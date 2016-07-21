9 Foods for Injury Prevention & Health

Boost your immune system and fend off injuries with these nine mighty ingredients. – By Charlie Norton

1/ Greek yoghurt

A bit of an all-rounder: it contains protein, carbs, calcium, vitamins B6 and B12 and potassium, and its probiotic cultures fortify your immune system.

Eat: With berries for breakfast.

2/ Chicken broth

Boiling up the bones of the carcass releases nutritious bone broth – great for fighting inflammation (thanks to the glucosamine and chondroitin it contains) and strengthening bones, as it contains calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Drink: Regularly

3/ Ginseng

Many athletes claim the exotic root can enhance endurance and reduce fatigue.

Eat: The root, rather than supplements.

4/ Acai

The South American berry is packed with antioxidants and also contains essential fatty acids. A study published in the Nutrition Journal found twice-daily consumption of acai pulp could help regulate glucose and insulin levels.

Eat: Mixed into recovery smoothies.

5/ Chard

Chard contains folate. ‘Many runners are deficient in folate, one of the B vitamins necessary to help make red blood cells carry oxygen to muscles,’ says Dr Phil Maffetone, nutrition researcher and coach.

Eat/drink: In salads and juices.

6/ Goji berries

The berries contain 18 amino acids, more vitamin C than oranges and more beta-carotene than carrots.

Eat/Drink: Blend with juices, eat on the go.

7/ Chlorella

This green algae contains an astonishing range of essential nutrients (including B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, iron, amino acids, beta carotene and lutein). It’s also 60 per cent protein.

Drink: Add to juice.

8/ Almonds

High in essential fatty acids and in magnesium, which relaxes the body and helps ward off cramp.

Eat: A handful as a snack.

9/ Miso

The fermented Japanese soy paste is a tonic for the body. It replenishes electrolytes, is high in fibre to help digestion, and contains probiotics, antioxidants and essential amino acids.

Eat: A bowl a day if you can.