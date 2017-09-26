The World’s Fastest Marathoners & Marathon Courses

Here’s a complete list of the world record-holders and all-time top 42.2km runners. – By K Ken Nakamura, Scott Douglas

Below you’ll find tables detailing several marathon superlatives:

the 10 fastest marathoners in history on record-eligible courses;

the 10 fastest performances on record-eligible courses;

the fastest courses for men and women;

the progression of the world records since 1988.

Note that we said “on record-eligible courses.” That’s why Eliud Kipchoge is listed as the third-fastest man in history, despite his 2:00:25 run at Nike’s Breaking2 marathon in May 2017. That time doesn’t count for record purposes because standard competition rules for pacing and fluids weren’t followed. Similarly, Boston Marathon course record holder Geoffrey Mutai is listed as the tenth-fastest man in history, even though his 2:03:03 at Boston in 2011 is equal to the third-fastest time in history. Because of its point-to-point layout and too-great net elevation drop, Boston’s course doesn’t count for record purposes. (Times from it are included in the fastest-courses tables.)

Each marathoner appears on the first list, for the fastest performers in history, only once. The third set of tables, for fastest performances in history, allows for a runner to appear more than once. For example, world record-holder Paula Radcliffe appears four times in the fastest-performances list.

The tables are current as of September 24, 2017, after the Berlin Marathon altered the men’s all-time and fastest-courses list.

10 Fastest Marathoners on Record-Eligible Course: Men

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Dennis Kimetto (Kenya) 2:02:57 4:41.4 Berlin, 2014 Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) 2:03:03 4:41.6 Berlin, 2016 Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:03:05 4:41.7 London, 2016 Emmanuel Mutai (Kenya) 2:03:13 4:42.0 Berlin, 2014 Wilson Kipsang (Kenya) 2:03:13 4:42.0 Berlin, 2016 Patrick Makau (Kenya) 2:03:38 4:43.0 Berlin, 2011 Guye Adola (Ethiopia) 2:03:46 4:43.3 Berlin, 2017 Stanley Biwott (Kenya) 2:03:51 4:43.4 London, 2016 Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia) 2:03:59 4:43.7 Berlin, 2008 Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) 2:04:11 4:41.1 Dubai, 2017

10 Fastest Marathoners on Record-Eligible Course: Women

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:15:25 5:09.9 London, 2003 Mary Keitany (Kenya) 2:17:01 5:13.6 London, 2017 Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 2:17:56 5:15.7 London, 2017 Catherine Ndereba (Kenya) 2:18:47 5:17.6 Chicago, 2001 Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) 2:18:58 5:18.0 Rotterdam, 2012 Mizuki Noguchi (Japan) 2:19:12 5:18.6 Berlin, 2005 Irina Mikitenko (Germany) 2:19:19 5:18.8 Berlin, 2008 Gladys Cherono (Kenya) 2:19:25 5:19.0 Berlin, 2015 Aselefech Mergia (Ethiopia) 2:19:31 5:19.3 Dubai, 2012 Lucy Kabuu (Kenya) 2:19:34 5:19.4 Dubai, 2012

10 Fastest Marathons on Record-Eligible Course: Men

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Dennis Kimetto (Kenya) 2:02:57 4:41.4 Berlin, 2014 Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) 2:03:03 4:41.6 Berlin, 2016 Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:03:05 4:41.7 London, 2016 Emmanuel Mutai (Kenya) 2:03:13 4:42.0 Berlin, 2014 Wilson Kipsang (Kenya) 2:03:13 4:42.0 Berlin, 2016 Wilson Kipsang (Kenya) 2:03:23 4:42.4 Berlin, 2013 Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:03:32 4:42.7 Berlin, 2017 Patrick Makau (Kenya) 2:03:38 4:43.0 Berlin, 2011 Wilson Kipsang (Kenya) 2:03:42 4:43.0 Frankfurt, 2011 Dennis Kimetto (Kenya) 2:03:45 4:43.2 Chicago, 2013

10 Fastest Marathons on Record-Eligible Course: Women

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:15:25 5:09.9 London, 2003 Mary Keitany (Kenya) 2:17:01 5:13.6 London, 2017 Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:17:18 5:14.2 Chicago, 2002 Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:17:42 5:15.1 London, 2005 Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 2:17:56 5:15.7 London, 2017 Mary Keitany (Kenya) 2:18:37 5:17.2 London, 2012 Catherine Ndereba (Kenya) 2:18:47 5:17.6 Chicago, 2001 Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:18:56 5:17.9 London, 2002 Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) 2:18:58 5:18.0 Rotterdam, 2012 Mizuki Noguchi (Japan) 2:19:12 5:18.6 Berlin, 2005

Progression of World Record Since 1988: Men

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Belayneh Densamo (Ethiopia) 2:06:50 4:50.3 Rotterdam, 1988 Ronaldo da Costa (Brazil) 2:06:06 4:48.6 Berlin, 1998 Khalid Khannouchi (Morocco) 2:05:42 4:47.7 Chicago, 1999 Khalid Khannouchi (United States) 2:05:38 4:47.5 London, 2002 Paul Tergat (Kenya) 2:04:55 4:45.9 Berlin, 2003 Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia) 2:04:26 4:44.8 Berlin, 2007 Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia) 2:03:59 4:43.7 Berlin, 2008 Patrick Makau (Kenya) 2:03:38 4:43.0 Berlin, 2011 Wilson Kipsang (Kenya) 2:03:23 4:42.4 Berlin, 2013 Dennis Kimetto (Kenya) 2:02:57 4:41.4 Berlin, 2014

Progression of World Record Since 1988: Women

Runner Time Pace Per 1.6km Marathon Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) 2:20:47 5:22.2 Rotterdam, 1998 Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) 2:20:43 5:22.0 Berlin, 1999 Naoko Takahashi (Japan) 2:19:46 5:19.8 Berlin, 2001 Catherine Ndereba (Kenya) 2:18:47 5:17.6 Chicago, 2001 Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:17:18 5:14.2 Chicago, 2002 Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:15:25 5:09.9 London, 2003

Average of Top 10 Performances in Race History: Men

Average of Top 10 Performances Marathon 1 2:03:28 Berlin 2 2:04:34 London 3 2:04:36 Dubai 4 2:04:40 Chicago 5 2:04:52 Rotterdam 6 2:05:39 Boston 7 2:05:40 Frankfurt 8 2:05:47 Amsterdam 9 2:05:57 Paris 10 2:06:05 Seoul

Average of Top 10 Performances in Race History: Women