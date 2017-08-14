The Inside Lane Podcasts

The Inside Lane Podcasts14 Aug 2017
Missed an episode of The Inside Lane with Dr Ross Tucker & RW Ed Mike Finch? Listen to them all here.
1. What To Expect At World Champs
2. Who To Watch This Weekend
3. Is Bolt Looking Beatable?
4. 100s, 10,000s & More!
5. Women’s 100m, 1,500m Preview, T&F ‘Crisis’
6. Women’s 1500m, Men’s 800m & Steeplechase Finals
7. 800s, Wayde’s “Non-Celebration” & The Viral Controversy
8. Makwala Issue, The Science Of Fatigue & Day 7 Preview
9. Why Michael Johnson’s Makwala Comments Were Reckless
10. Does The IAAF World Champs Need A Revamp?
11. Is Bolt The Greatest Track & Field Athlete Of All Time?
12. The Winners & Losers Of The World Athletics Champs