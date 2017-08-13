Semenya Blazes To A Sensational Victory!

On Sunday night, Olympian Caster Semenya tackled her ultimate race distance, the 800-metre at the IAAF World Championships in London.

After nabbing bronze in the 1 500-metre final on Monday, Rio Olympics gold medallist Semenya was the overwhelming favourite going into the 800-metre final – where she was aiming for yet another gold medal to add to her ever-growing accolades.

Starting in lane four, Semenya – known for her laid-back pace – comfortably kept with the pack, ultimately making a strong surge on the final straight to bring home another gold for South Africa in a time of 1:55:16. She recorded the eighth-quickest time in history, a lifetime best, as well as awarding her the South African women’s 800-metre national record. This is Semenya’s third World Championship gold medal. Finishing off the podium was Francine Niyonsaba who earned the silver medal and bronze went to Ajee Wilson.

Semenya requested to be entered into the 1 500m, the 800m and the 4 x 400m relay pool. The athlete, undefeated in the 800m since September 2015, is the first woman to earn medals in both the 800m and 1 500m at a world championship event, since Svetlana Masterkova (Russia) in 1999.

Team South Africa earned six medals overall in the IAAF World Championships.