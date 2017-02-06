6 Foods You Should NEVER Eat Before A Run

Trust us, it won’t go well. – By Jen Sinrich for Women’s Health

If you’ve mustered the willpower to drag yourself outside for that lunch run good for you – that’s half the battle. But the real challenge is finding the energy to go hard.

Like any well-oiled machine, your body requires the right kind of fuel to perform at all – especially through those last 10 minutes of HIIT training. While you know not to load up on cupcakes, pizza, or champagne an hour or two before a sweat sesh, there are some more surprising – even seemingly healthy – pre-workout foods that are equally guaranteed to weigh you down. We talked to top nutritionists and dietitians to uncover which ingredients make the worst exercise fuel and what you should be eating instead.

Leafy Greens

While a diet rich in salads and veggies is normally great, raw greens like kale, spinach and broccoli can cause serious discomfort when you’re on the move. “Thanks to their high-fibre content, leafy green vegetables are almost guaranteed to cause abdominal distention – a.k.a. gas and bloating,” says Philip Goglia, author of Turn Up The Heat: Unlock the Fat-Burning Power of Your Metabolism. “If you’re in the mood for something light before your workout, swap a green salad for a green smoothie,” says Katie Serbinski, registered dietitian and founder of Mom to Mom Nutrition. “Just mix your favourite fruit with a half a cup of greens, water, and some dried oats or granola.” It’ll go down way easier.

Hummus or Bean Dip

There’s no doubt that beans are a great source of protein. But prepackaged hummus and bean dips often contain lots of added oils – and are also prone to moulding. “If you’ve personally soaked the beans prior to cooking them, then you’re releasing the mould from them, but if not… you run the risk of consuming a high-mould food that can lead to inflammation and reduction of oxygen consumption,” says Goglia. “Most athletes distance themselves from prepackaged dips of this sort for that very reason.” Fuel up with a few bites of low-fat cottage cheese, instead – it’s light, satisfying, and protein-rich, without all the oil.

Whole Grains

While ordering the whole-grain version of just about anything is usually a good move, it’s not when you’re about to work out. “Carbs in general that are yeast-, mould-, and gluten-bound are inflammatory, meaning they hold water and cause bloating,” says Goglia. “They’re providing you with energy because they’re a sugar, but the side effects far outweigh the benefits.” Instead, opt for a plain, white tortilla that has less fibre, and top it with a little nut butter and sliced banana for an extra kick of energy, suggests Serbinski.

Raw Seeds

Grabbing a fistful of raw seeds to nosh on pre-yoga might only leave you with bloat and stomach discomfort. “It’s all because of their fat content, which can be limited when you combine them with other foods that are lower in fibre,” says Serbinski. “Consider mixing just a teaspoon or two of your favourite seed with a half cup of oatmeal. The combination of fat, protein, and carbs is the trifecta your body needs to perform at its best.”

Anything Spicy

No one wants to push through a crampy, heartburn-inducing workout – and that’s the risk you run when you load up on last night’s Pad Thai or those jalapeno-flavoured chips. “Foods with that much flavour and seasoning require a great deal of digestion time, setting you up for a nap rather than a heavyworkout,” says Goglia. Just remember to buy brands that have reduced sodium and little-to-no artificial additives.

Protein Bars

“Don’t be fooled by crafty marketing,” says Goglia. “Unless what you’re eating tastes like salmon, chicken, or steak instead of cookies or chocolate, chances are it’s loaded with sugar and fairy dusting of some kind.” If you’re looking for something on-the-go and a bar is all you can find, make sure it’s one that offers up at least a healthy 50-50 split of sugar and fat content, he says.

The article 7 Foods You Should NEVER Eat Before a Workout originally appeared on Women’s Health.