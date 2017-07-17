SA Tops The Medal Board At U18 Champs

South Africa’s youth athletes are on top of the world after dominating the IAAF World Under-18 Athletics Championships which ended in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday. – By SASCOC

The young South African athletes will be bringing home five gold, three silver and three bronze medals when they touch down in Johannesburg later this week.

China were next best on the medals table. They also won 11 medals and matched SA for gold medals. But the fact that SA won three silvers to the Asian nation’s two meant bragging rights belong to Africa.

Once again, it was the sprint duo of Retshidisitswe Mlenga and Tshenolo Lemao who came to the party as they swopped podium positions in the 200m. Earlier in the week it was Lemao who won gold, and Mlenga silver in the 100m. Sunday saw the roles reversed as Mlenga won in 21.02 and Lemao was hot on his heels, 0.09sec later.

‘I came in very focused, having made a mistake in the 100m final, which is my favourite race,’ Mlenga said. ‘I followed my coach’s instructions and I’m very happy to have won a gold medal.’

‘Thanks to everybody, again, including my coach, who helped fix any mistakes. Finishing in silver in the 100m made me very hungry for this win.’

Lemao was also pleased with his performance, despite playing second fiddle to his compatriot over the half-lap. ‘I’m in good form and I went into the race knowing that,’ he said. ‘I’m happy we took both gold and silver again. ‘

‘Obviously we strive to win anything, but anything can happen. The plan was to bring home two medals. Thanks to everyone back home for the love and support. I’m looking for big things in the future.’

In the last event of the five-day championships, the SA Mixed 4x400m relay team scooped the bronze medal, with Mlenga, Gontse Morake, and 400m hurdles champions Soks Zazini and Zeney van der Walt completing the race in 3 minutes 24.45 seconds.

Article originally appeared on sascoc.co.za.