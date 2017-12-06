6 Power Smoothie Bowls You’ll Love!

These easy, creative recipes mix high-fibre fruit with yoghurt or milk, which adds fat and protein to keep you feeling full. – By Matthew Kadey

Grab a spoon (yes, a spoon!) and dig into these refreshing, one-serving smoothie bowls.

Lean, Green, and Mean

Basil is refreshing, and cottage cheese is high in muscle-building protein.

Ingredients

2 cups baby spinach

½ cup cottage cheese

½ cup frozen cubed pineapple

½ frozen banana, chopped

⅓ cup orange juice

2 large basil leaves

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

2 sliced strawberries

Instructions

Blend together spinach, cottage cheese, pineapple, banana, orange juice, basil, and lemon zest. Pour into chilled bowl and top with chia, almonds, and strawberries.

Orange Crush

Kefir is loaded with gut-friendly probiotics.

Ingredients

½ orange, zested, peeled, and chopped

½ frozen banana, chopped

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup plain kefir

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon orange zest

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons Muesli

2 tablespoons frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon maple syrup



Instructions

Blend together orange, banana, carrot, kefir, almond butter, orange zest, and vanilla extract. Pour into chilled bowl and top with muesli, blueberries, and syrup.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

The nitrates found in beets may improve endurance.



Ingredients

½ cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese

½ cup unsweetened frozen cherries

½ frozen banana, chopped

⅓ cup milk

1 small cooked beet

1 teaspoon orange zest

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Mint leaves

Instructions

Blend together ricotta, cherries, banana, milk, beet, orange zest, and cinnamon. Pour into chilled bowl and top with chocolate chips, walnuts, and mint.

Chocolate Fudge

Avocado is high in healthy fat.

Ingredients

½ cup milk

1 small frozen banana, chopped

½ avocado

1 pitted medjool date

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon peanut butter

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

Instructions

Blend together milk, banana, avocado, date, protein powder, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and cinnamon. Pour into chilled bowl and top with raspberries and coconut.

Berry Melon

Watermelon is 90 percent water and high in potassium for hydration and muscle function.

Ingredients

1 cup cubed watermelon

1 cup frozen raspberries

¾ cup plain Greek yoghurt

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

2 mint leaves

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon cacao nibs

Instructions

Blend together watermelon, raspberries, yoghurt, lime juice, honey, ginger, and mint. Pour into chilled bowl and top with pistachios and cacao nibs.

Mango Tango

Mango is packed with immune-boosting vitamin C.

Ingredients

½ cup frozen chopped mango

½ frozen banana, chopped

⅓ cup almond milk

½ cup silken tofu

1 teaspoon lime zest

⅛ teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon chopped roasted cashews

1 sliced kiwi

1 teaspoon honey

Instructions

Blend together mango, banana, almond milk, tofu, lime zest, and cayenne. Pour into chilled bowl and top with cashews, kiwi, and honey.