6 Power Smoothie Bowls You’ll Love!6 Dec 2017
These easy, creative recipes mix high-fibre fruit with yoghurt or milk, which adds fat and protein to keep you feeling full. – By Matthew Kadey
Grab a spoon (yes, a spoon!) and dig into these refreshing, one-serving smoothie bowls.
Lean, Green, and Mean
Basil is refreshing, and cottage cheese is high in muscle-building protein.
Ingredients
2 cups baby spinach
½ cup cottage cheese
½ cup frozen cubed pineapple
½ frozen banana, chopped
⅓ cup orange juice
2 large basil leaves
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon sliced almonds
2 sliced strawberries
Instructions
Blend together spinach, cottage cheese, pineapple, banana, orange juice, basil, and lemon zest. Pour into chilled bowl and top with chia, almonds, and strawberries.
Orange Crush
Kefir is loaded with gut-friendly probiotics.
Ingredients
½ orange, zested, peeled, and chopped
½ frozen banana, chopped
½ cup grated carrot
½ cup plain kefir
1 tablespoon almond butter
1 teaspoon orange zest
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons Muesli
2 tablespoons frozen blueberries
1 teaspoon maple syrup
Instructions
Blend together orange, banana, carrot, kefir, almond butter, orange zest, and vanilla extract. Pour into chilled bowl and top with muesli, blueberries, and syrup.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
The nitrates found in beets may improve endurance.
Ingredients
½ cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese
½ cup unsweetened frozen cherries
½ frozen banana, chopped
⅓ cup milk
1 small cooked beet
1 teaspoon orange zest
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips
1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
Mint leaves
Instructions
Blend together ricotta, cherries, banana, milk, beet, orange zest, and cinnamon. Pour into chilled bowl and top with chocolate chips, walnuts, and mint.
RELATED: 9 Mistakes You’re Making Every Time You Blend a Smoothie
Chocolate Fudge
Avocado is high in healthy fat.
Ingredients
½ cup milk
1 small frozen banana, chopped
½ avocado
1 pitted medjool date
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon peanut butter
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons fresh raspberries
1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes
Instructions
Blend together milk, banana, avocado, date, protein powder, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and cinnamon. Pour into chilled bowl and top with raspberries and coconut.
Berry Melon
Watermelon is 90 percent water and high in potassium for hydration and muscle function.
Ingredients
1 cup cubed watermelon
1 cup frozen raspberries
¾ cup plain Greek yoghurt
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon fresh ginger
2 mint leaves
1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
1 tablespoon cacao nibs
Instructions
Blend together watermelon, raspberries, yoghurt, lime juice, honey, ginger, and mint. Pour into chilled bowl and top with pistachios and cacao nibs.
Mango Tango
Mango is packed with immune-boosting vitamin C.
Ingredients
½ cup frozen chopped mango
½ frozen banana, chopped
⅓ cup almond milk
½ cup silken tofu
1 teaspoon lime zest
⅛ teaspoon cayenne
1 tablespoon chopped roasted cashews
1 sliced kiwi
1 teaspoon honey
Instructions
Blend together mango, banana, almond milk, tofu, lime zest, and cayenne. Pour into chilled bowl and top with cashews, kiwi, and honey.