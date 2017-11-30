Who To Watch At The 2017 Ultra-Trail Cape Town!

The legends are here, the mountain is ready and a spectacular race to the finish awaits hundreds of trail runners!

We all know that ultra-distance trail races have a tendency to produce plot-twists as the day unfolds. But here are some of the profiles lining up on 2 December:

Dylan Bowman (USA)

Dylan grew up in the outdoor mecca of Boulder, CO where his love of mountain sport started at a young age, though a passion for running came later. This year he finished 7th in a stacked field at UTMB. Bowman has other big race belt notches such as 3rd at Western States 2014, 1st at Ultra-Trail Australia 2015 and 1st at Tarawera 2015 to his name. With no formal background as a runner, Dylan took to ultra-running in 2008. With technical climbing listed as one of Dylan’s specialities, UTCT will have plenty to keep this talented runner well entertained.

Prodigal Khumalo (SA)

Prodigal is returning to defend his UTCT 2016 title, a memorable win for Khumalo who has achieved a 7th and 9th position at Comrades in previous years. Generally considered an ultra-distance road runner, Khumalo shifted his self-proclaimed “wannabe trail runner” title when he cruised to a controlled victory against some of the country’s best in 2017. There will be lots of local eyes on his performance this year.

Bong’musa Mthembu (SA)

Also under local scrutiny this year, the current Comrades Marathon champion. Mthembu took top spot at this year’s Comrades in a time of 5h35min, his second win at SA’s most-loved road ultra, making him the second ever South African to win Comrades twice since Bruce Fordyce in 1990. Whilst trail running remains on a growth curve in South Africa, a large percentage of the population has not been exposed to the sport.

Road specialist athletes such as Khumalo and Mthembu bring an air of mystique to a race like Ultra-Trail Cape Town, leaving more experienced competitors unsure of how they will perform. If Khumalo’s performance of 2016 is anything to go by, then these so-called road specialists should be carefully considered within the tapestry of the 2017 event. But, there are 50 nations lining up, represented by over 1200 athletes across the three race distances; nothing is cast in stone here.

And while we are talking local talent, let’s answer a question that has been hovering around for at least a year now.

Ryan Sandes (RSA)

Yes, the Sandman has confirmed his entry. After realising his dream of winning the iconic Western States 100 miler in the US earlier in 2017, Sandes put a proper stop to any talk that he might be taking some kind of break from competitive racing. His calendar includes only carefully chosen goal races, but it is jam-packed with a training regime that includes just about every crevice of Table Mountain and the surrounding trails. You’d be hard-pressed to find an athlete with more intimate knowledge of the UTCT route.

Ryan’s international racing accolades include an eye-watering collection of wins including 1st at the Jungle Ultra Marathon in Floresta Nacional do Tapajós in Pará, Brazil where he set a new course record.

In 2011, he won the Leadville 100 in 16:46:54, more than 30 minutes ahead of runner up Dylan Bowman. Ryan also won the 2012 North Face 100 in Australia. He was 3rd La Grande Raid Reunion 2016.

Understandably, a race of this magnitude in his own back yard brings with it an avalanche of pressure and speculation around his performance, but Sandes is in top form and absolutely ready to play tour guide from the front of the field.

Scotty Hawker (NZ)

Scotty Hawker is a name that is well-known in the global ultra-running community. He earned an impressive 12th place in the 2014 Ultra Trail World Tour overall rankings. This year he was 11th UTMB, 5th at Eiger Ultra-trail 2017 and he placed 5th at Lavaredo in 2016. Hawker has been competing competitively in ultra-marathons around the world since 2013. He has raced in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Italy, France, Switzerland and the USA, but this is his first trip to South Africa.

Pau Bartoló Roca (Spain)

A coach and technical trail specialist from the region of Catalunya, Pau has achieved top spot at CCC in 2014 and TDS 2015. Pau is a true advocate for the sport of trail running, establishing Escola Trail Running (a trail running school) in his home region. He is looking forward to a hard day out at UTCT, but is equally excited about gaining friends within the trail community of South Africa.

Diego Pazos “Zpeedy” (Switzerland)

Another familiar name in ultra-running circles, although you might know him better as “Zpeedy”, Diego transitioned from football to trail running in 2011 after images of that year’s UTMB captured his imagination. He has since achieved notable racing accolades such as 3rd at Trans Gran Canaria 2016, 1st at Marathon Du Mont Blanc in 2016, 4th at Grand Raid Réunion in 2015 and 6th at the 2016 IAU Trail World Championships. “Zpeedy” Pazos generally adds a signature bowtie and bushy moustache to his list of ultra-running gear must-haves.

Daniel Jung (Italy)

Dani Jung was 2nd at the Hong Kong 100 this year, and took 1st place with a new record at the South Tyrol Ultraskyrace in 2016. His preparation for UTCT 2017 has taken place on the picturesque trails of in his home region in South Tyrol, around the peaks of the Dolomites.

Vincent Viet (France)

A regular on South African trails, Vincent was 5th at CCC and 2nd at Maxi Race in 2016. He also placed first at Ultra-Trail Drakensberg earlier this year.

Pedro Calderondelabarca (Spa)

Another foreigner turned SA trail regular was 2nd at Ultra-trail Drakensberg this year, and 2nd at Skyrun 2015.

Flying the SA flag hard will be Bennie Roux who was 1st at this year’s Addo 100 Miler and was 4th at UTCT in 2015. Ben Brimble (RSA) is also lining up. Brimble was 3rd at UTCT in 2016, 1st at Puffer 2014, 4th Otter Trail in 2015. Jock Green (RSA) refers to UTCT as his favourite race. With a mixed bag of ultra race results, Green took top spot at Cederberg Traverse in 2016, was third at Skyrun in 2015 and second at UTCT in 2015. Ben Matiso (RSA), 11th at Comrades this year in a cracking time of 6:01, will also form part of the star-studded SA line up.

The women’s field has more than doubled in total number of entries between 2016 and 2017. As with the men’s field, the mix of local and international talent is coming together in a heady cocktail of possibility.

Meg Levinson (RSA)

After finishing 1st in the UTCT 65km race in 2016, Meg is well-prepared for her step up to the 100km. Followers will have seen Mackenzie shift in to a new training and racing zone over the last 8 months. All part of a three-year plan described as “audacious” by her US based coach, David Roche. In addition to a win at her home town classic Hout Bay Challenge, where she finished 2nd on the overall podium, and more recently a win at Otter, Meg has positioned herself against the world’s best this year. Meg was 6th at the Mont Blanc Marathon in June and scooped 8th at the Glen Coe Skyline 55km extreme event in Scotland in September.

Lucy Bartholomew (Aus)

Lucy is looking for a big bang to close out her 2017 racing year. So far, she has achieved 1st at Ultra-Trail Australia, 2nd at Marathon du Mont Blanc 80k 2017, and 5th at UTMB TDS. At just 21 years of age, Lucy is a bit of an enigma. This all kicked off when she was sixteen, and, under a cloud of controversy, Lucy completed the 100km Surf Coast Century with her father. Bartholomew, a Salomon sponsored athlete, continues to challenge the norm, and is well positioned to tackle UTCT’s 100km route.

Andrea Huser (Swiss)

In September this year, Andrea took her second consecutive 2nd place at UTMB, but describes both races as personal victories. Also in 2017, Andrea achieved 1st place at both Madeira Island Ultra-Trail, and Eiger Ultra-Trail. 2016 seemed to be her dream year, with accolades such as her win at the 201km Swiss Irontrail where she outpaced the men’s field, claiming overall victory with a lead of around half an hour. But she just keeps taking it up a level, and although the Ultra-Trail World Tour is not yet complete, she has already been announced the winner after taking top spot at Grande Raid Reunion in October. At 43 years of age, Andrea seems set to continue with her foot flat on the pedal as 2017 draws to a close.

Teresa Nimes (Spain)

No shortage of Spanish representation at UTCT this year. Teresa was 3rd at CCC in 2017 after taking a win at TDS in 2014. She also finished 10th at the World Trail Champs in 2016. With a background in multi-sport, Teresa considers herself a mountain running specialist, and balances her racing endeavours with a professional coaching career. Naomi Brand (SA) – Another force to be reckoned with on the South African racing circuit, Naomi was first at the Addo 100 miler earlier this year, and will be looking to return to the UTCT podium after taking 3rd position in 2016.

Robyn Owen (RSA)

A humble and unassuming athlete, Robyn describes her training as “playing” but her background as multi-sport athlete has taken her to race victories such as first place at the 2016 Otter African Trail Run in 2016, where she set a new course record. She finished 2nd at Otter this year. Robyn’s love for scrambling and climbing makes her exceptionally quick over technical terrain, and will see her take on the UTCT course with confidence. It is, after all, where she plays.

Of course, there are many factors that can and will contribute to the final outcome on 2 December. Spectators will be able to enjoy up close and personal action at nine accessible aid stations on the course, and a full team of communication gurus will be telling the stories across UTCT social media platforms as the day unfolds.

The Ultra-Trail Cape Town 2017 stage is set and kicks off on Saturday, 2 December at 4am – 9pm.