Semenya Conquers In Zurich!

On Thursday night, Caster Semenya pulled off an extraordinary victory in the women’s 800-metre final at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium.

Starting in lane 7, the Olympian – who is in the shape of her life – started out comfortably looking strong and focused. She broke away earlier than usual, and powerfully moved ahead taking the IAAF Diamond League Final win in 01:55:84. Second position went to Burundian Francine Niyonsaba in 1:56:71, followed by Margaret Wambui in 1:56:87.

Semenya currently holds the world leading time for 2017 of 1:55:16 (set at the IAAF World Champs in London). Jarmila Kratochvílová is the current world-record holder in the women’s 800m (1:53.28).

World Champion Caster Semenya win’s the women’s 800m final in 1:55.84! #DLFinal #ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/jwc98369Yq — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 24, 2017

Fresh from the IAAF World Champs, Akani Simbine (who finished fifth in the IAAF World Champs 100-metre) was up against a tough line-up for the men’s 100-metre final including Justin Gatlin, CJ Ujah, Asafa Powell and Isiah Young. Starting in lane 4, Simbine – who has clocked under 10-seconds eight-times already this year – started out strong, but ultimately finished sixth in a time of 10.10. The win went to CJ Ujah.

SA’s golden boy Wayde van Niekerk unfortunately pulled out of the finals last week due to a recurring back injury. This put an abrupt end to the world record holder’s season.