9 Foods for Injury Prevention & Health

9 Foods for Injury Prevention & Health21 Jul 2016
Boost your immune system and fend off injuries with these nine mighty ingredients. – By Charlie Norton
1/ Greek yoghurt
A bit of an all-rounder: it contains protein, carbs, calcium, vitamins B6 and B12 and potassium, and its probiotic cultures fortify your immune system.
Eat: With berries for breakfast.
2/ Chicken broth
Boiling up the bones of the carcass releases nutritious bone broth – great for fighting inflammation (thanks to the glucosamine and chondroitin it contains) and strengthening bones, as it contains calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.
Drink: Regularly
3/ Ginseng
Many athletes claim the exotic root can enhance endurance and reduce fatigue.
Eat: The root, rather than supplements.
4/ Acai
The South American berry is packed with antioxidants and also contains essential fatty acids. A study published in the Nutrition Journal found twice-daily consumption of acai pulp could help regulate glucose and insulin levels.
Eat: Mixed into recovery smoothies.
5/ Chard
Chard contains folate. ‘Many runners are deficient in folate, one of the B vitamins necessary to help make red blood cells carry oxygen to muscles,’ says Dr Phil Maffetone, nutrition researcher and coach.
Eat/drink: In salads and juices.
6/ Goji berries
The berries contain 18 amino acids, more vitamin C than oranges and more beta-carotene than carrots.
Eat/Drink: Blend with juices, eat on the go.
7/ Chlorella
This green algae contains an astonishing range of essential nutrients (including B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, iron, amino acids, beta carotene and lutein). It’s also 60 per cent protein.
Drink: Add to juice.
8/ Almonds
High in essential fatty acids and in magnesium, which relaxes the body and helps ward off cramp.
Eat: A handful as a snack.
9/ Miso
The fermented Japanese soy paste is a tonic for the body. It replenishes electrolytes, is high in fibre to help digestion, and contains probiotics, antioxidants and essential amino acids.
Eat: A bowl a day if you can.
