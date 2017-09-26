The World’s Fastest Marathoners & Marathon Courses

The World’s Fastest Marathoners & Marathon Courses26 Sep 2017
Here’s a complete list of the world record-holders and all-time top 42.2km runners. – By K Ken Nakamura, Scott Douglas
Below you’ll find tables detailing several marathon superlatives:
- the 10 fastest marathoners in history on record-eligible courses;
- the 10 fastest performances on record-eligible courses;
- the fastest courses for men and women;
- the progression of the world records since 1988.
Note that we said “on record-eligible courses.” That’s why Eliud Kipchoge is listed as the third-fastest man in history, despite his 2:00:25 run at Nike’s Breaking2 marathon in May 2017. That time doesn’t count for record purposes because standard competition rules for pacing and fluids weren’t followed. Similarly, Boston Marathon course record holder Geoffrey Mutai is listed as the tenth-fastest man in history, even though his 2:03:03 at Boston in 2011 is equal to the third-fastest time in history. Because of its point-to-point layout and too-great net elevation drop, Boston’s course doesn’t count for record purposes. (Times from it are included in the fastest-courses tables.)
Each marathoner appears on the first list, for the fastest performers in history, only once. The third set of tables, for fastest performances in history, allows for a runner to appear more than once. For example, world record-holder Paula Radcliffe appears four times in the fastest-performances list.
The tables are current as of September 24, 2017, after the Berlin Marathon altered the men’s all-time and fastest-courses list.
10 Fastest Marathoners on Record-Eligible Course: Men
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Dennis Kimetto (Kenya)
|2:02:57
|4:41.4
|Berlin, 2014
|Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia)
|2:03:03
|4:41.6
|Berlin, 2016
|Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
|2:03:05
|4:41.7
|London, 2016
|Emmanuel Mutai (Kenya)
|2:03:13
|4:42.0
|Berlin, 2014
|Wilson Kipsang (Kenya)
|2:03:13
|4:42.0
|Berlin, 2016
|Patrick Makau (Kenya)
|2:03:38
|4:43.0
|Berlin, 2011
|Guye Adola (Ethiopia)
|2:03:46
|4:43.3
|Berlin, 2017
|Stanley Biwott (Kenya)
|2:03:51
|4:43.4
|London, 2016
|Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia)
|2:03:59
|4:43.7
|Berlin, 2008
|Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)
|2:04:11
|4:41.1
|Dubai, 2017
10 Fastest Marathoners on Record-Eligible Course: Women
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:15:25
|5:09.9
|London, 2003
|Mary Keitany (Kenya)
|2:17:01
|5:13.6
|London, 2017
|Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)
|2:17:56
|5:15.7
|London, 2017
|Catherine Ndereba (Kenya)
|2:18:47
|5:17.6
|Chicago, 2001
|Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia)
|2:18:58
|5:18.0
|Rotterdam, 2012
|Mizuki Noguchi (Japan)
|2:19:12
|5:18.6
|Berlin, 2005
|Irina Mikitenko (Germany)
|2:19:19
|5:18.8
|Berlin, 2008
|Gladys Cherono (Kenya)
|2:19:25
|5:19.0
|Berlin, 2015
|Aselefech Mergia (Ethiopia)
|2:19:31
|5:19.3
|Dubai, 2012
|Lucy Kabuu (Kenya)
|2:19:34
|5:19.4
|Dubai, 2012
10 Fastest Marathons on Record-Eligible Course: Men
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Dennis Kimetto (Kenya)
|2:02:57
|4:41.4
|Berlin, 2014
|Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia)
|2:03:03
|4:41.6
|Berlin, 2016
|Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
|2:03:05
|4:41.7
|London, 2016
|Emmanuel Mutai (Kenya)
|2:03:13
|4:42.0
|Berlin, 2014
|Wilson Kipsang (Kenya)
|2:03:13
|4:42.0
|Berlin, 2016
|Wilson Kipsang (Kenya)
|2:03:23
|4:42.4
|Berlin, 2013
|Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
|2:03:32
|4:42.7
|Berlin, 2017
|Patrick Makau (Kenya)
|2:03:38
|4:43.0
|Berlin, 2011
|Wilson Kipsang (Kenya)
|2:03:42
|4:43.0
|Frankfurt, 2011
|Dennis Kimetto (Kenya)
|2:03:45
|4:43.2
|Chicago, 2013
10 Fastest Marathons on Record-Eligible Course: Women
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:15:25
|5:09.9
|London, 2003
|Mary Keitany (Kenya)
|2:17:01
|5:13.6
|London, 2017
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:17:18
|5:14.2
|Chicago, 2002
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:17:42
|5:15.1
|London, 2005
|Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)
|2:17:56
|5:15.7
|London, 2017
|Mary Keitany (Kenya)
|2:18:37
|5:17.2
|London, 2012
|Catherine Ndereba (Kenya)
|2:18:47
|5:17.6
|Chicago, 2001
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:18:56
|5:17.9
|London, 2002
|Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia)
|2:18:58
|5:18.0
|Rotterdam, 2012
|Mizuki Noguchi (Japan)
|2:19:12
|5:18.6
|Berlin, 2005
Progression of World Record Since 1988: Men
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Belayneh Densamo (Ethiopia)
|2:06:50
|4:50.3
|Rotterdam, 1988
|Ronaldo da Costa (Brazil)
|2:06:06
|4:48.6
|Berlin, 1998
|Khalid Khannouchi (Morocco)
|2:05:42
|4:47.7
|Chicago, 1999
|Khalid Khannouchi (United States)
|2:05:38
|4:47.5
|London, 2002
|Paul Tergat (Kenya)
|2:04:55
|4:45.9
|Berlin, 2003
|Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia)
|2:04:26
|4:44.8
|Berlin, 2007
|Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia)
|2:03:59
|4:43.7
|Berlin, 2008
|Patrick Makau (Kenya)
|2:03:38
|4:43.0
|Berlin, 2011
|Wilson Kipsang (Kenya)
|2:03:23
|4:42.4
|Berlin, 2013
|Dennis Kimetto (Kenya)
|2:02:57
|4:41.4
|Berlin, 2014
Progression of World Record Since 1988: Women
|Runner
|Time
|Pace Per 1.6km
|Marathon
|Tegla Loroupe (Kenya)
|2:20:47
|5:22.2
|Rotterdam, 1998
|Tegla Loroupe (Kenya)
|2:20:43
|5:22.0
|Berlin, 1999
|Naoko Takahashi (Japan)
|2:19:46
|5:19.8
|Berlin, 2001
|Catherine Ndereba (Kenya)
|2:18:47
|5:17.6
|Chicago, 2001
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:17:18
|5:14.2
|Chicago, 2002
|Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain)
|2:15:25
|5:09.9
|London, 2003
Average of Top 10 Performances in Race History: Men
|Average of Top 10 Performances
|Marathon
|1
|2:03:28
|Berlin
|2
|2:04:34
|London
|3
|2:04:36
|Dubai
|4
|2:04:40
|Chicago
|5
|2:04:52
|Rotterdam
|6
|2:05:39
|Boston
|7
|2:05:40
|Frankfurt
|8
|2:05:47
|Amsterdam
|9
|2:05:57
|Paris
|10
|2:06:05
|Seoul
Average of Top 10 Performances in Race History: Women
|Average of Top 10 Performances
|Marathon
|1
|2:18:26
|London
|2
|2:19:52
|Berlin
|3
|2:20:05
|Dubai
|4
|2:20:11
|Chicago
|5
|2:20:53
|Boston
|6
|2:22:32
|Frankfurt
|7
|2:22:36
|Osaka
|8
|2:22:36
|Beijing
|9
|2:22:50
|Rotterdam
|10
|2:22:50
|Paris