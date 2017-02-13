Semenya Takes Home Second Olympic Gold

Semenya Takes Home Second Olympic Gold13 Feb 2017
Rio Olympics 800-metre gold medallist Caster Semenya has been awarded an additional Olympic gold medal.
Semenya was awarded the 2012 800-metre Olympic gold medal after it was confirmed officially on Friday that Russian runner Mariya Savinova has been stripped of her medal for doping.
Mariya Savinova (RUS) Wins 800m Gold – London… by DawsonElmer
CAS says Savinova was “found to have been engaged in using doping” from July 2010 until August 2013.
In 2014, Savinova was caught in undercover footage filmed by Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, appearing to admit to injecting testosterone and taking the banned steroid oxandrolone.
The footage helped to spark a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russia.
Following further evidence of widespread drug use, the Russian track team was suspended from all international competitions in November 2015.
Article originally published on the SASCOC website.