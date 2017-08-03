Simbine’s Rival Withdraws From World Champs

Akani Simbine’s quest for 100-metre World Champs glory improved on Thursday when Olympic sprint medallist Andre de Grasse withdrew from the event.



Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse has officially pulled out of the IAAF World Championships due to a hamstring injury. This injury will deny him the opportunity to beat Bolt in his final 100-metre race. This turn of events favours Simbine’s chances to give Bolt a (literal) run for his money.

“The entire year this 100-metre race in London was my focus,” De Grasse said in a statement. “I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world.

“Injuries are a part of the sport, and the timing of this one is especially unfortunate,” De Grasse said in a statement on his Facebook page. “While I’m in the best shape of my life and extremely disappointed that I will not have the chance to compete for my country in London, I can’t forget or be ungrateful for the successes that I’ve been blessed with up to this point in my career.”

This year, Simbine has dipped under the 10 second barrier on eight occasions, his quickest in Doha in a time of 9.99 seconds, putting him in good stead for the race this weekend.

De Grasse’s withdrawal will also make things easier for Wayde van Niekerk who is doubling up in the 200/400m events this year. De Grasse was runner-up to Bolt over the 200m in Rio last year.

The men’s 100-metre final takes place on Saturday, 5 August at 22:45 (SA Time).

Article adapted from Sascoc.com.