Semenya Takes Home Second Olympic Gold

Rio Olympics 800-metre gold medallist Caster Semenya has been awarded an additional Olympic gold medal.

Semenya was awarded the 2012 800-metre Olympic gold medal after it was confirmed officially on Friday that Russian runner Mariya Savinova has been stripped of her medal for doping.

Mariya Savinova, a Russian middle distance runner, was given a four-year ban for doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday. She will also be stripped of two gold medals she won at the 2011 world outdoor championships and 2012 London Olympics, as well as a 2013 world silver medal, all in the 800 metres.



CAS says Savinova was “found to have been engaged in using doping” from July 2010 until August 2013.

In 2014, Savinova was caught in undercover footage filmed by Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, appearing to admit to injecting testosterone and taking the banned steroid oxandrolone.

The footage helped to spark a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russia.

Following further evidence of widespread drug use, the Russian track team was suspended from all international competitions in November 2015.

