8 Surprising Foods That Are Making You Exhausted

These can send a real hit to your stamina, but don’t worry – we’ve got alternatives. – By Allison Young For Prevention

Sometimes it can feel like you’re running on fumes or you’re tired all the time. But consider this: It’s not just that endless to-do list or poor sleep habits that are sapping your energy – it could also be your seemingly healthy diet. We’re not talking about the obvious lethargy-inducing doughnuts and refined carbs – many healthy eats can actually mess with your digestion, spike blood sugar, and literally wake you up in the middle of the night, depending on how and when you have them.

So if you find yourself yawning when you should be feeling fine, see if it one of these foods are sucker-punching your stamina, and try one of these energy-boosting swaps instead:

Oatmeal

Plain oatmeal can be a fantastic energy food, but adding sweeteners like brown sugar or opting for instant flavoured packages can mean loads of added sugar – and, consequently, a quick blood sugar spike and energy-sucking crash later, says Michelle Babb, author of Anti-Inflammatory Eating Made Easy. In fact, just ¼ cup of maple syrup – easy to drizzle even if you think you have a light hand – packs a whopping 50 grams of sugar.

Power up: Stick with oatmeal, but top your bowl with energy-sustaining fixings like nut butter, chopped nuts, or chia seeds. “These contain protein and healthy fats to minimise your body’s blood sugar response,” says Babb.

Nuts

The problem with nuts: They’re easy to overeat, which, in turn, can leave you dragging, says Babb. That’s because nuts are high in fat, some of which is good for you, but too much will end up taxing your digestion and may even boost hormones that contribute to sleepiness.

Power up: Divvy up ¼-cup servings of nuts into snack-size bags so you don’t overeat. Better yet, pair nuts with an apple for a dose of fibre to help fill you up without all the extra fat and calories.

Fat-Free Flavoured Yoghurt

Not all yoghurt is created equal. In fact, a small container of fat-free chocolate yoghurt from a well-known organic brand packs an insane 35 grams of sugar – that’s way more than a Snickers bar. Crash city!

Power up: Opt for plain Greek yoghurt and top it with berries and nuts. Greek yoghurt packs twice the blood sugar-stabilising protein of regular yogurt, and high-fibre berries deliver a dose of sweetness without the crash.

Veggie Chips

Just because you see “veggie” is in the name, don’t assume you’re getting a daily hit of greens. These salty, crunchy, ultra-processed sticks are often made primarily from potato starch, a refined carb that will leave you feeling lethargic if you overdo it, says Babb.

Power up: Make your own veggie chips or fries using fresh kale, sweet potatoes, or beets. Too much work? You can also go old school and pack raw carrots with hummus for a traditional snack that packs energy-sustaining protein and fibre.

Red Wine

Wine may pair perfectly with a race, but research shows that drinking it before bed can mess with your sleep cycle and can cause next-day grogginess. Even though a glass or two can cause you to fall asleep faster, your snooze time is often shorter-lived, lasting just a few hours before you wake up tossing and turning. Plus, alcohol is dehydrating, which can cause fatigue and mess with focus.

Power up: Skip the nightcap, or have your last drink 2 to 3 hours before bed. Wine with lunch or dinner is a better bet – and don’t forget to toss back a glass of water for every drink you have.

Coffee

If you have sleep problems, you may want to consider tweaking your coffee habit. Have your first cup later in the morning, after levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which are typically higher when you wake up, begin to stabilise. And research shows that consuming caffeine less than 6 hours before bed can cause you to lose an hour or more of quality sleep.

Power up: Try to push back that first morning brew to between 10 a.m. and noon for an optimal energy boost – that’s when cortisol levels naturally start to taper, so you’ll get more benefit from the caffeine boost. And cut yourself off approximately 6 hours before you hit the sack.

Fruit Smoothies

Don’t be fooled by store-bought fruit smoothies: Many smoothies can be a diabetic’s nightmare with around 52 grams of sugar and not enough fat, protein, or fibre to keep your engine revved. You can do as much damage at home, too, if you’re forgetting to add a source of protein or fat to your homemade blend.

Power up: Make your own smoothies from fruit and/or veggies, and always include a source of protein and/or a healthy fat like nut butter or avocado.

Energy Bars

Sure, they may be packed with vitamins and minerals, but energy bars are often loaded with sweeteners that can cause drastic fluctuations in energy levels, especially if you’re eating them as a snack and not to power through a workout. In fact, the first ingredient in one very well known energy bar is brown rice syrup. “These are pretty much going to behave like candy bars in your body,” says Babb.

Power up: Use energy bars after workouts, and opt for ones made from real food. The shorter and more recognisable the ingredient list is on a bar, the better. Also, make sure sugar or another sweetener isn’t the first thing listed, and look for a decent amount of fibre and protein.

The article 8 Surprising Foods That Are Making You Totally Exhausted originally appeared on Prevention.