Wayde Shatters Another Record!

There’s seemingly nothing this man can’t do! Wayde van Niekerk sprinted to victory on Thursday night at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Starting in lane four, the 24-year-old cruised to a comfortable win in a speedy time of 43.62 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on Thursday night, breaking the 21-year-old meeting record (43.66) set by Michael Johnson in 1996.

Van Niekerk took on a strong field with six of the them having dipped under 45 seconds. He also took on two fellow Africans – Botswana’s Baboloki Thebe ( 44.02) and Isaac Makwala ( 44.08 ) who finished in second and third position respectively.

Van Niekerk is the only sprinter in history to have run faster than 10 seconds for 100m, 20 seconds for 200m and 44 seconds for 400m. He showed he was back in great shape when he took another of Johnson’s accolades, the 300m world best, at the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Ostrava last week.

In the 100m, Akani Simbine secured a bronze medal in a time of 9.99, and Henricho Bruintjies finished tenth in 10.15.