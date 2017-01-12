Van Niekerk In Line For A Laureus Award

South Africa’s 2016 Olympic 400-metre track gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk is up for yet another prestigious global award at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Van Niekerk, already named best male athlete of the year at the Rio Olympics by the Association of International Olympic Committees after he broke Michael Johnson’s long-standing world record, is on the shortlist of nominees for the Breakthrough of the Year category.

In his category will be fellow track athlete, Ethiopian distance runner Almaz Ayana (who shattered the women’s world 10,000m record in Rio), the Fiji men’s rugby sevens team (the Blitzboks won bronze in Rio), Iceland’s men’s football team after their amazing European Championships showing, English Premier League winners Leicester City FC and Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.

Van Niekerk, appeared in his first Olympics in 2016, and is the first South African to win gold in the event in 96 years. Though the performance puts him in the history books, van Niekerk had previously become the only person to ever run under 10 seconds in the 100, under 20 seconds in the 200, and under 44 seconds in the 400. The 24-year-old ran his world record from the eighth lane, defeating his opponents by a stunning margin.

The awards will be held on the 14th February 2017 in Monaco.

Article orginally appeared on SASCOC.