6 High-Protein Dinners That Can Replace Chicken

If you’re tired of poultry, try one of these recipes instead. – By Caroline Praderio for Prevention

Protein is an essential part of every runner’s diet – it helps repair muscles, and provides necessary energy, and because it’s not stored the way fats and carbohydrates are, it’s important to have some with every meal.

We love the convenience of boneless, skinless chicken breasts – but they aren’t the only way to get an easy, protein-packed dinner on the table with minimal effort. Check out these six recipes that each pack at least 15 grams of protein per serving.

Speedy Fish Tacos

Serves 4

2 cups sliced green cabbage

½ cup chopped spring onions

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

450g firm whitefish fillets, cut into bite-size pieces

8 whole wheat tortillas

8 lime wedges

1. Combine the cabbage, scallions, and sour cream in a medium bowl. In another medium bowl, combine the taco seasoning, lime juice, and orange juice. Add the fish pieces and toss to coat.

2. Warm the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the fish and cook for 5 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. Warm the tortillas according to package directions.

3. Assemble the tacos by spooning about ¼ cup of the cabbage mixture down the center of each tortilla. Divide the fish evenly among the tortillas and fold in half. Serve with lime wedges.

Italian Lentil Soup

Serves 4

450g dried lentils

1 onion, chopped

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup fresh chopped tomatoes (or crushed canned tomatoes)

1 cup grated Romano cheese, for garnish

1. Place all ingredients except tomatoes and cheese in a large pot with 8 cups water, fresh parsley, fennel, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer, covered, 1 hour. Add tomatoes and simmer 1 hour more.

2. Garnish with cheese and serve.

Middle Eastern Spicy Garbanzo Beans

Serves 2

1 can unsalted garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon ground cumin (Cumin is among these herbs and spices that may help you lose weight.)

¼ teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper to taste

5 dashes hot sauce (optional)

2 carrots, shredded

1 English cucumber, chopped

1. Heat the beans, lemon juice, vinegar, cumin, salt, pepper, and hot-pepper sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, for 5 minutes or until heated through.

2. Divide into 2 bowls and top each serving with half of the carrots and cucumber.

Vegetable + Goat Cheese Pizza

Serves 4

1 teaspoon cornmeal

450g fresh pizza dough

2 tablespoons prepared pesto

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 large tomato, sliced

1 jar roasted sweet red peppers, drained

1 cup chopped broccoli florets

⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1. Heat oven to 260 degrees. Set the oven rack at its lowest position. Sprinkle the cornmeal on a large ungreased baking sheet. Roll out the pizza dough and place it on the baking sheet, pressing to fit. Spread the pesto on the crust and top with the onions and tomatoes. Sprinkle the peppers, broccoli, goat cheese, and Parmesan on top.

2. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the underside is browned and the cheese has melted. Cut into wedges.

Mediterranean Wrap

Serves 1

1 large whole wheat tortilla

2 tablespoons garlic flavored hummus

¼ cup roasted red pepper strips

4 slices roast chicken breast

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

¼ cup lettuce

1. Place tortilla flat on large cutting board. Spoon hummus evenly over tortilla to within 2 centimetres of edge. Place peppers evenly over hummus. Layer on chicken slices. Sprinkle with mint. Layer on lettuce leaves, if desired.

2. Fold in sides and then roll to form wrap. Cut diagonally in half. Serve immediately or wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate.