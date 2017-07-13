6 Ways To Build a Better Pizza

Here are 6 delicious recipes to get you started. – By Jen Murphy

When you go beyond the basic cheese-and-sauce combo, pizza can be a sneaky (and delicious!) way to get all five food groups onto your plate. First, the crust: Divide a 500-gram ball of pizza dough in 4 and let sit at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes. Heat oven to 230 degrees. Heat a pizza stone or overturned baking sheet in the oven. With your fingers, stretch dough balls to 20cm rounds. If dough shrinks, cover with a dish towel, let rest another 10 minutes, and try stretching again. Transfer rounds to a parchment paper-lined cutting board, and add toppings.

When ready to bake, transfer parchment onto cooking surface and bake pizzas on parchment. The paper will get dark but won’t burn. Each recipe makes 4 personal pizzas.

Clams and Kale

Clams are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and iron.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 minced clove garlic

½ small bunch stemmed and chopped kale

¼ cup bottled clam juice

½ cup chopped clams

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. white wine

¼ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Instructions

In a skillet over medium heat, add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and 1 minced clove garlic. Add ½ small bunch stemmed and chopped kale and ¼ cup bottled clam juice and cook, stirring, until kale is wilted, about 5 minutes. Add ½ cup chopped clams, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, and 1 Tbsp. white wine, and cook another 5 minutes. Divide and spread mixture over crusts, bake 5 minutes, and remove. Then divide ¼ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and sprinkle on pizzas. Bake until crust is golden, 5 to 7 minutes more.

Nutrition Information

344 calories per serving, 16 g protein, 52 g carbs, 2 g fibre, 3 g sugars, 10 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 564 mg sodium

Pear, Pecorino, Walnuts

While high in salt, pecorino cheese has conjugated linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid that preserves muscle tissue.

Ingredients

1 thinly sliced pear

115 grams shaved pecorino cheese

¼ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

Top pizzas with 1 thinly sliced pear, 115 grams shaved pecorino cheese, and ¼ cup chopped walnuts. Season with 1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Bake until crust is golden, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Information

440 calories per serving, 16 g protein, 56 g carbs, 3 g fibre, 8 g sugars, 19 g fat, 7.5 g sat fat, 965 mg sodium

White Bean, Pancetta, Arugula

White beans are high in protein and fibre.

Ingredients

85 grams pancetta

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 minced clove garlic

½ tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

2 15 oz. cans no-salt-added cannellini beans

4 oz. thinly sliced fontina cheese

Baby arugula

Instructions

In a skillet, cook 85 grams pancetta cut into 0.5cm strips in 2 Tbsp. olive oil until crisp; transfer to a plate. Add 1 minced clove garlic and ½ tsp. chopped fresh rosemary to the skillet, stirring until fragrant. Stir in 2 cans drained and rinsed no-salt-added cannellini beans, and mash. Stir in pancetta. Drizzle olive oil over pizzas and spread bean mixture evenly over crusts. Top with 115 grams thinly sliced gouda cheese and bake until the crust is golden, about 12 minutes. Top with fresh baby arugula.

Nutrition Information

610 calories per serving, 25 g protein, 67 g carbs, 7 g fibre, 5 g sugars, 30 g fat, 9 g sat fat, 1039 mg sodium



Corn, Crème Fraîche, Ham

Some brands of crème fraîche have probiotics to support digestion (look for “live and active cultures” on the label).

Ingredients

½ cup crème fraîche

225 grams mozzzarella ball

4 slices of ham

1 corn cob

Instructions

Divide and spread ½ cup crème fraîche on pizzas. Tear bite-size pieces of fresh mozzarella totalling 225 grams and top pizzas. Cut 4 slices of ham into thin pieces and add to each pie along with corn kernels from 1 cob. Bake until crust is golden, about 12 minutes.



Nutrition Information

547 calories per serving, 22 g protein, 55 g carbs, 2 g fibre, 6 g sugars, 29 g fat, 15 g sat fat, 654 mg sodium

Roasted Beet, Fennel, Citrus

Beets are a good source of potassium for muscle function.

Ingredients

3 beets

1 bulb fennel

2 peeled blood oranges

extra-virgin olive oil

170 grams crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Slice 3 beets (any variety), 1 bulb fennel, and 2 peeled blood oranges; drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and roast at 210 degrees until tender, 25 minutes. Increase heat to 230 degrees. Divide veggies among pizzas, top with 170 grams crumbled feta cheese, and bake until crust is golden, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Information

449 calories per serving, 16 g protein, 68 g carbs, 7 g fibre, 15 g sugars, 15 g fat, 6.5 g sat fat, 931 mg sodium

Ricotta, Anchovy, Egg, Tuscan Kale

Sneak in these omega 3- and protein-rich fish by cooking them into your pizza.

Ingredients

4 anchovy fillets

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 sliced clove garlic

1 bunch stemmed and sliced kale

½ cup part-skim ricotta

½ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 eggs

Instructions

Heat 3 or 4 anchovy fillets in a skillet with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, breaking up with a spoon until melted into the oil. Add 1 sliced clove garlic and 1 bunch stemmed and sliced kale; stir until wilted, about 5 minutes. Bake pizza crusts for 4 minutes. Divide and spread pizzas with ½ cup part-skim ricotta, top with wilted greens, and sprinkle on ½ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Bake until crust is just golden, about 5 minutes more. Crack 1 egg into center of each pizza and return to oven until whites are cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Information

448 calories per serving, 23 g protein, 54 g carbs, 2 g fibre, 3 g sugars, 18 g fat, 5.5 g sat fat, 767 mg sodium