. After two weeks, stop dieting and let the body recover from the high ketone levels. After three weeks already blood parameters are back to normal, after 4 weeks fitness and weight rock the ceiling. From now on, and only with this regimen, people can burn their own fats without any problem whatsoever.
      These facts have been tested for more than 15 years now and are well known by the prof. Its just not trendy and the originator is not an academic but a naturopath – me. Browse ‘Cream Diet’ or ‘Sahne Diät’ (German) and you will understand what things are all about.

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      May I respectfully disagree Tim?
      Its not that you had been following a diet based on inadequate info its that today you are beyond that point where fats get diverted into sex hormones. Our testicles (I’m well past 50 too) just don’t take advantage of the fats we eat or our liver produces, we don’t move as much as we used to (to find an adequate partner or support our living), so we’d turn fat if we carried on the way we used to.
      After all, the ability to digest and process fat(s) also has diminished within those who used to live on carbs.
      Still I insist on the fact that its milk fat which plays a key role when it goes to boost a type II diabetic’s health, its cream which can be used as an ubiquitary source of energy for endurance sports. Not olive, canola, flax or any other oil.
      Meat is for gourmets (and I’m one) but certainly not a necessary ingredient in a modern man’s diet provided – he has switched its metabolism to burning ketones and fat e n t i r e l y.
      Again I say: Try it ! Rather than read books and hunt info in literature to cite. Do yourself a favor and experience that soon you can divert ketones into energy even sugar presents no live hazard any more.
      Until you do I am prone to the version that apart from trying to survive all you do is boost your authority.
      Good on you!
      Götz

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      You are so right Audrey, thanks!
      The promoted diet is for a very, very small class of super rich, super ruthless
      people who have the buying power to finance what they want and – defend it
      from the access of underprivileged masses.

      Please take you time and browse CREAM DIET on the net and tell me what
      you think.
      Thanks for your patience!
      Götz HEINE
      Naturopath

    • http://www.biomac.biz Götz HEINE

      Folks,
      aren’t we living in the 21st Century, resources of fresh food and clean water diminishing rapidly, at the same time the World’s population is growing rapidly? While gourmets in the mega-cities sprinkle native grape oil over their crisp salads served as a side dish to medium T-bone steaks, pork, fish, lobster and mussels discussing the pros and cons of Omega3 in comparison to polyunsaturated oils the majority on this planet can hardly afford to become fat due to malnutrition, lack of clean water and responsible nutrition.
      Nor can they enter debates on whether breast feeding is good for their babies health for the simple reason that their mothers’ breasts doesn’t have enough milk to satisfy their offfsprings’ hunger.
      Certainly, this debate is off topic and whether athletes can run faster, diabetics can cut down on insulin or the BMI is a serious indicator for a person’s health is a perversion when it comes to deal with the real problems on this blue planet of out’s.
      Still, when I started off to publish my finding in the German RUNNING&WALKING edition that carbs are a dead end road and that cream, plain whipped cream could provide both, energy and the hormones to promote sound health I was well aware of the fact that Atkins, Banting or some other diets so far had failed to solve the foremost problems on this planet: sufficient and efficient nutrition of its inhabitants.
      A couple of years later, in 2001 I had the distinct pleasure to coach the famous heroine of triathlon, Paula Newby-Fraser, who was a former athlete under Professor Tim Noakes’ guidance. She was already 39 years of age and her career as a ‘top gun’ was well over when I put her on what I had baptized the ‘Cream Diet’. After quite some hesitance she soon celebrated a tremendous comeback at IRONMAN CALIFORNIA running 2nd overall of the women’s leg.
      What had we done?
      Cut down on her work out and put her on cream. No carbs, no fish, no pork, no poultry, no oils, no Omegas, no combination of any of them but plain, whipped cream.
      After the race her husband, a well known coach within the triathlon community himself, thanked me: “I hadn’t sees Paula in such good spirits before a race for years.(…) Amazing to watch how simple changes in training and diet had such an effect on her mood and performance.”Paula recommended me to her mentor from when she had lived in South Africa and ‘Cream Diet’ remained first spot on the net for a very long time.
      Lateron, Tim must have intuitively remembered this when he got himself into trouble, ingesting heaps of carbs. Inspired from the idea that fat could solve his problem he launched his research. However, there has been no research run on Cream Diet, no book has been written so far.
      Sure, the Armstrong Foundation run a more sarcastic approach when they promoted the ICE CREAM DIET – for a while, as until it became obvious that their testimonial had enjoyed other, more powerful benefits from wonder cures of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

      Cream Diet works, for athletes as well as for a variety of ailments such as those published in Tim’s books. And what makes it even more worthwhile: It does n o t diminish the population of farms and pastures, let alone forests, bushes and oceans.
      All it takes is a short period of adaptation to teach our body how to break down milk fat once again, overcome ketosis and: our very o w n fat depots. Within less than a fortnight men as well as women not only drop their body fat content dramatically although always allowed to eat fat, milk fat as much as they want, they also learn how to control their appetite, their blood sugar and their self esteem without taking another loan from the planet or the before mentioned industry.
      And who knows – while going down in weight back to normal maybe some find time to think about how to lift those up to normal who still struggle on the brink of starvation?

    • Manie

      I am on this eating plan since 3 October 2013. Lost 25 kg’s already. Stopped all insulin injections and high blood pressure medication. Fasting sugar between 4.5 and 5.8. From size 48 to size 40. Feels like new person…and looks like one too. Started running on treadmill…will go to raod soon. Wants to lose another 15kg in 8 – 9 weeks.

    • anton kleinschmidt

      Have been on the diet outlined in The Real Meal Revolution for 5 weeks. Have already lost 10kg and BMI now 25.5. Feeling great and never hungry. It is working exactly as outlined in the book and I will never again eat any of the foods on the Red List. Have struggled with excess weight / obesity for about 15 years

    • Frederika Baxter

      Well done to you Prof TIm Noakes,

      You have never been a floozy with your opionions and your research is always spot on! We have been conditioned to believe in low fat, high carbs and difficult for some people to adjust their thinking! Leave it alone then I say. I go to the wonderful Dr Gail Ashford who put me on the diet but I didn’t have great success, looking back I am able to see that my fat content was not sufficient and also Can you advise how to integrate my social drinking into my life? Or is that a no no?
      REgards
      Frederika

    • jilly

      Oh yes he was!

    • Norman Roux

      Probably late in joining the debate, but I have read all the responses with interest and have the following to say:
      1, Firstly I am a diabetic and was taking Glucophage and Diamicron and since I started the diet in December 2013 I have ditched the Diamicron. I am tracking my mmol/l glucose levels and am willing to share it with anybody who is interested to see how my glucose levels have stabilised and have dropped. I ditched Diamicron because it made me feel terrible and with the Banting diet my glucose levels came down to 3 and I was feeling shaky so I ditched it.
      2. I am wary of all fad diets and I am constantly doing research. I will have my cholesterol and glucose levels tested again to ensure the higher fat content does not influence my cholesterol.
      3. I was a comrades runner for years, I gym every day and cycle the 94.7 etc – with all the exercise and the pills my glucose levels never dropped except when I started the diet. I lost 13 kg when I became a diabetic and my weight has stabilised – its not a problem, I am on the diet because I am a diabetic. Could I have had the same results by curbing my sugar and carb intake? Well maybe but I tried that and constantly gave in to cravings especially sweets – but I am a lot better at that not perfect but a lot better because I eat lovely food.
      4. I have mentioned my experience here and have not stated my opinion. The only opinion I want to air is that yes it is possible that there is a money motive as well in Dr Noakes’s efforts but he said that there is not so believe him or not. I don’t know why he cannot make some money from this book if doctors, dieticians and pharmaceutical companies are doing so and I for one have spent a fortune on them. I find it an extremely difficult way to make money doing all the research, answering the questions on this forum if money was the motive. So I guess we believe what we feel comfortable with.

    • Henriette

      Hi

      Kalyn,

      I’m very interested to hear your feedback?
      Thanks!

    • http://www.anamcara.co.za/wp/blog Hansie Louw

      Interesting opinions indicated here. The bottom line for me is results for the customer/client/patient. Is his/her life better?

      I have lost some 26kg + and feels great as a result of that and did a quite a few Ultra Marathons after I lost the weight. My plan for the weight loss was similar to that prescribed by Prof Noakes, but a bit easier for me to do as I had “pre-packaged” meals.

      The approach of Prof Noakes (or “life eating plan” if you want to call it that) is doable. many of us need to realise that the way we eat is an addiction and if we fight that addiction we can win one day at a time.

    • kane

      I know this post is nearly 2 years late, but I hope you can answer a question that has long plagued me. You say that meat stays in the gut for 28 days. Could you please explain the mechanism by which the human body does this. The small intestine is narrow, how does the semi digested vegetable matter “overtake” the meat in this narrow passage? Why does any other non-digestible substance (eg coins, glass marbles, diamonds, balloons filled with heroin, etc) pass through the digestive system in 2 days or less?
      Also why when I start eating meat after a vegetarian phase (I tend to go through phases where I alternately crave, and then don’t feel like eating meat) do I not gain any extra weight with all this meat stored somewhere in my gut? I also don’t have any bloating in my belly.
      When one compares herbivorous, omnivorous and carnivorous animals’ digestive tracts one sees that herbivores have the longest gi tracts while carnivores have the shortest, this suggests that plant matter takes longer to digest than meat. Thoughts, explanations?

    • Maggie

      I wanted to buy The New Atkins for New You and found a pdf starter kit for free downloading on the internet. On opening it, it said straight out avoid saturated fats plus it starts by saying how to introduce carbs to you diet again. Wha-at? And why under the flag of Atkins? Can someone perchance clear the confusion in my mind here. Please. I though New Atkins was excellent for my friend, since Tim Noakes’ book is a long wait it seems, but I came across this and it has pictures of 2 south africa scientist on the front page (their science department). Really? Atkins?

    • Ria

      Were can I get the full diet of Tim Nokes. I have tried everyting but just can’t get loose weight

    • http://www.chrisfondadietitian.com.au Chris

      Want real expert advice? Check out my website. 50g of carbs / day is too low considering our brain and CNS need at least 130g/day to function. Just because someone is a professor doesnt make them an expert in other fields.

    • Gwen

      I felt very disorientated in the food store. Buying previously “forbidden ” food. But day one and I am very excited!

    • http://facebook maggie austin

      Hi Tim, I have heard so much about your diet , and seen the great results on friends of mine. I have had a heart attack (take heart pills and simvastatin ) and am diabetic (take glucophage medication) Plus take other meds . My aim is to get off Simvastatins and to be rid of my diabetes .Please, please can you assist me by directing me with an eating plan for a week. I am blood type O positive . I continually crave sweet things ,almost like an alcoholic who craves alcohol. Lately for breakfast , I have tried juicing half a cucumber, 2 apples , a sprig of mint and a bit of lemon juice. Is this okay. I have stopped eating cereal. I really would appreciate your help. Many thanks .

    • Christo

      Nonsense. The human body can easily convert stored fat to fulfill the body and brain’s energy requirements once it goes into ketosis. What else do you think stored fat is for?

    • http://www.fernandocabral.blogspot.com Fernando

      Interesting the arguments from authority I have read from the nutritionists. Equally interesting is the apparent incapacity to discern what is perhaps barely tolerable, from what is passable, from what is really good.

      First, Professor Tim Nokes was very cautious when he insisted that his eating plan has been proved good for him, who is CR. He did not affirmed it would be good to everybody (but it is).

      Second, the fact that a person is a nutritionist does not mean that he or she is well formed or informed. In fact, this is a problem that has to do with every profession on earth: a lot of professionals have the legal and academic credentials, but do not have the proper qualification (there may be also a question of ethics and professional honesty).

      Third, to be or not to be able to make enteral or parenteral feeding has nothing to do with what is discussed here.

      Fourth, and more important: being able to survive with a vegetarian diet does not mean it is the best. So, to say the Olmo is a good runner and is vegetarian does not prove anything, except that he is vegetarian and a runner. On one side, he may be among those who are not CR so, he can live well with hight levels or carbohydrate. Second — who knows? — he could do still better if the adopted a low-carb, high fat diet (we would only know if he accept to test it).

      By the way: I used to be a vegetarian (vegan) for year. I felt good. I did not eat sugars or refined carbohydrate, only wholesome food.I had no complaints. My health was good. Also, I ran three times the same Sand Marathon that Olmo ran. I did it three times on carbs alone. For that ultramarthon I had VERY LITTLE FAT (about 10% of the total calories) and quile LOW protein intake (about 20% of the total calories). That means about 70% of the calories came from complex carbohydrate.

      I am 62 years old and, definitely, I have no visible problems with carbohydrates. Nevertheless, 2 months ago I adoped low carb, high fat (and reasonable amounts of protein). I was good, now I am still better. Lost 3 kilos in the first month. This made me happier yet.

      Perhaps I could go back to high carb (complex carb) without any visible problem (as Olmo and many others). But then, I have no CR, I have no diabetis in the family. But I don’t want to go back, because I am feeling better, I am slimmer and my food is now much simpler to prepare.

      – fernando
      PS — I had been reading about low-carb high fat for at least 15 years now. I have read a lot about it. I did not change my habits before because I was in a rut. Now that I decided to change, I am happy I did it.

    • Peggy Holloway

      I adopted a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet 14 years ago for the same reason Dr. Noakes did – because I saw family members suffer the horrible consequences of Type II Diabetes. In 1999 when my sister was diagnosed after following strict low-fat, low-calorie diets for years, I realized what we had been told about diet and nutrition were horribly wrong. I changed my lifestyle at that point and will never go back. I had IBS, GERD, energy swings, anxiety attacks, brain “fog,” and was starting to have trouble controlling my weight even on my customary near-starvation diets in my late 40s. Now, I am 61 and in glowing health. I have not had an abnormal blood sugar reading in the past 14 years and enjoy a slim BMI while eating foods that make me feel satiated and full of energy, unlike how I felt constantly hungry and deprived on a low-fat diet. I have tweaked my diet over the years and have found the nutritional ketosis works especially well for me, fueling my new-found love of distance cycling. I bike every day that the weather is even remotely conducive, which in Nebraska is hard to find in the winter! My favorite ride was a century ride last fall in heat, wind, and major hills. My biking partner (a 72-year-old retired physician who is also on a ketogenic diet and has no family history of CR, but finds he performs better on low-carb) and I finished with energy to spare and had not stopped for more than water the entire day! We believe this lifestyle is not just good for health, it is phenomenal!

    • http://kentonxnrm.blog.com metodos adelgazar

      This gives you a clear picture of what you want to achieve.
      You must get the individual plan with the help of the dietician.
      Remember that most unhealthy snacks have a healthy alternative.

    • Arno

      I am 40 years of age and train (inclusive of cycling 300 km’s per week) for 6 days per week. During November 2013 I visited the clinic for a Discovery Health check and realised that my cholesterol was at 7.2. During this time I weighed 78kg/ 1.8 m tall. My blood sugar, blood pressure, etc. however perfect. I need to mention that cholesterol is a problem in my family.

      I know I had to do something drastic and visited a GP for assistance. I followed the advice of a strict low fat diet for a period of 3 months. Went back to the clinic for a cholesterol test with a reading of 6.6. This time I weighed 75 kg with all the other tests still perfect.

      Although cholesterol was still high, I decided to give the Tim Noakes diet a try. I was however very sceptical due to the high fat intake. Having high cholesterol and eating all this fat did not make sense to me at all. I followed this diet for 2 months and visited the clinic 2 days ago on the advice of my wife. She was concerned about my health and cholesterol with the high fat intake. The test reveal the numbers; Cholesterol 5.63, Blood pressure 130/70 and blood glucose 5.3. This time I weighed 73 kg.

      In my case (following the diet of Tim Noakes) I have indeed reduced my cholesterol and weight. I am surprised but it worked. I train as hard as ever and still manage to perform at the same level without the high intake of carbs.

    • Tash Palmboom

      Hi Magarietha
      I read your post with great interest, as I too have familial hypercholesterolemia and so does my 20 year old daughter. I have been very nervous about starting this eating plan, and have tried researching on the internet as much as possible, with not much success. Which is why your post is so intriguing to me.
      I did first try this with my family when Prof Noakes appeared on Carte Blanche, but mine and my daughters choleresterol levels shot up alarmingly – mine to 12 and my daughters to 11. However, I realised that it was because we overdid it (eating bacon almost daily and way too much protein).
      We are all back on the banting lifestyle now, but eating a lot more healthy fats and not so much protein.
      I would love to get in touch with you to find out more about how you are approaching this and if your cholesterol levels are still stable now in 2014?

    • http://www.paadstudy.org/99-weight-loss-can-be-as-easy-as-following-directions yahoo answers fat burners

      Carnitine is by far one of my favorite fat loss supplements (and an overall favorite nutritional supplement).
      Our bodies in actual fact commences to breakdown appropriate protein from muscle tissue but exclusively when all liver glycogen shops are used up
      and ordinarily you can find not any proteins furnished by food.
      It’s got all the letter vitamins, plus blends of green food, probiotics, omega, digestive enzymes, herb,
      fruit, vegetable and mushroom blend.

    • Alison

      Hi `Magarietha. I read your comment and am very interested to see that you say your cholesterol numbers plunged to normal. I have perfect blood sugar and all other numbers are good, but my cholesterol is bad. i have been trying to look and see comments regarding this problem but don’t see much about the high saturated foods recommended (cream and chicken skin, and egg yolks) being good for LDL cholesterol numbers or cholesterol in general. So I am so glad to see you say this and would like to know what your figures went from? Do you eat dairy, yolks and cream now>
      I have started this diet as i like that i can eat fat – it satisfies me more and instead of reaching for sugar !!

    • Madmax

      Can i ask if anyone has had their cholesterol checked before starting this change in eating till maybe 2 months in and then again after 6 months? And i have been trying the diet so far but is really heavy on the pocket:/ Is there any LCHF budget recipes:/

    • Nico Smith

      I’m 62, I’m not diabetic as far as I’m aware, my blood pressure is well under control (120/80 – touch wood),I am however, over weight and unfit.

      I’ve been on two conventional diets (Weigh less and the traditional “healthy heart” diet) now for three months and one week. (because I no longer want to feel like I’m giving birth when I sit and bend over to tie my shoe laces). I’ve lost 14 Kg in these three months and one week. The weigh less diet is okay and the “heart healthy diet” is terrible. The low carb, high protean eating plan looks much more appealing to me for long-term sustainability.

      Since it also looks pretty drastic to me, and since it flies in the face of everything conventional, I’ve read a lot about it the over last few weeks.

      I’ve got the following observations:

      1. A number of trained dieticians fall down on the floor, kicking and screaming when they read Noakes. Mostly it would seem, because they feel their respected profession is being belittled since all their traditional training is thrown out the window. I find this understandable given the current cost of tertiary training.

      2. A lot of people tried this and comments very favourably on it.

      3. I am yet to find one, single person who tried it, found it NOT TO WORK and then rubbished it.

      4 I’ve never met Prof. Noakes, but I’ve heard and seen him on TV quite a few times. I like him as a person and respect him as a scientist and I do not believe for one second that he will put people’s health and lives at risk by making irresponsible public utterances about an important issue such as this.

      I’m going to take the meat and fat plunge!

    • Tomas

      “A man with an experience is above the mercy of an argument” I believe. I have been morbitly obese practically my whole adult life. At 57 Tim Noakes has changed all that for ever. I started the diet revolution guidelines by restricting my carb intake to 25 grams per day. After 3 months I am 22 KG lighter, my blood pressure is now normal, my HDL and LDL profile is back to a healthy level for the first time in 30 years! My diabetic condition is REVERSED as my fasting blood sugar level is now never higher than 5.1 each morning. (It used to be 14-18 in the morning). I am off simvastatin, no more Lomanor and Prexum each morning, and my energy level is just great.
      I have also done EXTENSIVE research on Banting, the biochemistry and physioloy (pathways) of how, why and when glucose is converted into fat tissue in the body. INSULEN is the culprit, a hormone that turn against us and that cause us to became fat! No carbs, no INSULEN resistance, no hyperinsulemia, no Syndrome X etc. But this is all very well documented in the most reputable medical publications in the world for decades! Atkins started with this revolution, but Professor Tim took it several steps further.
      Just follow Prof Tim’s guidelines, and become above the mercy of an argument!
      I challenge anyone to proof Prof Tim wrong!

    • MARIE NEL

      EK IS 75 jr en het vir twee maande hierdie dieet van Prof. Noakes gevolg. Wil net noem
      dat ek n jaar gelede chemo gehad het. Ek het die dieet wonderlik gevind…absoluut wonderlik en het in 2 maande se tyd 10kg verloor. Ek het nie eenkeer verkul nie en net volgens die dieet ge-eet. Ek kom nie eers meer agter dat ek op n dieet is nie. My kanker
      telling is ook normaal.

    • anton kleinschmidt

      My 10 cents worth.

      Read The Real Meal Revolution in December and started on LCHF on 28/12/2013. My weight is down 24Kg and my BMI is down from 30.1 (Obese) to 21.3. My Blood pressure at its high point was 183/100 and is now down to an average of 110/65. My Triglycerides are down to an esxcellent 0.61 and my HDL is up to 1.55…also good. Fasting Glucose and HbA1c still a bit problematic but I hope that the next tests show and improvement. Four out of five Metabolic Syndrome markers now acceptable and this is all down to LCHF

      Since reading TRMR I have also done a lot of additional reading and Gary Taubes’ The Diet Delusion is an absolute must. The Art and Science of Low Carbohydrate Living (Volek and Phinney) is also essential reading.

      Based on my personal experience over 5 months I would say that all those who seek to undermine the good work being done by the likes of Tim Noakes and others, simply do not know what they are talking about in so far as those of us who are Insulin Resistant / CR are concerned. The Low Fat High Carb brigade have a lot to answer for as do those who refuse to acknowledge the damage being done by sugar. Part of my success is due to the fact that I have gone from being a sugar junky to never touching the stuff (unhidden and hidden)

    • http://workinglearningmommy.blogspot.com Jenn (Student Mom)

      All I can say is, without you I would not have discovered Cauliflower Mash… I am eternally grateful.

    • Nokuthula Dlamini

      I would like to try this diet plan , it looks promising as I am struggling to loose 10kg, I was on low fat and low carb diet and I lost 23 kg in 6 months but since then my weight is stuck in one place, how many meals? Is it 6 small meals or 3 main meals? I really want to try it. I weigh 68kg and I will update you guys on my progress

    • Salome Jonker

      Baie geluk met die gewig verlies, tannie. Ek self eet nou omtrent 6 weke soos aangeraai, en het reeds 8kg verloor. Die gewig-verlies is vir my ‘n bysaak. My motivering is my gevaarlike bloed-suiker telling van 18. Ek het nog nie intussen weer my suiker laat toets nie, maar gebruik ook medikasie daarvoor. Dit is beslis nie ‘n moeilike aanpassing om so te eet nie.

    • James Rhoda

      NO NOAKES VIR MY

      Ek was n diabeet vir omtrent ten minste 15 jaar, my suiker was konstant tussen 18 -25, ek het twee tot drie keer per dag 60 eenhede novomix gebruik en 3 tot 4 glucophase 850mg en 40mg aspavor gesluk. Ek het deur die internet dieetkundige Monique Bailey opgespoor in Centurion by die @health sentrum in Jean laan. Ons het saam 1 jaar aan my gewerk en ek het totaal 48kg verloor van 153kg tot 105kg. Ek is 50jaar oud, amper 1,90 m lank, my hemde het gekrimp van 4xlarge tot large en my broeke van n 44 na 36. Ek het nog geen oefening gedoen behalwe my normale werk en bedrywe. Sy het my GESONDE en GEBALANSEERDE eetgewoontes laat aankweek, ek eet nou enige iets van vleis, groente, stysel, en soetgoed, my suiker telling wissel nou tussen 4.6 en 5.8 na etes. my cholesterol is van 8.5 na 5,7. Ek gebruik tans geen medikasie vir beide nie en my tellings is stabiel Julle gaan my baie moeilik oortuig om my eet gewoontes te verander. Die basiese diet is soos volg; Portion control, gebalanseerd en onthou die belangrikste, jou nek oefeninge elke dag(om nee dankie te se). Ek het nog niemand in 50 jaar ontmoet wat hom self kon maer vreet nie

      James

    • Andy

      I could not agree more

    • Myra

      Magda, you have absolutely no idea what it’s like to be CR! We are not all made the same. I have inherited a predisposition to diabetes, and even 1 slice of bread, regardless if it’s whole grain, makes my stomach swell up like a balloon and causes a rash around my mouth. Doctors and dieticians refused to believe that it was carbohydrate intolerance as, 30 years ago, this was unheard of. I started cutting out all wheat products and potatoes, and now, at 65, I have a normal cholesterol count and blood pressure, no heart problems and live a healthy, active life. There definitely is merit in Tim Noakes’ theory.

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDIiMlVo2xQ cholester

      Czym tak naprawdę istnieje cholesterol?

      Cholesterol istnieje tak naprawdę niezbytecznym czynnikiem komórek polskiego układu.
      Jest niezastąpionym budulcem cel a hormonów. Cholesterol częściowo wyniknie w polskim stworze — w wątrobie, natomiast
      częściowo zapoczątkuje z pokarmu, który na co dzień
      zużywamy. Z przyrody onemu istnieje dlatego niczym
      kiepskim.

      To co istnieje złoœliwe, owe jego nadmiar. A dokładniej rzeczcie ujmując nadmiar “ułomnego cholesterolu” rodzaju LDL.

      Przyjmuje się, że jego stężenie we posok nie powinnaœ przewyższać 100 mg/dl.
      Z pozostałej stron mam “rozkoszny cholesterol” typu HDL, którego stężenie onych winieneœ wykraczać 50 mg/dl u
      pań a 40 mg/dl u mężczyzny. Całkowite stężenie
      cholesterolu w polskiej juch winieneœ mieścić się w przedziale 114-200 mg/dl.

      Jednak jeœli te recept pozostają przeroœnięte
      natomiast ów poziom twierdzi się poprzez dłuższy czas, owe zdołasz spodziewać się formalnych
      trudów.

      Dlatego onemu dopuszczaj do takiego stanu — obstawaj cholesterol na właściwym rzędzie.

    • grt4f3t342tr

      So many low carb trolls and shills. I’d drown you all in a bucket of nasty cream and piss on your grave.

      Have fun puking up cow shit while getting passed by some lean carbed up Kenyans.

      • Padparadscha Sapphire

        Wow! So much anger! That’s probably because your diet is all wrong. Making you aggressive and rude and nasty….

    • bryce

      quack quack

    • bananabender

      Atkins leaked postmortem showed he was grossly obese (259lbs/118Kg) with advanced heart disease.

      His widow has a massive financial incentive to hide the truth.

    • bananabender

      Two hundred years ago meat was a luxury. Most people only ate meat a couple of times a month. Ordinary people lived almost entirely on unrefined grains (bread, porridge pasta etc), legumes and vegetables. Fruits were eaten on a seasonal basis. People ate small amounts of cheese and butter and drank very little milk.

    • susan haddow

      Totally with the professor on this issue. I have been living this diet for over 12 years. Came across it in the Running mag titled something like, ‘Be lean and healthy. Eat the way we evolved to eat’. It was all about the way we ate for thousands of years before farming, 7,000 ish years ago. Research has proved that none of the illnesses we have today like Cancer, heart disease to name only two, existed before farming. Anyway, it’s all there in the books recommended. I had severe rheumatoid arthritis and lost a great deal of mobility, with a lot of pain. I also had severe psoriasis and totally blocked sinuses. Within only three weeks of this way of eating I had total mobility, no pain. The psoriasis disappeared, my sinuses cleared for the first time in about 10 years. I’ve never looked back. If I do verge off this way of living, like having a tiny amount of wheat, the arthritis appears within 3 hours and my body starts attacking itself, swollen joints and pain. As the professor said, we’re all different but maybe not as much as we think we are.

    • Pierre

      What a shame! I am trying to do research on the subject but came to the conclusion that about 80% of the comments on this page do not serve the truth! It either serve a own voice or a believe! I could learn very little… Webmaster please close this thread because it serve very little purpose and damage the web page. Start something new…

      Thank you prof Noakes for the spirit to reveal the truth. That alone made you credible to me. Also thanks to the others who shared true testimonies and comments to teach others manners!.

      For the others: 2Th 2:10-12 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

    • http://GOOGLE. Warren

      This is a great Diet, I am loosing weigh every day and have take up
      MTB riding, I could see the different in just 8 days.I sleep 6 hours
      every night, the other 3 hours I battel with cramp.My home cupboard
      looks like a Chemist with all the Cramp meds, I have also been streching
      before I sleep, but still suffer from cramp on my right calf muscel , down
      to my toes.
      I have tried to elervate my bed, still nothing seems to work.
      I drink alot of water during the day, eat salt , and drink water at night and still I have cramp.
      I have lost 17 kgs todate in 10 weeks.

      Is there another solusion to stop the cramps?

    • James

      Hi Scott,

      I was of the same opinion regarding cholesterol, however there are a lot of studies coming out around cholesterol that are too complex to explain here. It is far more involved than most people understand. If you are really interested in finding out, check out Peter Attia’s website http://www.eatingacademy.com . Peter (a physician) has done an exhaustive study on the medical implications (not only cholesterol) of a low carb high fat diet. If you are up for some heavy reading, and are happy to put up with some medical jargon, you will find it really interesting.

    • GrumpyOld Git

      Pierre……….You nut case !!!

    • Hermy Oberholster

      Thank you. Not for myself although it warrants trying, but for my two hefty sons.

    • MANTHU

      HAHAHAHAA!! TRUE I AM DOING MY ASSIGNMENT AND THIS GUY ALREADY FREAKS ME OUT C.OZ HE COMPLETELY CONTRADICTS HIMSELF

  • brian

    This guy is a fraud. He won’t admit but his diet is a clear copy of the atkins diet. The Atkins foundation has spent millions on research etc on this subject and he now claims that it is his.

    • aynew

      but you have to admit the nation has grown obese and diabetes is epidemic from following the government food pyramid. The government diet recommendations are all about the cheap food policy. doctors and drug companies go along with it because there getting rich treating diabetes.
      I was on statins which caused my blood sugar to go up and then was put on metformin for that which gave me terrible heartburn. I went off both medications, changed my diet to low carb, my blood sugar dropped and I feel great.

    • Padparadscha Sapphire

      Hang on Brian – Tim Noakes has never claimed Banting or Paleo or even Aitkins as his own! NOT ONCE. Don’t make false accusations. Prof Tim Noakes is one of the most honourable men I know of. Don’t shoot your mouth off like that with nonsense. 🙄

  • Janet

    Cheated magnesium.
    For leg cramp

  • frank mancuso

    Peter has done some great work! although he has basically gone to a predominately vegetarian diet, imo. I also feel much better when eliminating most meats.

  • Burlington

    You ought to read Dr William Davis book wheat belly!

  • alexcyril

    • Padparadscha Sapphire

      Oh what a cheap shot! Using someone else’s platform to promote your doctor! So poor.

  • Padparadscha Sapphire

    What nonsense! He is a scientist who continually researches and researches and changes his views as different tests / research papers etc are conducted and require evolution in his thinking. I would be more afraid of people who don’t evolve and change their views as new evidence becomes available which might alter their stance.